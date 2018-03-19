Why Are Energy Equities Cheap?

In our view, for energy investors to really outperform, you must hold a convincing macro view on the market.

This will tend to lag as prices rise, but it also helps explain which part of the cycle we are in (e.g. euphoria or despair).

Investors are using a lower for longer base case to underwrite many of the energy investments.

We explain the mindset of why energy equities are cheap today relative to oil.

Note: This piece was first published to HFI Research subscribers on March 12.

Why are energy equities (XLE) cheap?

This is probably the most asked question we get at HFI Research. We've written several posts on this already explaining that it's the theory of reflexivity, momentum, investor sentiment and what not, but we came to the clearest conclusion today when we spoke to a generalist institutional fund manager that was investing in energy.

Take today's price and cut it by $5/bbl

The psychology of the market is what confounds investors 99.9% of the time. The fundamental aspect of investing is actually relatively simple to understand.

A company's intrinsic value is the sum of its discounted free cash flow in the future at the appropriate discount rate.

While it's pretty easy to state what a company's intrinsic value should be, it's an entirely different topic when it comes to calculating it.

For example, what are the assumptions of your drivers? What is the discount rate? What's your confidence level in those drivers?

If you have ever built a discounted cash flow model in your life, you know it's like the Hubble Telescope. If you change the discount rate by just 1%, your terminal value and intrinsic value fly into another galaxy.

In the case of oil and gas, most investors are underwriting these investments using a $50 to $60/bbl framework, or the consensus likes to call, the lower for longer thesis.

While it's easy for us to criticize others that they are not using a more logical approach, investing at the end of the day is best practiced when one is conservative. But as this Buffett quote goes:

The less prudence with which others conduct their affairs, the greater the prudence with which we should conduct our own affairs.

This is why we wrote in this weekly flagship report the section titled, "What’s our edge? It seems the only thing you need today is to have a view on oil prices, and if proven right, you will outperform."

Your edge and your risk are having a macro price call on oil while others are not. The million dollar question, "What am I missing" can be easily answered when you see the behaviors of energy investors in the market.

For example, the discussion revolved around underwriting energy companies. The base assumption was $50/bbl bear case, $55/bbl base case, and $60/bbl bull case. But WTI is already at $62/bbl, so how is the bull case $60/bbl?

For most investors, they do not have a macro view. Macro is hard and tedious. If you were invested in tech (XLK) and decided to learn about oil today, we estimate that it would take you at least a month to get caught up with all the finer details you should know. And then after catching-up, you will probably have a million questions lined up.

So having a macro view is the exception and not the norm.

This is why historically when oil prices declined, energy equities lagged the initial decline. And when oil prices rose, energy equities lagged the initial climb.

This chart almost perfectly illustrates the phenomenon.

As a result, the cure then is to just wait for these investors to start underwriting energy investments using a higher price framework. We remember reading about energy stock articles back in 2012 to 2013 with analysts using $80/bbl as the bear case, and $60/bbl as the terminally bear case.

Yeah, $60/bbl is the bull case today, who would've thought?

The psychological phenomenon will then follow something like this, in our view.

$65 WTI would push $60 as base case with $65 as bull case and $55 as bear case.

$70 WTI would push $65 as base case with $70 as bull case and $60 as bear case.

When WTI hits $70, that's when we start seeing the "tier 2" producers go parabolic. Anyone that "thrives" in a $65/bbl base case would just go up in multiples.

When WTI hits $80/bbl, the base case would likely lag with $70 as the base case, $75 as the bull case and $60 to $65 as the bear case. But by this point in time, the analysts that are underwriting these names will see the operating leverage kick-in, and the intrinsic values to spike.

Conclusion

To sum up this piece, the lag in energy equities in relation to oil comes from the unwillingness from investors to use higher oil prices as an input. The oil market is in a "prove to me first" mode as institutional investors lag the broader move in oil when they underwrite investments.

The parabolic moves happen when WTI reaches a certain inflection point, and when the mindset switches from, "what's the downside" to "what if oil stays higher for longer?"

The way an investor underwrites an investment can often tell us which part of the cycle we are in, and with stocks like Netflix priced for global domination, it's important for us to exercise prudence when others are not.

