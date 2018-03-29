Factoring In Dilutive Financing

Which companies are most likely to dilute shareholders and best practices for factoring dilution into your analysis.

Financing the future - the importance of factoring in dilution in financial projections and valuations.

By John Leonard, CFA

“It takes money to make money.”

While the above quote falls into the category of “a nickel’s worth of free advice” (only because it is so obvious), its application to financial analysis is worth significantly more than 0.05 USD.

We’re here today to talk about dilution - usually a company’s decision to raise equity capital at the expense of existing shareholders. When a company sells stock to raise cash, the newly issued shares dilute the ownership interest of those who have already bought in.

While dilution is not limited to the biotech industry, it is where it occurs most frequently (due to the lack of current revenue and high R&D expenses incurred as companies develop and work to get their drugs approved). So the discussion will focus on biotech here, but be aware that similar practices for analyzing shareholder dilution can be broadly applied.

Not all pre-revenue biotech companies dilute shareholders. For example, some companies 1) have a large enough cash balance that will fund operations until FDA approval; 2) have other funding sources such as partnerships, milestone payments, grants, etc. Note - for the purposes of this exercise we are looking at the financial situation at the present time - if a company diluted past shareholders to generate the large cash balance, this may be less of a concern (if at all) for prospective shareholders.

See this bullish article on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) by industry expert Jérôme Verony that shows dilution is less of a concern given the large cash balance and partnerships.

For an example of where dilution is a factor, see his bullish article on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME).

Below are some best practices when accounting for dilution:

Base the projected cash burn (which determines how much money it will need) on OCF from the cash flow statement rather than net loss from the income statement. Non-cash items such as stock comp may overstate actual cash needs. Note - biotechs typically have minimal capex as the majority of spending is run through the income statement on the R&D and SG&A lines.

Explain your thought process. A detailed financial model without a discussion that provides support for your key assumptions is less meaningful. Readers should not have to infer what you mean when it comes to key assumptions.

Sanity check assumptions about capital raises. If Company A has a market cap of $100M and trades at $10, assuming it will be able to raise another $100M at $10 (rather than say $7) may be a stretch, though bankers trying to get your business will tell you anything is possible.

Conclusion

Although dilution is never fun (after all, it means sharing the pie with more people), accounting for it in your financial projections and valuation is necessary, as failing to do so means your entire thesis could be questioned by readers.

