Ford Outlines Its Electric Car Plans Vs. Tesla Model Y

Ford will have a total of six all-electric vehicles in the U.S. market by 2022, and 16 on a total global basis - so 10 of them not intended for the U.S. market.

On the other hand, there are numerous other competitors that will be in the market well before Ford. This article outlines them.

That puts it squarely in competition with the Tesla Model Y, which could arrive in proper volume production within a year or so thereafter.

Ford’s next all-electric car arrives in 2020, and they say it will be a compact SUV-crossover with at least 300 miles of range.

I've been writing dozens, maybe hundreds, of articles about companies launching all-electric cars to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), over the last handful of years. These BEV (battery-electric vehicle) production decisions were first taken by Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) over a decade ago, and some other BEV programs followed, including BMW, Volkswagen and Ford (NYSE:F) shortly thereafter. Even Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) came out with the Fiat 500e.

Then, as the sales success and enthusiasm for the Tesla Model S became evident in 2013, major BEV development decisions were taken by automakers such as Mercedes, Volvo, Hyundai, Kia and Jaguar Land Rover in 2013-2014. All-new platforms had to be developed, and production decisions followed with factory allocation. It is those programs that are now starting to bear fruit in 2018 and will be in full swing all the way to 2021-2022 when the full bloom of these electric car programs materialize. As I have written before, we will have at least around 150 all-electric cars on the market by the end of 2022, and that list keeps growing longer seemingly almost every week: Tesla: From 100% EV Market Share To 0% In 100 Easy Steps.

The most prolific announcers about electric cars have been The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) - which includes Audi, Porsche, Seat and Skoda, among others - and other companies that have announced in some cases at least five or 10 all-electric cars to be launched by 2022 or shortly thereafter. That would include General Motors, BMW, Volvo, Nissan-Infiniti-Mitsubishi-Renault, Kia-Hyundai and others.

However, there's been precious little talk about Ford (F), in the broader journalistic and financial community. Ford has been held up as a media darling for essentially a single reason - the F-series pickup trucks, and most recently its SUV sister vehicles, the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Unlike electric cars, those vehicles are very profitable and have seen impressive growth recently: Ford's 200,000-Plus Unit Upside Opportunity For The Expedition SUV.

The F-series pickup trucks and the very largest body-on-frame SUVs are however just about the furthest things from pure electric vehicles on the market. They're pretty much the opposite. Yes, I know - the F-150 will get a hybrid variant in 2020, in order to drive some sort of generator to enable smoother use of power tools on a construction job site - but that's not what we are talking about here.

Rather, what we will be discussing here are pure electric cars. In order to do so, let's outline the four steps in Ford's journey to its EV future.

Ford Focus Electric

The all-electric Ford Focus started sales in the summer of 2012. It was really the second such car in the market that could be driven comfortably and safely near 90 MPH. The first one was the Nissan LEAF. I'm not counting that toy-like Mitsubishi i-MIEV. The Ford Focus was followed shortly by the Tesla Model S.

However, the Ford Focus Electric has been a total sales disaster. In 2013, it sold only 1,738 units in the U.S, followed by 1,964 in 2014 and 1,582 in 2015. You get the point. Annual sales have never broken 2,000 units per year in the U.S. market: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.

Why was that? The Focus was just not competitive. Forget the near-100 mile range, which also plagued the Nissan LEAF. The real explanation was that the battery was placed in the trunk, eating up the luggage space. Few people are interested in buying a car with much of its luggage space eaten up by a giant battery. It's like buying a shoe that's too small.

In other words, the Ford Focus Electric was a learning experiment. Most people in this segment bought the Nissan LEAF instead.

2. January 2017: Announcing a new EV for 2020

Ford announced in January 2017 that it was going to bring to market a 300-mile range compact crossover SUV in year 2020. Given everything else going at Ford, with investments in "mobility" (yawn) companies and technologies, autonomous, etc, as well as Ford's 2017 CEO transition, this electric car announcement did not get all that much attention.

However, if you paid attention then, over a year ago, you would have quickly learned that what Ford announced was the equivalent of a future Tesla Model Y, which would be delivered to the market in proper production volume around the same time - or potentially even a year or more earlier than the Model Y. That's important news - but almost nobody paid attention to any of it at the beginning of 2017 - or for that matter any time since then.

3. January 2018: Announcing 16 new EVs

In January 2018, Ford announced that it had 16 pure EVs under development on a global basis. It emphasized that those 16 all-new EVs were on a global basis, and that not all of those 16 were going to the U.S. market.

4. February 2018: Narrowing down the U.S. EV offerings

On February 15, Ford announced that six of these 16 EVs would be for the U.S. market: Ford Readies North America's Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids These six EVs will arrive by 2022. It also means that 10 of the 16 EVs will be for non-U.S. consumption, presumably including several specifically for the Chinese market.

