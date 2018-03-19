These Bonds In Bankruptcy Have Soared And May Go Even Higher

iHeartMedia notes have soared from late last year and still have potential to move even higher.

Current shareholders are getting a "gift' of 1% of the new equity under the current RSA.

John Malone seems willing to pay a hiigher price to get 40% of the new equity, according a Bloomberg report.

While the filing for Ch. 11 bankruptcy by iHeartMedia Inc. (OTCPK:IHRTQ) on March 14 was widely expected after missing interest payments in February and multiple exchange offers failed, the final bankruptcy reorganization plan is still up in the air. The current restructuring support agreement gives current shareholders a token 1% of the new equity and the notes that I own, 14%'21, get new equity and new debt.

According to a Bloomberg report released after the close on Friday, John Malone's Liberty Media (FWONA) may be willing to increase his offer to buy 40% of the new equity. This bankruptcy case could become even more complex because Bloomberg also reported that JCDecaux SA (OTCPK:JCDXF) is interested in the 89.5% owned Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). (Note: CCO did not file for bankruptcy.) I am, therefore, keeping my notes expecting a potential improved recovery.

Why I Bought Notes

I started buying the 14%'21 notes late last year when they were trading at prices levels reflecting little or no recovery for two reasons. First, iHeartMedia is a valuable "trophy" asset with the highest penetration of any media organization in the USA (see table below). Second, I expected that under a bankruptcy reorganization plan, current shareholders would get a token recovery and in order for equity to get a recovery, my notes that have a higher priority, would have to get a recovery significantly greater than shareholder's. My basis for expecting shareholders to get a recovery was that various stakeholders would want to keep shareholders happy because they (and family members/friends) are IHeartMedia radio listeners and they would not want to lose them as customers.

Current RSA Term Sheet

These are the terms under RSA filed with the SEC. Note: the new equity could be a combination of new stock and warrants. iHeartMedia and Clear Channel would also be completely separated.

Term Loan/PGN Claim*

94% of the new equity (subject to dilution)

CCO stock (89.5% of the shares outstanding) current value $1.59 billion, $5.55 billion new secured debt excess cash.

*There is a slight difference in recovery for 1liens and PGN claims

Legacy and 2021 Notes

5% of the new equity

$200 million new secured debt

Shareholders

1% of the new equity

There is a potential problem for shareholders and to a lesser degree for noteholders, that is "gifting". Shareholders are getting a distribution while a higher priority class is not getting full recovery for their claims. Two federal courts ruled differently on this one. One allows "gifting" without the priority classes' approval and the other court has ruled against gifting. I covered this issue in more detail in a prior bankruptcy article (The article is not paywalled.) If gifting from a higher class to a lower class is not allowed, shareholders will get nothing.

There are milestones in the RSA, but at this point in time they really do not mean much and could be changed with various parties' consent.

Bloomberg's Recovery Valuations

A recent report by Philip Brendel on Bloomberg Terminals, included estimates for recoveries. He estimated the value of new equity per current share to be $0.32 (compared to current price of $0.50) and a 14.4% total recovery for the unsecured 14%'21 notes. To get these figures, he used an estimated EBITDA of $1.008 billion and a 9.0x multiple. Using an 8x multiple, the recovery would be 13.3% and using 9.5x multiple the recovery would be 16.6% for the notes.

The Bloomberg report estimated the enterprise valuation to be $9.073 billion with an estimated $2.933 equity capitalization. These values do not assume a purchase of new equity by Liberty Media nor any purchase of COO by the French.

John Malone

John Malone looks like he is taking the "loan to own" approach in trying buy a major holding of a new iHeartMedia. He recently bought $400 million of debt from GSO Capital, part of the Blackstone Group LP (BX). He expressed interest in buying 40% of the new stock for $1.159 billion cash-20% by Liberty Media and 20% Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI). According to his term sheet, he is not interested in replacing a RSA and he wants his purchase of new equity to be part of the RSA. It seems that if there is an equity distribution under a reorganization plan to his $400 million newly purchased debt, it will offset against his proposed purchase. According to his term sheet:

...the amount of the new Cash investment may be offset by Senior Communications Claims held by Liberty, in Liberty's sole discretion, on account of which Liberty will receive distributions solely in the form of New Common Shares. To the extent that holders of Senior Communications Claims are generally entitled to receive distributions in the form of Cash or other securities under the Plan, Liberty's pro rata share of such forms of distribution shall be deemed contributed to the remaining holders of Senior Communications Claims in exchange for Liberty's receipt of an equivalent value of New Common Shares at Plan value.

Using Bloomberg's $2.933 billion equity valuation, the 40% equity would be valed at $1.173 billion or almost the same as his current cash purchase price. As a future shareholder, I would much prefer to have Liberty involved than Blackstone. Liberty brings in the potential to use their large portfolio of media operations that greatly enhance iHeart's operations. In addition, there is the potential for synergy resulting in reduced expenses. For those reasons, I think that Bloomberg's EBITDA may be too conservative and a higher multiple is also justified. Using the current IHRTQ stock price of $0.50, the market capitalization is about $45 million. Using the 1% recovery for shareholders, the market is pricing the new equity at $4.5 billion. That is too rich even with Malone's involvement in the new company.

The question now is how much, if any, Malone raises his stock purchase price. I am assuming the article intended to state the price would increase and not increasing the percent of purchase. He is not known to overpay.

Adding to the complexity to this case is the increase ownership of Liberty by Mario Gabelli to 10.8% as reported in a 13D SEC filing last week. I do not know if means anything, but the timing is interesting.

Conclusion

With potential of a buyer of CCO and higher price coming from Malone, there a "modest" chance that the unsecured notes could get slightly higher than 5% of the new equity. In addition, the new equity could be valued higher than Bloomberg's figure with Malone in the picture. I do not see much downside for the 14%'21 notes since they are trading at about Bloomberg's estimated recovery, but there is upside potential. While I recommend selling bonds in general because I expect higher interest rates, these notes in bankruptcy do not trade with variations in interest rates.

The 14%'21 unsecured senior notes warrant consideration by investors that completely understand the Bankruptcy Code, but IHRTQ shares are trading higher than expected value for the new equity received. There is also the risk that the 1% "gift" may not allowed by the court.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHRTQ, NOTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been interviewed by IHeartMedia radio stations, but I have not received compensation

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.