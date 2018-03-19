Insulet Corporation: A New Golden Age For The Company And The Treatment Of Diabetes

That being the case, I could not recommend the shares - in the past, due to a lack of earnings visibility.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is a company with which I have had a very personal touch point. In late 2004, my 16-month-old daughter, Haley, went into a condition referred to as “onset” of Type I Diabetes. I had no idea at the time what that even was – Diabetes? Isn’t that something old people get? Understanding the disease better now, in hindsight the symptoms were glaringly obvious. It was a terrible day as the news just kept getting worse at every turn. She arrived at primary care, with a fever and being lethargic. They immediately said “Take her to the ER now. We’ve called ahead.” – hmmm. At the ER, there was no waiting in line - “We’ll take it from here, the helicopter is ready and taking her to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. You can drive down”. And off into the sky in the whirlybird she went. That was a long drive to Birmingham.

From there, the news wasn’t any better. She was in ICU with a blood sugar level over 1800 mg/dl. My daughter was a type I diabetic, and they hoped she would “make it through the night”. The doctors said when they get them that young, and in that condition – it was a 50-50 deal.

But the next day was better. She was stable and they we’re slowly working to return her blood chemistry to normal. I got a crash course in diabetes and learned all the things we needed to do ensure her health. The next morning, the air paramedics and pilot came by to check on her, they had been rather worried. A week later, she was out of ICU and well on her way of being a normal kid again.

After a few months of regular injections (called MDI or multiple daily injection therapy), Haley was one of the first few waves of people to convert to the Omnipod® system. When one is on a shot therapy, you typically take two types of insulin. For her, it was a long term acting Lantus® to give a basal amount, then a fast acting Novolog® for the carb spikes around meals. Typically, in the past you would see a type I Diabetic restrict their carbs to a set amount. That way they didn’t have to give themselves another subcutaneous injection when they went beyond a carb count.

But with the Omnipod® it was a rather freeing experience. The device attaches to the body for three days, provides a constant basal dose, and then you can bolus additional insulin depending on carbs consumed. The pod has only a small canella that inserts into the skin, which provides insulin that comes directly from the device. There are no tubes. The pod was waterproof and resistant to shock. She could play, swim, eat, and be a normal pain-in-the-neck kid. Occasionally a pod would fail, which you would then replace, but for us – it was life changing product.

Later, Insulet came out with a new pod device. This was a bit smaller but works under the same principle.

Source: (Omnipod Insulin Management System Video) – Complete video here.

I included a link above for the full-length video on how the product works.

Insulet – The Stock

About that time, 2005, I started looking into PODD as an investment. I dabbled a bit in the shares, but I just never thought it was a great long-term investment for me. The company always needed more money, and never made a profit. I bought the stock a bit under $20, and sold it near $30, which I thought was a reasonable gain. After 2008, I never owned the shares again.

But recently there have been a few changes and I’m ready to give Insulet a new look. The history of the company is years of loses as they built out their scale, product offerings, and marketing. Things have now changed and the company is ready to turn a big corner.

Time to punch in – numbers time.

The company has had steady growth in revenues over the last several years.

Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Consolidated Statements of Operations Data: Revenue $ 463,768 $ 366,989 $ 263,893 $ 231,321 $ 185,139 Cost of revenue 186,599 155,903 130,622 104,195 95,364 Gross profit 277,169 211,086 133,271 127,126 89,775 Operating expenses: Research and development 74,452 55,710 43,208 27,900 21,765 Sales and marketing 121,617 94,483 78,407 50,552 45,176 General and administrative 88,487 71,597 60,392 57,548 49,509 Total operating expenses 284,556 221,790 182,007 136,000 116,450 Operating loss (7,387 ) (10,704 ) (48,736 ) (8,874 ) (26,675 ) Interest expense and other, net (19,187 ) (16,114 ) (12,654 ) (39,006 ) (15,783 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (26,574 ) (26,818 ) (61,390 ) (47,880 ) (42,458 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 257 392 212 60 22 Net loss from continuing operations (26,831 ) (27,210 ) (61,602 ) (47,940 ) (42,480 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2) — (1,669 ) (11,918 ) (3,560 ) (2,494 ) Net loss $ (26,831 ) $ (28,879 ) $ (73,520 ) $ (51,500 ) $ (44,974 ) Net loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss from continuing operations per share (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.08 ) (0.86 ) (0.78 ) Net loss from discontinued operations per share — (0.03 ) (0.21 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share 58,003,434 57,251,377 56,785,646 55,628,542 54,010,887

Sales over the last 5 years have grown by 150%. Gross profit has risen more than 3-fold to $277 million. For 2017, operating profit was only slightly negative at $7.387 million. Just following the current trend, the company will soon become profitable. However, there are a few exceptional circumstances that could drive profit growth even faster. Two factors center on gross margin expansion.

