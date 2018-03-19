Hecla Acquires Klondex: A Short Discussion Of The Deal

In my opinion, this deal favors Hecla over Klondex; for the total consideration of $462M Hecla is acquiring an excellent Fire Creek mine and a few problematic assets.

According to the announcement, Hecla is going to purchase all Klondex assets located in Nevada; the Canadian assets will be spun out to the current Klondex shareholders.

It is probably my last article on Klondex Mines (KLDX). Today the company announced its merger with Hecla Mining (HL), a mid-cap gold/ silver base metals producer. In my opinion, this deal is a success for Hecla and a defeat for Klondex management. Here is why.

The deal

According to the today’s release, Hecla will acquire 100% of Klondex shares for the total consideration of US$462M (US$2.47 a share). The deal is structured in the following way:

“Klondex shareholders may elect to receive either US$2.47 in cash (Cash Alternative) or 0.6272 of a Hecla share (Share Alternative), each full Hecla share being currently valued at US$3.94, subject in each case to pro-ration based on a maximum cash consideration of US$157.4 million and a maximum number of Hecla shares issued of 77.4 million”

Two large Klondex shareholders, CI Investments and Sentry Investments (holding 23.7% of Klondex shares), support the deal so it looks like the transaction has a good chance to get a “Go Ahead” vote. What is more, Klondex directors and senior officers holding 1.7% of Klondex shares also support the deal.

To close the deal, 66.66% of Klondex shareholders have to vote for it. The special meeting of Klondex shareholders to vote for / against the transaction will be held in June 2018.

Fire Creek

For me this deal is about Fire Creek. To remind my readers, Fire Creek is an excellent high-grade, epithermal vein deposit located in Nevada (a super safe jurisdiction). According to the latest technical report, this deposit hosts 319 thousand tons of ore grading 0.708 ounces of gold per ton of ore (24.3 grams of gold per ton of ore), which accounts for 226 thousand ounces of gold. Well, this figure is not particularly impressive but I would not bother about it. As a rule, epithermal vein gold deposits grow in line with mine development and may operate for many years to come. Anyway, for skeptics, I will add that Fire Creek holds also 467 thousand ounces of gold classified as mineral resources (inclusive mineral reserves) and 522 thousand ounces of gold in inferred resources. Roughly calculating, there are around 1 million ounces of gold at Fire Creek.

Now, as I mentioned above, Fire Creek is a super-high-grade deposit. As a result, the mine is very profitable. For example, last year Fire Creek delivered a gross margin of $782 per ounce of gold. To compare, the Macassa mine, another super-high-grade operation owned by Kirkland Lake Gold, delivered a gross margin of $736 per ounce of gold. In other words, Fire Creek is one of the best mines in the entire industry.

Now, according to my own calculations, in 2017 Fire Creek was producing gold at an all-in cash cost of production of $743 per ounce (this cost is defined as: direct costs of production + general and administrative expenses + exploration expenses +other costs + total capital expenditures). Assuming that the mine will be operating for 10 years minimum (current mineral resources of 1 million ounces of gold and annual production of 100 thousand ounces of gold) and 20 years maximum (assuming an exploration success, which in the case of epithermal vein deposits is very probable) the value of Fire Creek is between $453M and $732M (using a price of gold of $1,330 per ounce and a discount rate of 5%).

Midas

When writing “Midas” I am referring to the Midas mine and the Midas mill. In my opinion, the Midas mine is a poor operation. Although it is a high grade deposit (last year an average head grade was 8.23 grams of gold per ton of ore) in 2017 the mine delivered a gross margin of $308 per ounce of gold (to remind my readers, Fire Creek delivered a gross margin of $782 per ounce). The all-in cash cost of production was $1,325 per ounce (my own calculations) so at current prices of gold Midas is a cash flow negative operation.

However, I am pretty sure that Klondex had purchased the Midas complex (mine and mill) to have an efficient milling facility to process the ore fed from Fire Creek. In other words, the Midas mine was just a part of a broader deal to make Fire Creek operational.

