A March Madness Market - Today's Editors' Picks

Chart of the day: Inflation data since 2009

Comment of the day, by contributor Dividend Sensei

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that America will definitely go a quarter century or longer without a recession. Nor am I predicting that this bull market will necessarily last for anything close to that long.

However, most of the reasons that people are so afraid that both the expansion and bull market might end soon are simply overblown. The economy isn't overheating, wages aren't soaring, inflation is still stuck at historically low levels, and long-term rates are no longer threatening to soar to the heavens.

Image of the day: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Quote of the day:

Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans. – John Lennon

