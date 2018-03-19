Friedman Industries: A Good Value Play Even Without Trump Tariffs

Recent tariff announcement made the stock soar, but if you are willing to wait for the price to drop again, below NCAV, this company is a great value play.

Friedman Industries (FRD) is a small steel business that is incorporated in Texas since 1965. In this article I’ll first give an overview of the company and its operations. I’ll then review the operating history and financial position, and at last I’ll provide you with my investment thesis and valuation.

Friedman operates in the steel business and has two operating segments, coil and tubular products. To make these products it has the following facilities:

It owns two coil processing plants in Hickman, Arkansas and Decatur, Alabama. In the 10-K the company states that, in terms of capacity and equipment, both facilities can be seen as equals.

Friedman operates a division called XSCP also based in these two facilities. The company started this operation in 2001 in cooperation with Nucor Steel Company (NUE). It purchases non-standard hot-rolled coils and turns it into flat, finished sheet and plate steel. A significant amount of this coil comes from NUE. (2017 10-K, p. 20).

The company also operates Texas Tubular Products in Lone Star, Texas. This facility, placed into service in May 2017, consists of a newly constructed pipe finishing facility (with capitalized expenditures totaling approximately $9.5 million).

All these plants and facilities are owned by the company (in total 268500 sq. feet) and "are not subject to any mortgage or deed of trust" (10-K 2017, p.4)

So this steel company operates at three locations and, as mentioned above, produces two different sorts of steel products which the company describes as follows in its 10-K:

Coil Products The Company purchases prime hot-rolled steel coils, processes the coils into flat, finished sheet and plate and sells these products on a wholesale, rapid- delivery basis in competition with other processors of hot-rolled steel coils. The Company also purchases and markets non-standard hot-rolled steel coils through its XSCP Division (“XSCP”). XSCP routinely processes non-standard coils into flat, finished sheet and plate. Tubular Products Through its Texas Tubular Products Division (“TTP”) in Lone Star, Texas, the Company manufactures, purchases, processes and markets tubular products (“pipe”). TTP operates two Electric Resistance Welded (“ERW”) pipe mills. Both pipe mill #1 and pipe mill #2 are American Petroleum Institute (“API”) licensed to manufacture line and oil country pipe and also manufacture pipe for structural purposes that meets other recognized industry standards. Pipe mill #1 focuses on producing ERW pipe with outside diameters (“OD”) of 6 5/8” and 8 5/8”. Pipe mill #2 is capable of producing ERW pipe with OD ranging from 2 3/8” to 5 9/16” with the majority of production focusing on OD of 4 1/2”, 5 1/2” and 5 9/16”. TTP also employs various pipe processing equipment, including beveling machines, pipe handling equipment and other related machinery. (Source: 10-K 2017)

It is fair to say that the coil segment is more linked to the US economy in general since the company sells their product to many different industries such as commercial freight industry and construction. This part of the business is therefore also a fairly stable contributor to revenue and profits. Trinity Industries (e.g. Rail segment, construction, Barge building) accounted for 28% of coil sales in 2017 and 35% in 2016.

TTP’s performance however, is closely linked to the US energy sector. TTP’s tubular products are mainly used in the oil and gas industry. The recent recession in that industry has caused the TTP division to suffer greatly.

As is common with steel business', Friedman’s revenues and profits can’t be labeled as stable. Which you can see from this self-made chart with data from past 10-K reports:

Note: All numbers are in thousands and are rounded.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Net Sales Coil 64600 66100 72900 66100 67000 692000 62000 36400 Tubular 13100 15500 35400 50000 69400 923000 69700 28800 Total Net sales 77700 81600 108300 116100 136400 1615000 131700 65200 Operating profit (loss) Coil -800 5100 -260 -840 850 190 1400 -840 Tubular -1400 -3100 2600 5300 10700 14600 13400 3700 Total operating profit (loss) -2200 2000 2340 4460 11550 14790 14800 2860

In the last 8 years they achieved their highest sales and operating profit in 2012 with approximately $161 million in revenue and an operating profit of almost 15 million. That is a far cry from an operating loss of 2.2 million in 2017 and revenue of just 65 million in 2010. Also the tubular segment varies wildly in terms of profits and revenue. So what can we take from this:

Friedman is a cyclical company that is dependent for its success on; the US energy sector, quantity of foreign steel imports (we will come to that later) and overall steel prices.

