Spotify: Understand The Dynamics Of The IPO First

Introduction

Finally, the Spotify (SPO)T IPO is almost upon us. The SEC filings are officially in, management’s pitch is out, and on April 3 - in what is sure to be an exciting day for the NYSE - all eyes of the financial world will watch as the popular music streaming service rings the bell.

As with any IPO, we should expect some volatility in the company’s shares during the first few trading sessions. Particularly for Spotify, there will be an above average amount of interest, as public investors can finally become partial owners of the Swedish firm.

Importantly, however, more amplified volatility could occur in Spotify’s share price as a consequence of the company’s direct listing. This untraditional method could lead to radical supply and demand dynamics that could create huge swings in the company’s valuation. Before investing, it is vital we consider the broader financial market forces at work in order to best prepare for the next few months of trading.

The Direct Listing

Lack of Pitching

One of the key aspects to understand about the direct listing is that Spotify is forgoing the assistance of investment banks. This comes with its pros and cons. On the positive side, the company doesn’t have to shell out millions to professional financiers. The flip side of this is all the work investment bankers do through roadshows and the book-building process is left to the company. As a result, much of the assessment of non-private investor interest will be postponed until the first few sessions of trading, leaving price discovery entirely to the private sector up until April 3. Now, the private equity space is filled with smart investors, but there may be a wide discrepancy as to how the company should be valued in public hands. Without traditional consultation and price discovery with investors before the listing, Spotify’s shares could experience abrupt valuation adjustments as it transitions from private to public hands. This could occur regardless of where the company is initially priced at.

No Mandatory Share Sales or Restrictions

Moreover, another key aspect to keep in mind with Spotify’s listing is the lack of new share issuances. Instead of raising capital with new shares, the streaming giant will simply be offering existing investors the opportunity to sell shares on the public market.

Considering this, a compelling argument could be made that existing investors - with no requirements to sell their securities - could theoretically hold onto their shares and transact very little with the public (p.44 of Form F-1). This could lead to a rapid rise in share prices, as investors bid up a limited supply of available securities. Compounding this scenario could be institutional investors - without the ability to buy large blocks of shares - leave individuals in control of Spotify’s valuation. Think about another asset that has enjoyed that designation in 2018 (I’m looking at you, Bitcoin). With zeal, capital, and control from individual investors, Spotify’s share price could enter a parabolic trajectory upward in the first few months.

At the same time, there are no sale restrictions for insiders or lockup periods for investment banks (besides those affiliated with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), comprising roughly 7.5% of shares outstanding). It is quite possible that the market could be flooded with shares as existing investors try to exit their long-held positions. Moreover, if the selling is confined to insiders, investor confidence and demand would be threatened, casting doubt on how those closest to the firm view Spotify’s future prospects.

Probable Outcome

The above describes the extremes of the supply dynamic that could occur over the first few weeks. Depending on which you believe is more likely to occur, you could gauge how investor demand and shares will respond over the short term. During the first few weeks, I think we will see a combination of limited supply and investor hype on the demand side that will lead to an elevated valuation in the near term. Gradually, both of those forces are likely to reverse, as the IPO buzz fades and more existing shareholders exit their positions in a way that doesn’t shock the company’s valuation. By way of comparison, Spotify’s pricing would take a path similar to Twitter’s (TWTR) during the first months of trading in late 2013 and early 2014, initially rising two months out and gradually falling six months later. Though Twitter did not IPO via a direct listing, it’s a reasonable comparison to make given its comparable size, history, industry, and popularity at the time of its listing on the NYSE.

Conclusion

Like many large-scale IPOs that have come before, in the short term much of Spotify’s share price movement will be driven less by developments in the business and more with the factors of supply and demand for company shares. The direct listing on the NYSE will likely exaggerate these forces over the first few weeks and months. By understanding the factors working on the supply side of the offering, depending on which situation you deem more likely to unfold, I think you can reasonably anticipate how shares will respond in the weeks after April 3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.