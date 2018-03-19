Energous' 10-K Continues To Support A Long Term Short Position

Last Friday night, Energous Corp (WATT) released its 10-K SEC filing. Since I am currently short the stock for a second time (see my first article for the basic short arguments, and my second article for why I think the January 2018 price spike was unwarranted), I was interested to see if the annual filing included any new information pertinent to my position.

Four items stood out.

1. WATT Continues to Push Out Delivery Timelines.

In my second article I quoted from the Q&A portion of the Dec 27th Corporate Development call, in which WATT CEO Steve Rizzone stated that the first commercial products would be contact-based and would be available in the first quarter, here’s that quote again with my emphasis:

Steve Rizzone I think as we said that our first devices are going to be contact based, and those devices will begin the testing process within the next few weeks. I think that we'll see the first iterations of those at CES and that they will actually be in the public available to the consumer in the first quarter. We're a bit behind on that. We earlier projected that this would be before the end of the year. But, we've - there's been quite a bit of work done with pre-production and the engineering obstacles associated with that, but we now feel very comfortable, I think, that you'll see these devices in the first quarter. I think that you'll start to see distance devices of greater than five millimeters hit the market at the latter part of this year - excuse me - of 2018.

There’s only two weeks left in the first quarter, but according to the 10-K WATT is still “ in the pre-production stage leading to mass production with early adopters of the WattUp technology to bring the first contact-based transmitters and compatible receivers to market.”

Of course there’s nothing special about their contact-based charging solution, and as discussed in my first article, it’s much less efficient than the existing technologies, so there’s no reason to think sales of this product will ever amount to anything. But the fact that WATT keeps over-promising and under-delivering bodes very poorly for anyone expecting midfield and far-field products to be commercially available in the next few years. (As I’ve previously argued, for several technical reasons I don’t think that WATT will ever produce a commercial far field product, but the timeline slippage has to give pause to even those who might believe the technical viability of such products.)

For those interested in WATT’s historical timeline slips, see Paulo Santos’ article from May of 2017.

2. WATT’s “Tier One” Customer Agreement Has Ramifications

WATT keeps talking about its “Tier One” customer. Here’s the first language describing this partnership:

In February 2015, we signed a Development and License Agreement with one of the top consumer electronic companies in the world based on total worldwide revenues. The agreement is milestone-based and while there are no guarantees that the WattUp® technology will ever be integrated into our strategic partner’s consumer devices, we continue to progress the relationship as evidenced by our 2017 revenues from engineering services resulting from the achievement of certain milestones under the agreement. We anticipate continued progress with the relationship, which we expect will result in additional engineering services revenue and ultimately, if our technology is incorporated into one or more products by our strategic partner, potentially significant revenues based on the WattUp® technology being integrated into products shipped to consumers.

That sounds very promising. But later in the filing, in one of the risk factors, we learn that this agreement has exclusivity clauses, which prevent WATT from making similar deals with other companies (my emphasis):

Terms of our Development and License Agreement with a tier-one consumer electronics company could inhibit potential licensees from working with us in specific markets. We have entered into a Development and License Agreement with a tier-one consumer electronics company to embed our WattUp wire-free charging receiver and transmitter technology in various products, including mobile consumer electronics and related accessories. This agreement provides our strategic partner a time-to-market advantage during the development and until one year after the first customer shipment for specified WattUp-enabled consumer products. This may inhibit other potential licensees of our technology from engaging with us on competing consumer products, and may cause them to seek solutions offered by other companies, which could have a negative impact on our revenue opportunities and financial results.

Moreover, in a discussion regarding this deal, we learn that “This agreement was last amended in December 2017 to allow us to market certain products that were previously restricted by the exclusivity terms of the agreement.” There’s no information given as to why the deal was amended, but my guess is that the “tier one” partner is starting to realize that certain products won’t be viable and is hence removing them from consideration — and thus there is no need for exclusivity on those products. Don’t be surprised if more and more products are removed from the exclusive category (i.e. their license returned to WATT).

Also, it’s interesting to note that despite the agreement having been signed in February 2015, in 2016 WATT only recognized $1,391,041 from the license and that that number fell to $1,108,959 in 2017. Not exactly the figures you’d hope for from an exclusive deal with a “tier one” company.

3. Dilution Continues to be a Concern

WATT is a development stage company with minimal revenues and hence it’s not surprising that it has had to issue shares regularly over the course of its existence. Here’s how that looks graphically.

However in addition to the shares outstanding, there are another 7M shares of potential dilution overhanging the stock. This table from the 10-K gives the figures for 2015, 2016 & 2017.

WATT stock is currently trading at ~$20, yet much of the dilution will be at significantly lower prices. According to further breakdowns in the 10-K, the 1M options have a weighted exercise price of $4.80, the 2.3M RSUs have a weighted grant price of $13.75 and the 0.9M PSUs have a weighted grant price of $2.65. There is no breakdown of the warrants, but scanning the various financings suggests an average conversion around $19 or $20.

As a result we can expect further dilution as the options are converted and those shares plus the RSUs are sold. Recent insider activity confirms this idea (source):

4. CEO and Employee Incentive Structure is Interesting

The final point gleaned from the 10-K is that the employee incentive structures don’t focus on typical metrics like profits, margins or revenues; instead they’re tied to the company’s market cap (or stock price)! This again suggests that WATT will be more interested in the “stock market game” (see my January article) than would be most other companies.

Here is the text regarding the CEO’s incentive structures as well as the general description of employee PSU’s

Effective May 21, 2015, with the approval by the Company’s stockholders of its new performance-based equity plan, the Employment Agreement provided and Mr. Rizzone received, a grant of 639,075 Performance Share Units (the “PSUs”). The PSUs, which represent the right to receive shares of common stock, shall be earned based on the Company’s achievement of market capitalization growth between the effective date of the Employment Agreement and the end of the Initial Employment Period. If the Company’s market capitalization is $100 million or less, no PSUs will be earned. If the Company reaches a market capitalization of $1.1 billion or more, 100% of the PSUs will be earned. For market capitalization between $100 million and $1.1 billion, the percentage of PSUs earned will be determined on a quarterly basis based on straight line interpolation. PSUs earned as of the end of a calendar quarter will be paid 50% immediately and 50% will be deferred until the end of the Initial Employment Period subject to Mr. Rizzone’s continued employment with the Company (See Note 8). Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) Performance share units (“PSUs”) are grants that vest upon the achievement of certain performance goals. The goals are commonly related to the Company’s market capitalization or market share price of the common stock.

Conclusion

Everything I read in the recent 10-K supports my long term short position and I continue to expect WATT shares to trade below $10. I am holding my “core” short position for this target, though I’m also trying to opportunistically trade spikes and reversals with some “trading” shares and options. I expect my sub $10 target to be hit before the end of 2018.

