A March Madness Market - Today's Editors' Picks

- The Budget Reform Act Of 2018 (SA For FAs)
- Impact of rising interest rates and high national debt (Daniel Amerman, CFA)
- Wake up call for the IPO market (SA Stocks To Watch)
- How to buy low and sell high (Financially Free Investor)
- March madness investing (Ploutos)
- A pause in the secular bull market (Fear & Greed Trader)
- The next recession could be decades away (Dividend Sensei)
- Market trends and the number of public companies (Vanguard)
Chart of the day: Inflation data since 2009
Comment of the day, by contributor Dividend Sensei
Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that America will definitely go a quarter century or longer without a recession. Nor am I predicting that this bull market will necessarily last for anything close to that long.
However, most of the reasons that people are so afraid that both the expansion and bull market might end soon are simply overblown. The economy isn't overheating, wages aren't soaring, inflation is still stuck at historically low levels, and long-term rates are no longer threatening to soar to the heavens.
Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans. – John Lennon
