We Project The S&P 500 At 3,600 In 10 Years

Using the contemporaneous best fit (so no hindsight bias) to drive the monthly projections, this model has produced a standard error of only 1.6% going back to 1991.

This model uses a single variable to develop the ten-year projections - the average price from the previous month relative to the midpoint of the trailing 35-year linear price trend.

Latest projections from Stock Market Sanity’s equity valuation model point to a 5.1% ten-year annualized return for the S&P 500 (nominal, with dividends reinvested) in the most likely scenario.

The latest projections from Stock Market Sanity’s equity valuation model point to a 5.1% 10-year annualized return for the S&P 500 (nominal, with dividends reinvested) in the most likely scenario. Assuming a 2.3% dividend yield (consistent with results over the past ten years), this equates to an S&P 500 index level of 3,600 in February 2028.

This month’s update features one change in our methodology which has significantly tightened up the confidence interval of the projections. Those of you who have read Introducing Stock Market Sanity’s Equity Valuation Model may recall that the projected ten-year forward returns for a given month were a function of that month’s S&P index level relative to the midpoint of the 35 year trend that surrounds it (17½ years before the month, and 17½ years after it). Because the relevant 35-year trend for recent months will extend into the future (for example, the 35-year trend whose midpoint is December 2017 would span the period from June 2000-June 2035), it was necessary to extrapolate the midpoint for these months. This was a source of error in our forecasts, in cases where the extrapolation yielded projections that differed from subsequent results. We can remove this source of error by eliminating the projection – and instead using the midpoint of the trailing 35-year trend as the denominator in our calculation:

As you will see below, this change yields contemporaneous projections that provide a much better fit with subsequent ten-year returns: ...compared with the previous methodology:

In fact, the standard error of these contemporaneous projections (1.6%) is significantly lower than the best fit that we can produce over history (standard error of 1.9%). Such a disparity is most likely due to “luck of the draw” - so it is not realistic to assume that the ability of our model to forecast the future will continue to be better than its ability to account for past performance. In developing our distribution of the projected outcomes, we will therefore use the higher standard error from the best fit produced over history, rather than the lower one produced by contemporaneous projections of future returns.

Here is a comparison of the forecast resulting from this revised methodology relative to the previous methodology. While the midpoints of the projections are similar between the two approaches, the distribution of outcomes is much more tightly clustered in the revised methodology:

...than in the previous methodology:

Note: This revised methodology will drive our monthly projections going forward. A white paper that provides a complete overview of Stock Market Sanity’s Equity Valuation Model after the incorporation of this change will be available in the coming weeks. To request a copy, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.