Friedman’s revenues and profits are, to say the least, very unstable and therefore there is no point in trying to forecast revenue and profits.

In their 53 years of existence, fiscal 2017 was the first year the company made a net loss of $2.7 million.

One other thing that I want to point out is the big swings in CAPEX, and its effects on depreciation charges. Because of Friedman operating in a capital intensive industry their CAPEX is unstable. For most of the time, during the useful life of their assets, CAPEX is limited. But when they are building a new facility to replace old equipment CAPEX spikes, like in 2015-2016.

Note: All numbers are in thousands and are rounded.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Depreciation Coil 1200 1200 1140 1140 1110 1160 1200 1240 Tubular 400 500 570 680 670 670 670 640 Total Depreciation 1600 1700 1710 1820 1780 1830 1870 1880 CAPEX Coil 80 420 230 360 330 250 25 190 Tubular 720 1700 5600 1500 170 40 490 185 Total CAPEX 800 2120 5830 1860 500 290 515 375

Author's table with data from annual reports.

As you can see depreciation is fairly stable for the Coil segment, while steadily declining for Tubular. However, because of the building of the new pipe finishing facility, CAPEX has been extraordinary high recently for Tubular. I accounted in my valuation for these facts in the following way:

If you average out CAPEX and depreciation from fiscal 2017 back to 2008

Depreciation expense is on average $1.711 million

CAPEX expense is on average $1.885 million

So, on average, one could say that historically CAPEX is approximately 0.2 million higher per year but nothing that affects the eventual valuation in a big way

The company doesn’t seem to ‘manage’ CAPEX or depreciation expense to influence earnings. They are straightforward in their 10-K regarding both, and the numbers suggest they actually just replace their aging machinery and equipment with new one.

So to sum up, Friedman is a small Texas steel company with revenues in the last 8 years between $65 million and $161 million and they recorded their first annual loss in 2017. Why would you want to invest in such a company? You may think this article is about Trumps 25% tariff on steel and how Friedman could benefit from that, it is not. Friedman has enough merit on its own in my opinion. But before I delve into that any further I’ll review the company’s assets and financial statements a bit further.

There is no better way to start off than with a 10-year financial summary of Friedman’s key figures. And you don’t have to make one yourself because Friedman has provided us with one in their 10-K:

You can see that Friedman’s net profit margin isn’t great on average, but it can produce decent returns during their better years with a 6.5% margin in 2009. You can also see that liabilities are almost non-existent. Total assets were 63.2 million in 2017 with stockholders’ equity of 60.3 million. But since net current asset value (current assets minus ALL liabilities) was mentioned in the title you probably guessed the following already:

The author of this article is a (deep) value investor and probably a Graham worshipper (you’re right!). The stock price must be around NCAV (You are right again)

Balance Sheet

To start off with the balance sheet, this is the latest data of the 3rd quarter of 2018 (author's own table with data from 10-Q and 10-K)"

Balance: For nine months ended 31 Dec. 2017 Fiscal 2017 Cash assets 2.123.803 1.461.695 Receivable 7.054.181 8.939.051 Inventory 46.399.435 34.918.550 Other 380.576 113.540 Total current assets: 55.957.995 45.432.836 Property, Plant and Equipment 14.452.081 15.173.164 Total intangibles 0 0 Deferred income tax 463.728 1.165.950 Federal income taxes recoverable 866.894 913.347 Cash value of officers’ life insurance and other assets 206.125 578.000 Total fixed assets: 15.988.828 17.830.461 Total Assets: 71.946.823 63.263.297 Accounts payable 6.575.457 2.003.661 Dividends payable 70.094 70.094 Contribution to retirement plan 162.000 42.000 Employee compensation and related expenses 252.381 240.835 Revolving line of credit 3.750.000 0 Total current liabilities: 10.809.932 2.356.590 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 170.441 550.282 Long term debt 0 0 Total Liabilities: 10.980.373 2.906.872 Common stock 8.185.160 8.185.160 Additional paid-in capital 29.082.634 28.865.914 Treasury Stock (At cost) -5.475.964 -5.475.964 Retained Earnings 29.174.620 28.781.315 Shareholders’ Equity: 60.966.450 60.356.425 Total Liabilities and Equity 71.946.823 63.263.297

By the time I submitted the article the stock price is 6.30. So with 7,009 million shares outstanding current market value is around $44.1 million. With NCAV of 45.1 million you could buy Friedman right now for approximately 98% of NCAV. Although NCAV is down from a high of 52 million in 2014 the decline isn’t dramatic. You have to factor in the dividends of around 1 million in the last three years, extra CAPEX of 9 million (the new Texas plant) and the latest loss of 2.7 million in 2017. So you could say that even with the big downturn since 2014 and a lot of extra CAPEX Friedman’s NCAV is hard to wipe out in a heartbeat, something that will be of importance for the valuation. One thing that must be addressed is the recent 10 million run up in inventory financed with borrowing from the line of credit and accounts payable. But while the run up is something to keep an eye on the company says in its latest 10-Q that is mainly due to timing and payment terms.

