BlackBerry Earnings: Can Chen Deliver?

Next Wednesday, March 28th, we'll get fiscal Q4 results from BlackBerry (BB). As the company continues to finish off its evolution into a software and services first firm, investors are looking for signs of progress. With shares soaring last year after the Qualcomm (QCOM) arbitration award, investors have been waiting for the company's overall results to improve. Today, I'll preview the earnings report and discuss the main items to watch.

First, let's take a look at current estimates. The street is looking for non-GAAP revenues of less than $217 million, down 27% from last year's $297 million, primarily as hardware and service access fee revenues continue to bleed off. Barring any surprises, we're getting to the point where software/services should be at or over 90% of total revenue. On the bottom line, analysts are looking for the company to break even on a non-GAAP basis, down from last year's period that saw a 4 cent per share profit.

While those two numbers will be the headlines, we also have to look at things on a GAAP basis. There have been revenue adjustments for software deferred revenues acquired, and on the bottom line we could get up to a dozen different adjustments. Unfortunately, things like executive compensation should be included in the overall expense profile. On a GAAP basis, excluding the debt adjustment, we will likely see a large loss. While bulls talk about gross margins being close to records, BlackBerry spends a lot more on the operating line. In fiscal Q3, for instance, gross profit minus the three primary operating expenses resulted in loss of $47 million on just $226 million in GAAP revenues. Margins need to improve for this business moving forward.

The second item I'm looking for is guidance. While management took down its yearly software/services guidance a couple of times early in fiscal 2018, things have stabilized a bit on that front thanks to some big IP deals. Management is looking for non-GAAP revenues of $920 million to $950 million for the to be reported fiscal year, but what happens moving forward? Unfortunately, analysts are looking for another year down, as the chart below shows. You may note that the last data point is from New Year's Eve 2017, because the average analyst estimate for fiscal 2019 non-GAAP revenues have stayed exactly at $882.36 million since then.

While some of this revenue decline can be attributed to hardware and service access fees, it was CEO John Chen who decided to hold onto handsets too long. Then, once he exited internal hardware development, bulls have looked at this as an excuse for falling revenues. You really can't do that because Chen was the one who said he could turn around the business, and he failed. He hasn't done much to offset these declines, so we're now at a fraction of the business BlackBerry once was. However, the CEO just got a big extension, so he will be here for a while.

For overall revenues to start growing again, BlackBerry needs to get its software/services segment showing some strength, and not just from one-time IP deals that have boosted results in recent periods. BlackBerry Technology Solutions, which houses the crown jewel QNX and Radar asset tracking product, showed little growth in the first 9 months of the year, despite Radar having no revenue in the year ago period. I think BTS will show some growth in Q4, but that's mostly a function of a lower base number. As the table below shows, its hard to grow your overall top line when you have huge segments showing declines and smaller ones not showing enough growth to offset.

To offset some of these declines, BlackBerry could use some of its financial muscle. It was more than 11 months ago that the Qualcomm award put almost $1 billion in cash in the company's pockets, and the bulls told me that acquisitions were coming shortly to offset revenue declines. We've yet to see any major CapEx or purchases since. Additionally, the stock repurchase plan wasn't really used when shares were below $10, so now it doesn't make as much sense to buyback shares well above that level at which the convertible debt can be swapped for equity. The company's cash balance will likely come down a little in Q4 primarily thanks to a payment to Nokia (NOK), but the net balance should be around $1.75 billion or so.

Can John Chen deliver next week? BlackBerry will be a key stock to watch when it reports Q4 earnings. While the stock will always pop on a press release like the Microsoft (MSFT) partnership announced after Monday's close, BlackBerry needs to convert all of these "wins" and "deals" into revenues. So far, Chen has not been able to offset revenue declines thanks to his hardware failures, and fiscal 2019 isn't expected to be much better. With BlackBerry shares at elevated levels compared to this time last year, the company needs to show that its growth efforts are working as planned.