Ford also reiterated that the first of these six EVs will indeed be a de-facto Tesla Model Y competitor - a compact crossover-SUV with at least 300 miles of range. This would be similar to a long list of competitors that will be bringing to market somewhat compact all-electric crossover-SUVs long before Ford. These include:

Jaguar i-Pace (US 3Q 2018)

Hyundai Kona EV (US 4Q 2018)

Kia Niro EV (US 4Q 2018)

Audi eTron (US 1Q 2018)

Buick (US 2Q 2018)

Mercedes EQC (US 1Q 2019)

Volvo (US 3Q 2019)

Audi eTron Sportback (US 4Q 2019)

Once we go outside of 2019 and start to enter 2020, it gets fuzzier as to precisely which car in this segment will launch precisely when. The only one we know with some precision is the Volkswagen ID Crozz, which is due around the middle of 2020, let's say in U.S. dealerships by 3Q 2020.

However, many brands such as Range Rover, Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, Porsche and Maserati could have EVs in this general crossover body style becoming available in 2020. The point here is simple: Competition will be thick and wide. By the time Ford enters production or otherwise shows up in dealerships, in 2020 or whenever it turns out to be, the number of competitors will be so long that even most people in the industry won't be able to keep track of them without consulting a piece of paper.

And that's before Toyota launches its first major EV in 2021. The first major Toyota EV also matches the description of this Ford EV. You think that would constitute major competition, right after Ford hits the market? Of course it will.

Tesla? Yes, as I have written extensively in the recent past, it may be in a position to mass produce the Model Y as early as 2021, depending on whether it will be built in an all-new greenfield factory or not: Tesla Model Y: Factory Site, Timing Of Production, And Competitive Landscape. The Tesla Model Y will be very late to the all-electric compact crossover-SUV field, but I suppose it may have a shot at taking a fraction of 1% market share in this competitive segment, depending on how much below cost Tesla chooses to price the product: Hyundai And Jaguar Mock Tesla's Model X And Y.

Bottom Line: Ford is neither first, nor the last

In terms of getting to market with an all-electric compact crossover-SUV with a reasonable range (over 200 miles, perhaps 300 or more), Ford will neither be the first, nor the last. GM comes close with the "CUV" Chevrolet Bolt EV, but in 2018 it is joined by Jaguar i-Pace, Hyundai Kona EV and Kia Niro EV. Audi straddles the 2018-2019 year in Europe and the U.S. - and is soon followed in 2019 by Buick, Mercedes, Volvo and Audi's second car in the segment, the Sportback.

Ford will enter the market after those and a few more. However, it will also arrive before Toyota (NYSE:TM), Tesla and potentially some other brands that are launching major BEV programs in 2021 and 2022.

Then, by the end of 2022, with Ford having six BEVs in the U.S. market, it should be near the middle of the pack in terms of having an all-electric product range. Mercedes will have 10 cars, Audi probably five, Volvo-Polestar also five, and the Volkswagen brand could have three or four by that time, 2022 -- in the U.S. market.

Is this good or bad for Ford? That will depend on two factors in particular:

Government mandates and incentives

If the government subsidizes EVs, incentivizes them otherwise (such as Norway), or outright mandates them (China, California and the other U.S. ZEV states), then there is no choice: If you want to be in the car market, you have to produce a certain percentage of them as BEVs. Will Ford's next such vehicle, arriving in 2020, and the other five for the U.S. market as well as ten for international consumption, be enough and on time to meet those government demands? We don't know at this point.

On the other hand, if the electric car hysteria among government decision-makers recedes in the next couple of years, Ford would look smart having not been on the bleeding edge of promising too many EVs too soon.

Customer demand: Yes or no?

Let's say that government incentives and mandates will be less than currently feared by the industry. Will consumers buy EVs anyway? So far, there's very little evidence that they will. People buy electric cars today mostly because the automakers themselves, plus the taxpayers subsidize them. In addition, many EV-buyers get access to the carpool lane and free charging at the office.

It is simply impossible to know what the optimal investment in EVs is, absent government mandates and incentives. We don't know what the true free market demand is. The current EV market is totally artificial. Take away all the incentives and mandates, and all evidence to date is that EVs are around 0.1% of sales. That's what you see in close to 35 U.S. states as well as in countries lacking major EV incentives, such as Greece, Finland, Italy and Portugal just to mention a few.

Bottom line: Ford enters the EV world 2020-2022

Ford has gotten relatively little attention for its announced BEV development programs to date. This will change when Ford launches its first purpose-built BEV in 2020, and be complete when it will have six all-new BEVs in the U.S. market by 2022.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Ford hosted a briefing.