Latest inventory figures from 10-Q.

On the whole, you can see that Friedman has the kind of balance sheet you would want if you are searching for a Graham-like asset play.

Income statement and Cash Flow statement

Since we already discussed revenue, profits, depreciation and CAPEX we still have to look at some numbers from these statements. One thing I always look for is if reported net income is comparable to owner earnings as introduced by Warren Buffett. I use this metric especially by these kind of value plays because you really want to know how much cash you can get out of this business in the short term. He stated owner earnings in his Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter of 1986 as follows:

These represent (a) reported earnings plus (b) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges such as Company N's items (1) and (4) less (c) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume. (If the business requires additional working capital to maintain its competitive position and unit volume, the increment also should be included in (c). (Source: Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter 1986)

To see what the difference is between reported net income and owner earnings I averaged out net income and owner earnings for the period 2017-2008. This gives the following averages:

Net income Owner Earnings 4.094.304 2.365.840 Difference -42.2%

That is a really big difference between the two metrics and for me extra prove that it is sensible to look, most of the time, at owner earnings instead of net income. The difference can partly be explained by the earlier mentioned 0.2 million yearly difference between depreciation and CAPEX and average inventory purchase levels lying 0.2 million higher on average each year. The rest of the difference is in large part because of the fact that Friedman needs to increase its working capital a little each year. That is one of the negatives of these kind of capital intensive businesses. The assumption seems correct when comparing total working capital in 2017 and 2008.

Total Working Capital 2008 34.638.228 2017 43.076.246 Net growth 8.438.018 Average YoY growth 843.802

As you can see these three items make up for most of the difference between the average reported net income, and the average owner earnings. Thus, for my eventual valuation I’ll ditch net income and go with owner earnings instead. Just to be sure not to overstate CASH income. Comparing the averages of these two figures is something I always do when evaluating a company. In most instances the two numbers don’t diverge that much, but Friedman is the perfect example why I think no one should ever just take reported net income for granted. Imagine you owned 100% of Friedman in 2008 and from then on the only profit figure you would get was reported net income. But the company only transferred their total owner earnings into your savings account. Looking at the numbers above we could say you are in for a disappointment after 10 years. So while I don’t see it as big problem that the two numbers are so far apart (the reason why they diverge being logical after all) it is a reminder to be cautious with reported earnings.

Another (more positive) thing that must be addressed is the fact that Friedman is able to stay profitable during economic downturns. For example, in 2010 (65 million revenue), but also 2016 (81 million in revenue) the company kept making a small profit. This indicates to me that Friedman’s plants and facilities have a fairly low Break-Even point. During down-turns they can offset the lack of sales almost fully by reducing variable costs like temporary labor and raw material purchases. This indicates two things:

Friedman’s plants must be run quite efficiently since they can operate profitably on very low revenue

The risk of seeing very big losses is limited in my point of view. For that to happen the demand for steel products must fully collapse or Friedman must be doing things materially worse than it has done in the past.

Furthermore, normal ‘key metrics’ like Return on Equity aren’t of much use for Friedman rather than that they confirm the fact that it operates in a commodity industry that is capital intensive. A ROE of 4% on average is by no means spectacular, although it reached into the mid double digits during their good years in 2012 and 2013. So you may not buy this because it earns a high return on equity but the 4% is relatively good when you keep in mind that this company sells for just under NCAV.

Lastly, the recent loss in 2017 of approximately 2.7 million must be addressed. Is this a signal the company lost its ability to stay profitable in a difficult environment? I don't think so. A lot of the loss can be explained by their LIFO accounting method for the coil inventory:

The Company’s LIFO reserve was approximately $5.593.000 and $2.000.500 at March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. The LIFO reserve signifies the difference between LIFO value used for financial reporting and the value under weighted average cost used for the Company’s internal perpetual inventory records. (Source: 10-K 2017 p. 25)

And with their average inventory selling prices being very dependent on the price of steel, (as you will see further down in the article) this LIFO loss is not a signal to me they lost their ability to stay profitable during challenging years. This is further supported by the 9 months results of fiscal 2018 in which they make a small profit again of 0.6 million.