Not just a sales story – a gross margin expansion story

For 2017, Insulet’s gross margins were 59.7%. This was up 2.3% from the year prior. The company currently uses a distributor for its European sales. This relationship will come to an end on June 30, 2018. From their recent 4th quarter conference call, Insulet provided 2018 guidance and beyond. For 2018, they expected US Omnipod® growth of 16% to 19% - or a revenue range of $316 to $323 million. But for Europe – they are anticipating a much brisker 54% to 62% gain - to a range of $185-$194 million. This growth is driven by 3 factors

They will capture more value from their European customers by eliminating the distribution model. The end user pricing will be 50% higher. This will drive gross margins higher.

Second, the full year impact of the significant adoption in Europe of the Omnipod® system will grow sales.

Third, a continued growth in their customer base in existing markets.

The second factor driving overall margin growth for the company is their new, highly-automated manufacturing facility in Acton, Massachusetts. This facility is on track for 2019 production. From the company 10-k

“We expect the facility will allow us to lower our manufacturing costs, increase supply redundancy, add capacity closer to our largest customer base and support growth”.

In my own opinion, I feel a bit better with Insulet making more of their key product in the USA. I’m not going China bashing however. Flex Ltd, which manufactures the Omnipod® system is a well-regarded and licensed manufacturer in China. However, from my experience living and working in Asia, the main problem with overseas sourcing is that by the time you find out you have a problem, your pipeline can be full of product. By lowering in transit inventory and being closer to the end user, it’s just a better business model. Not only can adjustments be made quicker, but new product development times can be cut dramatically. In medical devices, being more vertically integrated makes a lot more sense to me.

Back to sales growth side of the story

Insulet just received a big win. In January 2018, the CMS (Center for Medicare) issued guidance clarifying that Medicare Part D plan sponsors are permitted to provide coverage for products such as the Omnipod® System under the Medicare Part D (prescription drug) program. The company expects to begin submitting bids to the government in the spring of 2018 and include formularies for the 2019 plan. None of the current guidance for 2018 includes the Part D channel. Sales for Part D should be a big driver for 2019 and beyond as there are approximately 450,000 type 1 diabetes sufferers enrolled in Part D. Insulet also believes that people with type 2 diabetes might qualify for Omnipod coverage.

In the future, a customer can have a prescription written for Omnipod®, pay their copay, and get their product directly from the pharmacy. This is big positive change as currently only 10% of insulet’s patients get their Omnipods® through the pharmacy – via private insurance. We’ll have better information as the rules and formularies are broken down during the summer – but it’s a great positive catalyst.

Why wasn’t it already covered? Insulet was caught in a bit of a loophole. The Omnipod® wasn’t covered under Medicare Part B because of a bizarre Medicare guideline that said tubeless insulin delivery devices, like the Omnipod®, couldn’t be counted as insulin pumps because after three days you disposed of them. They didn’t fit the technicality of “durable medical equipment”. The new guidance document creates a carveout for these type of devices not covered under Part B- they will now to be covered under Part D.

Valuation and future guidance

It is rare when a company stands up and gives specific long-term guidance. I like to take note of that. The advantage is that you don’t need to listen to me or some analyst – we get to hear it right from the company. What will a future Insulet financial statement look like? First, we’ll look short term at 2018

“Now moving to gross margin, following our gross margin expansion of 230 basis points in 2017, we expect full year 2018 gross margin will again increase significantly, up over 300 basis points to 63% to 64%, driven by continued operational improvements and the partial year impact of assuming direct European operations July 1.” – Michael Levitz – SVP & CFO Insulet.