Summarizing – although the Midas mine is not a profitable asset (at low gold prices it may even become a liability), together with the Midas mill it is a necessary element for Nevada’s operations. On the other hand, I would not rule out a different scenario for the Midas complex. Instead of keeping the poor Midas mine going, Hecla could put it on care and maintenance and focus on the Hollister property instead. Simply put, the Midas mill capacity seems to be too low to increase production at all operations located in Nevada (Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister). If Hecla is able to convert the Hollister mine into a profitable operation I am pretty sure that the Midas mine would have to be stopped or scaled down.

Hollister

Hollister is problematic now. The mine was acquired in 2016 as a third asset operating in Nevada (together with Fire Creek and Midas). Initially the idea looked good – Hollister was another high grade epithermal narrow vein gold deposit so the mine fitted the company’s profile very well.

Hollister started its operations in 1Q 2017 and since that time not everything went well. For example:

Recoveries – the Hollister ore is processed at the Midas mill but gold recovery rates reported in 2017 (71%, on average) were far below the company’s expectations (85% - 90%). Fortunately, gold recoveries reported in January 2018 were much better (80%) but the problem has not been solved up to date

Stockpiles – according to Klondex, at the end of 2017 there were 44 thousand tons of ore stockpiled at Hollister. Interestingly, the stockpiles were grading 13.7 grams of gold equivalent per ton of ore. In other words, it was a high-grade stockpile. However, despite this fact, Klondex made an impairment charge of $6.5M related to the Hollister production inventory. It means that even a super-high-grade material mined at Hollister can be economically unviable (hence, an impairment charge). My thesis is supported by the company’s figures - last year Hollister delivered a negative gross margin of $0.5M.

Summarizing – I think that Hecla will have a lot of work to convert Hollister into a profitable operation. Apart from cutting the costs of production, it will have to improve gold and silver recoveries. Finally, the Midas mill has a nominal capacity of 1,200 tons of ore per day. The Fire Creek and Midas mines need around 800 tons of ore per day in processing capacity so there is only 400 tons of ore per day left to process the ore coming from Hollister. According to my calculations, it is enough to produce around 40 thousand ounces of gold at Hollister but if Hecla wants to increase production (at one of the three mines in Nevada) it could encounter serious capacity problems. Hence (assuming that Hollister is a better operation than Midas), my thesis that the Midas mine may be put on care and maintenance soon.

True North

In the beginning of this year Klondex made a decision to put this operation on care and maintenance. To cover the maintenance costs, the True North mill will be processing the low grade stockpiles. However, this operation is excluded from the deal – as a result of a spin-off, Klondex shareholders will be granted the shares of Klondex Canada, a new company holding the True North mine and other Canadian assets. According to Klondex, its Canadian operations are worth $45M but in my opinion this value is highly questionable and cannot be verified today.

Summary

In my opinion, Hecla is doing a good deal. For the total consideration of $462M it acquires:

one of the best assets in the industry, the Fire Creek mine (roughly calculating, this mine is worth $453M - $732M)

the Midas mill, a processing facility having a name plate capacity of 1,200 tons of ore per day and capable to process the ore coming from all three mines located in Nevada

the Hollister mine – now this operation is a big challenge. This high-grade deposit is currently unprofitable but it may have some upside potential

a few additional assets as the Aurora processing facility

I am pretty sure that the entire deal is focused on Fire Creek. To be honest, if Hecla puts on care and maintenance or sells the remaining assets, except the Midas mill (the Midas mine, the Hollister mine and the Aurora mill), the deal will still be good for Hecla.

And what about Klondex? Well, I do not think that current shareholders are satisfied. Since the beginning of 2017 Klondex shares have been in a strong downward trend. The price negotiated by management is only slightly above the price Klondex shares were trading at the beginning of the current bull market in gold (January 2016). However, it looks like Klondex management is not able to convert the recently acquired assets (True North and Hollister) into profitable mines. Therefore, the general thesis is that narrow vein mining is one of the most difficult things to do in the mining industry. I hope a new owner (Hecla) is more lucky…

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.