Valuation

I now turn to the most important question, what is this company worth? As indicated, I think Friedman is a pretty decent steel company but nothing spectacular. Its stock price soars during booms in the steel industry (the stock has traded above $10 during 2013) but it is severely depressed during periods like the last few years. For example, when there is a lot of foreign steel coming into the US and when the US energy sector is in trouble because of the persistent low oil prices. It has gone so low in recent years that is has dipped below NCAV by as much as 20%. In my opinion, pricing Friedman as it is about to go bankrupt isn’t fair at all. It has proven to be a profitable enterprise that can fly high if conditions are positive. With this in mind we have to do two things. We have to calculate a sufficient Margin of Safety and we have to identify possible catalysts for business to turn.

NCAV and downside protection

In my view buying Friedman at a discount to NCAV is the best way of determining what price you can pay for the business and have the lowest chance of losing money. For me that last part is crucial. How good the potential upside of a company may be if it lacks sufficient downside protection at the current selling price I’m not interested. You could also do a liquidation value as explained by Benjamin Graham in Security Analysis in which you calculate how much money you can get out of the assets of the business when you shut it down. For Friedman however, I think such a liquidation value would give us a number that is too low since its current assets are actually of high quality. Their inventory is basically a (modified) raw material, steel which retains its value much better than for example inventory from an apparel store. Regarding inventory, they also have LIFO reserve of 5.6 million making it even less likely inventory is overstated on their balance sheet. The other current assets consist of cash and receivables which are also certain or at least very likely to be worth their full amount. So in my view buying at a discount to NCAV provides you with a sufficient Margin of Safety. In my conclusion I’ll give a more detailed view on how large this discount should be.

Catalysts:

We also have to look at what return we could possibly get from our investment. I myself invested in this company last January at a price of 5.55 a share. Back then I only found one major catalyst but, maybe Trump provided us with a second one…

The catalyst I identified in January was the prospect of higher oil prices that would lift profits at the tubular division in Texas. As you can see in the table in the beginning, the coil segment is relatively stable with around 65 million in revenues, sometimes making a profit and sometimes making a loss. The Tubular segment however, is not so stable. With revenue of just 13 million in 2017 and a whopping 90 million (operating profit of 14.6 million) in 2012 this is the division that can make or break Friedman’s profits. And since this division is highly dependent on the US energy sector a rising oil price could make these companies invest more in their facilities which would benefit Friedman. Something that is highly related to this are the nearby plants of US Steel (X). This situation is explained in a good way in their annual report:

U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. (“USS”) has been the primary supplier of new mill reject pipe to the Company and a significant customer of the Company’s manufactured tubular products used in the energy business. Historically, the Company’s manufactured tubular products sold to USS were produced from coil material purchased from USS. Sales of tubular products to USS have declined in recent years and in fiscal 2017 no sales were recorded to USS. Management believes the downward trend is a direct impact of the increased presence of low-priced imported material and a recent recession in the U.S. energy business. The Company is unable to provide an estimate of the timing or quantity of future pipe orders from USS. In March 2016, USS announced it was temporarily idling pipe production at its Lone Star Tubular Operations facility due to weak market conditions. In December 2016, USS announced plans to permanently idle its #1 welded pipe mill at the Lone Star facility. In May 2017, USS resumed production at its Lone Star facility’s #2 welded pipe mill. The Company expects the volume and size range of new mill reject pipe supply from USS to be reduced given the permanent idling of the Lone Star facility’s #1 pipe mill. The Company continues to manufacture pipe for sale to customers other than USS and sources coil material for this pipe production from domestic steel mills other than USS. Accordingly, the Company does not believe the idling of any USS facility will impact the ability of the Company to receive adequate coil supply for pipe manufacturing demands. Loss of USS as a supplier or customer could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business. The Company can make no assurances as to orders from USS or the amounts of pipe and coil material that will be available from USS in the future. (Source: 10-K 2017 p.3, emphasis and links added.)