We can combine that with their revenue guidance and we get a rough look at 2018

Year Ended 2018e 2017a US Omnipod® $316,000-$323,000 $271,000 International Omnipod® $185,000-$194,000 $120,000 Drug Delivery $59,000-$63,000 $72,000 Total sales $560,000 – $580,000 $463,728 GM % 63%-64% 59.7% Gross Margin dollars $352,800 – $371,200 $277,169

For 2018, the company is projecting gross profits to rise 27%-33.9%. Keep in mind this is only half a year of direct European operations and no Medicare Part D sales in 2018. 2019 could be an even bigger expansion year – new factory driving margins, full year operations in Europe – driving both sales and margins, and Medicare Part D ramp up. I could extrapolate out the next few years – but luckily – once again, the company did the work for us.

“As a result of the positive momentum we built in 2017, this year is shaping up to be another very exciting year for the company. We are very confident in our 2021 targets of $1 billion in revenue, 70% gross margin and above market profitability.” – Patrick Sullivan – Chairman and CEO Insulet

So, in only 4 years the company is projected to at least double their sales. On top of that, they are anticipating a 1,000 basis point improvement in gross margin. That is exciting to me. Over a four-year period, that would take gross margin dollars from $277 million to $700 million.

Since we are in the medical device world, let’s get a 2nd opinion.

Here is breakdown on the recent revisions in analyst’s EPS calculations. In the last 30 days, there have been 5 up revisions for the current year 2018, and 9 revisions for 2019 – all up. Average EPS estimates for 2019 have moved from .18 per share to .31 per share. The average revenue estimate for 2019 is $701.33 million, closing in rapidly on the $1 billion guidance for 2021. There are 17 analysts that cover the stock - 6 are at strong buy, 4 at buy, and 7 at hold. This is actually very good as we can expect more of the hold recommendations or buy recommendations to move up a notch as the margin and sales story begins to play out. There have been two analyst moves in 2018 – BMO initiated coverage with Outperform on March 6, and Raymond James upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform back in January.

Valuation

Valuation on medical device, biotech, or pharmaceutical stocks are often more art than science. Insulet has more products in the pipeline of course, like their DASH™ system, continuous glucose monitoring, new ways to connect and record data – what is all that worth? Difficult to say. Currently the market cap is just under $5 billion with a TTM revenue of $463 million. If we look out towards 2021, we can see a clear path to $1 billion in sales, positive operating cash flow, and a rather enormous gross margin improvement. I could see a case for the PODD’s market cap to be 8 – 10x sales, a slightly lower multiple than it currently enjoys. If momentum creeps into the stock, it could get judiciously priced at an even higher multiple.

Earnings will turn positive, and the price/earnings ratio may be extreme in the near term, but should close the gap to growth rate in the out years. EPS is a tricky measure when a company is turning the corner from losses to gains. For this type of stock, I would rather use historical valuations, multiples of revenues, and of course gross margin dollars to keep the shares in their current context.

FCF is another tricky valuation method that I would avoid here. I know – heresy. But the company will spend 200 million in capex for their factory roll out and their SG&A will ramp as they take on the European distribution. They estimate a 25% bump in SG&A, but in line with revenue.

Risks

The biggest risk I can see is that Insulet discovers that distributing your own product in Europe is more difficult than they imagined. I know they have been planning this move for some time and have teams in place – but there is an execution risk here in this model. Yes, they have done a nice job in the USA, but Europe is a different animal. This will be something to keep an eye on.

Smaller risks involve cost overruns on their factory, timing push backs on operations at the new site, and margin impacts based of Medicare Part D sales. But these problems are manageable. Growing businesses always have struggles. If I know one thing in life, it’s this - there are no easy businesses.

Conclusion

I’m going to open a new position in a PODD, a company that I have a lot history with. I feel they have turned the corner and can now execute at a higher level. Perhaps it’s a PODD golden age? But technology marches on, so investing in stocks like this can have extra risks. The market for Diabetes is so large, many companies are trying (thank God) to build a better mousetrap to improve the lives of millions. I must commend management for staying the course and suffering through 15+ years of loses. I don’t know many businesses that can pull that off. But with a market leading product, a good grasp of their business, cash flow turning positive, and EPS gains in the immediate future – I feel comfortable taking a stake at these levels.

If the stock moves beyond $120 within the next 12 months, I will have to reconsider the valuation. Best of luck to all. Investing is tough stuff. If it was just a numbers game, we’d win every time, but that’s not the way it works. If you enjoyed this article – please follow and you will be notified of any update articles in the future. Thanks and I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PODD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.