Terra Form Power: Sacked By Sachs, Scooped Up By Me

Growth is on the radar with Brookfield’s offer to acquire of Saeta, which will provide enough projects and cash flow to grow the 2018 dividend to $0.76/share.

Introduction

TerraForm Power (TERP) is an owner and operator of renewable power comprising of both wind and solar assets totaling just over 2,600 megawatts on installed capacity. Most of these assets are located within the United States.

Source: Q4 Presentation

Recently the company announced an offer to buy Saeta, a Spanish renewable energy company, which is expected to positively impact TERP's CAFD by 24%. Along with potential promising growth on the horizon, the company increased the quarterly dividend to $0.19, resulting in a forward yield of 6.76%. Unfortunately, the most recent earnings results did not impress Goldman Sachs (GS), who has recently downgraded and placed an $11 price target on TERP. I still believe that TERP is a long-term buy based on the company’s potential growth, long term trends in the sector of renewables, and with oversight and strong management from Brookfield despite the latest rating from the analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Current Assets

As mentioned above, the company currently has just over 2,600 megawatts of installed capacity, of which 33% is wind and 67% being solar. All of the energy generated is backed by long-term contracts having a weighted average of 14 years remaining and are backed by a favorable mix of offtakers, the majority of which are investment grade making it highly likely they will be able to fulfill obligations and leaving little risk of default.

Source: Q4 Presentation

Potential Growth

Yieldcos need to continuously acquire new projects to grow their dividends as more cash needs to be coming through the door from new projects, and that is what TERP is looking to accomplish via its acquisition of Saeta, which has 100% of its revenues tied to investment grade parties. The addition of Saeta to TERP’s portfolio would result in a 40% increase in size while also providing a base to scale from in Europe as currently most of the company's assets are in the United States. The new composition of the 3600 megawatt fleet post-Saeta would be 67% wind and 33% solar while having an average age only 5 years. The acquisition, which is projected to increase CAFD by 24%, fits the company’s stated goal in its letter to shareholders of growing CAFD 5% to 8% per year and returning 12% annually to shareholders via dividends based on a targeted 80% to 85% payout ratio. For a yieldco, a payout ratio in that range is quite sustainable and allows the opportunity to fund new projects to further dividend growth, or in a less-optimal case, cover higher interest expenses.

Sector Trends

It is no secret that renewables are significantly more common than 10 years ago, and as technology advances, making renewables more effective and affordable, they will become more accessible to consumers. Reports from EIA show remarkable growth in energy generation over the past 10 years in both solar and wind energy

Source

This trend is not likely to be slowed and growth should sustain its momentum as forecasts call for wind and solar comprising of 14% and 21%, respectively, of total installed United States capacity by 2050.

Source

On a global scale, the EIA has an outlook for international energy consumption to grow to from 12.5% in 2015, to 18% by 2050. Generation of electricity from renewable sources is also expected to grow by nearly 42% from 2015 to 2050.

Source

Potential Headwinds

Currently (and as highlighted by Goldman Sachs), TERP has notable interest rate exposure risk and has significant leverage and a debt/equity ratio well over 100%, and the pressure is definitely on management to grow cashflows and manage debt loads effectively.Management is aware of this issue and is actively addressing it through refinancing debts via new a new $350 million loan and issuing senior note offerings totaling $1.2 billion which will save the company $21 million annually in interest expenses.

TerraForm Power is positioning itself to keep borrowing costs low long-term Moody's has taken notice, upgrading its outlook in the end of January. The company is working towards reducing its leverage and could continue to drive down debt levels, which could give it the ability to make more acquisitions like Saeta, as lower borrowing costs than competitors would allow for more aggressive bidding due to interest expense savings.

With refinancing activities, the acquisition of Saeta, and a targeted 80% to 85% payout ratio, management is working to reduce leverge towards the goal of 2x-5x debt to cash flow, while securing the company's future through meaningful acquistions.

Conclusion

I like that Brookfield has stepped in and TERP’s management is taking action on moving financials in the right direction with have a conservative plan that is more likely to achieve long term success, and the dividend yield paid over 6% to wait is not too shabby either. I believe that the combination of continued growth fueled by new projects, conservative payout ratios, and refinancing existing debt will be enough for TERP to be able to reduce leverage and provide meaningful long-term returns to shareholders who are willing to wait a couple of years for an improved balance sheet, stronger cash flows, and bigger dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI, TERP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.