So that is the situation right now, and this was the situation in 2013:

Tubular Products. The Company sells its tubular products nationally to approximately 170 customers. The Company’s principal customers for these products are steel and pipe distributors, piling contractors and, historically, USS. Sales of pipe to USS accounted for approximately 14% and 24% of the Company’s total sales in fiscal 2013 and 2012, respectively. The Company can make no assurances as to the amount of future sales to USS. (Source: 10-K 2013, p. 3)

So if oil prices were indeed to bounce back it could well be that USS would provide Friedman with the necessary boost back to the highly profitable years of 2012 and 2013. Of course, you may say; if oil prices rise, a lot of companies would do better, so why invest in Friedman? It is obvious that I, as a 20-year-old International Relations student, am not in the position to forecast oil and gas prices. In fact, it would be quite stupid if I claimed I could. But that is the marvel of value investing, you calculate your downside risk and then you just wait for something positive to happen. Will oil and gas prices rise in 2018 or 2019? I have no clue at all, but I am fairly certain that they eventually will in a way that Friedman can profit from it once again. Until that day I’m happy to hold the stock with the Margin of Safety I bought it with.

Trump Tariffs

Yes, I know you thought I would mention this a lot earlier but this new possible catalyst wasn’t in my initial investment thesis back in January. I actually found out about the Tariff news (March 1) when my I saw in my brokerage account that Friedman’s stock price had gone up like crazy. As you can see below Friedman spiked to as high as 6.78 when the news broke, up from the 5.60 it has traded around for months now.

(Nasdaq)

Of course it is understandable that investors think Friedman will profit (in the short term at least) from the Tariffs the President has imposed. They themselves list cheap foreign import steel as one of the main reasons for the current sluggish results, as you can see above in the quote about the issue with USS (the part emphasized). So whether or not the tariffs overall are a good plan (that would make for a whole different article) it is to be expected that Friedman will profit from them in some way. With prices of steel expected to rise and Friedman already having a large inventory of raw material and finished goods it isn’t unthinkable upcoming year will be much better than one would have thought a few months ago. I made a table comparing their average per ton selling price (of finished coil and tubular product) through the years. To give insight in their margins I also included their average cost per ton. As you can see, if steel prices are rising selling price per ton increases disproportionally more than average per ton cost. And since it is more likely that steel prices in the US will rise with the tariffs imposed you can guess what that will might do with Friedman’s margins.

Fiscal year Average $ per ton selling price Average $ per ton cost in Gross margin 2017 581 583 -0.34% 2016 551 518 6.37% 2015 694 662 4.83% 2014 712 669 6.43% 2013 740 662 11.78% 2012 819 730 12.19% 2011 751 652 15.18% 2010 606 560 8.21% 2009 924 806 14.64% 2008 629 588 6.97%

Author's table with data from annual reports.

Of course Trumps other legislative baby, the tax cuts, could also have a positive influence on Friedman. With their tax rate staying at 34% in recent years the cut to 21% could really strengthen their net profit margins. So that might be another possible upside for better future results.

Risks:

Before giving my full valuation I want to discuss a significant risk Friedman could face in the (near) future. This risk come forth out of Friedmans small size and its dependence on US Steel and Nucor for large parts of their supply and revenue. While Nucor is an important partner of the company regarding its XSCP division, it also supplies Friedman with plenty of hot-rolled coil for its Decatur and Hickman plants. While they themselves do not anticipate any change in their relationship with Nucor it is evident that loss of Nucor as supplier would make a big impact on Friedman's stable Coil business. And while Nucor themselves could take a few hits Friedman's small size makes it hard for them to find a quick substitute for Nucor as supplier. Such a scenario has already happened with regard to US steel which idled one of its plants in Lone Star, Texas. The loss of revenue from USS in recent years was a big factor in Friedman's weak performance. And while the mentioned catalysts are likely to be of as much benefit for Friedman as for USS, we still can't take for granted that sales to US Steel will be as big as in the years 2012-2013. So you, if you think about investing in Friedman, you have to make yourself comfortable with the fact that its performance is largely tied to the fortunes of these two big steel producers.

Conclusion

To sum up, in my view the following points are the key elements I wanted to point out in my article:

Friedman Industries is a great company to include in a value investing portfolio that is (partly) focused on stocks selling below their NCAV.

The 25% tariffs imposed on steel increase the likelihood of a faster recovery from the recent downturn in Friedman’s sales.

Because of the tariffs Friedman is now trading at 98% of its NCAV.

The main catalyst for me, that could unlock all of Friedman’s potential, is still an upturn in the US energy sector.

So on the one hand, you have people, who already owned Friedman before March 1st, for whom the tariff news is possible extra catalyst. On the other hand, investors who think of initiating a position in Friedman are now faced with a stock price around NCAV. My recommendation, if you think of buying Friedman, would be to hold a close eye on the price of the stock since it has been very volatile after the tariff news broke. Any news that may implicate a weakening of the steel tariffs may send the stock downwards again, well below NCAV. For me that would be an ideal situation to initiate a lager position in Friedman. I bought at 5.55 in January and such a price (or lower of course) would be a signal for me to increase my position. While Graham spoke of buying these companies for a maximum of 66 cents on the dollar a price of 5.55 would mean you buy Friedman for 87 cents on the dollar. To me such a price has a sufficient margin of safety and downside protection for the following reasons:

The dividend policy of the company is very straightforward and quite extraordinary for such a small steel company. Paying out 0.04 for the last two years when business was bad and paying out almost all of their earnings when business is booming (paying out as high $0.97 in 2013).

Although buying Friedman is based on the NCAV that doesn’t mean their fixed assets are worth nothing

PPE is stated on their balance sheet for approximately 14.5 million while they just completed a new facility which costed them 9.5 million already.

So all the other plants and equipment, including 268000 sq. feet owned land, is on the books for only $5 million.

A lot of these Graham-like value plays are much less profitable and stable in their bad years than Friedman.

While margins and ROE aren’t at all great they are good regarding this is an asset play in which we are not attributing any value to Friedman’s future cash flows.

Since you made it to the end of this pretty long story I’m guessing you might be contemplating doing your own research now and maybe initiating a position in Friedman. If that assumption is right, I think you have two options, of which I recommend only one:

You agree with my thesis but think I’m attributing not enough value to Friedman’s fixed assets and cash flows. In that case you may be willing to buy Friedman for, or just above, NCAV. I disagree with such a view, since I believe downside protection and a big margin of safety should be the first priority for any investment. And while this is a well-run company with, in my view, assets worth at least their book value I want to protect myself from any unforeseen negative events. I do this by buying at a discount of NCAV. If you agree with that last statement, I would recommend waiting for the stock price dropping to around 0,85/0,90% of NCAV. I think that gives you a strong margin of safety while waiting for any uptick in business to materialize. Of course, maybe this rise in stock price in march due to the tariffs is the beginning of a strong rally of Friedman in which it will not drop again to a price of around 5,50. But that is the fate of a value investor. Never let Mr. Market decide what you are doing. Only buy when the opportunity is good enough for you. But if you are interested in buying Friedman I would regularly take a look at its trading price. For the last month it appreciated due to tariffs but any negative news regarding this topic (or something) else could well send the stock further below NCAV again, and if that happens I think Friedman is a great buy for a value investor.

To wrap this story up, I haven’t dealt with one question yet: when to sell. Assuming you already own Friedman or you will buy it in the near future (I hope those new owners get a chance to buy further below NCAV) you also must know eventually, when to sell. My personal view on this question is the following:

Friedman in the last 10 years has an average ROE of 4% and pays (increasing) dividends when business allows it.

Its fixed assets are very likely to be understated

The business has a history of decent ROE and net profit margins during their good years.

All this signals to me that Friedman is at least worth its net book value. With current net book value at 8.34 per share the upside at a buying price of 5.50 would be 52%. Assuming that Friedman’s stock price only rises to these levels if business is really picking up its book value will increase somewhat during my holding period. This implying that my targeted sell price could even be a bit higher than the 8.34. In my view for Friedman net book value is the best guideline I can come up with since I think it is at least worth is book value but not much more either. Underlying this are two premises however:

Friedman’s keeps doing business in the way it has done in the last few decades. So signs of the core business getting significantly weaker might make sell earlier. I don’t see any signs of this happening anytime soon. I might find more attractive companies I want to put my money in. If I think I can find safer investments with higher return rates and good downside protection opportunity cost will make me sell Friedman earlier.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Before any of you decide to act on what I just wrote, please read my first blog post (here) in which I explain my background. I only started value investing in the summer of 2017 so although I wrote this article to the best of my abilities keep in mind that I’m only investing for less than a year. So again I think it is in your best interest to read this blog post before you start buying Friedman Industries out of the blue. But I do hope some this article will encourage some people to start researching the company themselves since I truly believe Friedman could be valuable investment.

