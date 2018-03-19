Thoughts On Monday's Selloff

Well clearly, Monday could have gone better.

Over the weekend, both here and over on my site, I tried to paint a picture of a market that faced at least three daunting headwinds but simultaneously enjoyed a handful of potentially supportive technicals.

On the headwinds front, there's the political turmoil in D.C. which escalated materially on Friday evening with the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and intensified further on Saturday and Sunday, as the President and one of his attorneys took aim (verbally) at the special counsel probe. Additionally, there's still quite a bit of tension in the air regarding the recently announced tariffs and the prospect of a tit-for-tat dynamic that eventually mushrooms into a "hot" trade war. Finally, there's the Fed meeting, and more importantly, the new dot plot which at least some folks think will reveal a shift in the median 2018 dot, tipping four hikes as opposed to three.

As far as the supportive technicals, last week saw a record inflow into U.S. equity funds suggesting that the "marginal buyer" (i.e. retail investors) was back in the game. Additionally, given enough time and barring some kind of truly dramatic turn for the worst, systematic flows should recover after last month's quant quake and the corporate bid (i.e. buybacks) is expected to clock in somewhere between $650 billion and $850 billion in 2018, providing a sizable "plunge protection" cushion (incidentally, Goldman's buyback desk saw its busiest two weeks on record in February amid the turmoil). Finally, liquidity seems to be improving, at least on one measure.

Before I go any further, I want to touch briefly on the liquidity issue. Goldman was out with a truly important note on Monday that speaks to what I and others have been saying for years: namely that the "market itself" is the danger. Modern market structure has created a degree of fragility never before seen and it has yet to be stress tested. The events that unfolded early in February suggest it will fail when it is. You can read excerpts from the note here, but allow me to highlight one passage for the purposes of this post:

So far breakdowns in the new liquidity ecosystem have been short-lived and relatively benign, in part, we suspect, because the fundamental backdrop has been strong. But under alternative scenarios where fundamentals have deteriorated, we worry that a future such a collapse in market liquidity could amplify sell-offs. This could contribute to price declines and possibly prolonged periods of financial instability in ways that are reminiscent of the price declines caused by financial deleveraging. While the analogy is imperfect and our uncertainty is high, we see reasons to think that “liquidity is the new leverage”. Like financial leverage during the previous cycle, the rapid evolution of the post-crisis market structure has been a period of exciting technological innovations, but also one of low volatility and untested complexity. Along with the uncomfortably high number of flash crashes in most major markets, this is why we think “markets themselves” belong on the short list of late-cycle risks to which markets are potentially complacent.

That's not directly related to Monday, but it speaks to the liquidity issue and its importance cannot be overstated.

Ok, so the Asian session went ok (all things considered) to start the week, but the cracks started to show just after Europe opened. You can see it in futures:

Then, in the premarket, Facebook (FB) began to slide on the heels of what has been a truly horrific couple of days from a PR perspective. This is what the situation looked like early Monday morning prior to the open:

Needless to say, things got materially worse. By the time it was all said and done, Facebook had one of its worst days since 2012:

Now look, I'm no tech analyst but what I can tell you is that the political environment is extremely charged right now and the details around the Cambridge Analytica story suggest that Facebook is going to get thrown right back into the fray at a time when lawmakers are at wit's end. If you haven't read it yet, I would encourage you to at least skim the Washington Post story published on Sunday that cites two former federal officials on the way to detailing how large the financial liability could be in the worst case scenario.

I'm not even going to mention the number that's in that WaPo story here because i) there's no chance any fine will be that large, and ii) it would cause a veritable firestorm in the comments section. Rather, what I'll do is simply tell you what analysts have said so far. As of this writing, none of the big banks are out with anything, but there were a couple of notes over the weekend.

Here's an excerpt from a note by Pivotal's Brian Wieser

Facebook faces more systemic problems after reports over the weekend associated with a data leak that exposed about 50 million user accounts, enhancing risks of regulatory controls for the social media platform and hampering advertising growth. Facebook reports raise risk to the enhanced use of data in advertising, as well as opens up third-party measurement partners to increased restrictions, which may frustrate advertisers.

And this is from GBH’s Daniel Ives:

Changes to [Facebook’s] business model around advertising and news feeds/content could be in store over the next 12 to 18 months.

Whatever the outcome, this is likely to hang over the company (and the stock) for the foreseeable future and that, in turn, will likely weigh on tech sentiment.

Big-cap tech had its worst day since February 8 on Monday and not to put too fine a point on it, but some folks got burned badly because investors dumped the most money ($3.3 billion) into QQQ last week since October 27, 2000. Again, that ahead of Monday's 2.2% rout. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen for five sessions in a row:

You'll want to watch the VXN/VIX ratio (i.e. the Nasdaq VIX divided by the regular VIX) going forward. Consider this out midday from Bloomberg's Michael Regan:

With tech once again taking center stage as the focal point for equity investor concern, it's interesting to take a look at the ratio of the VXN (the VIX-like gauge for the Nasdaq 100) to the VIX itself: It's easy to spot the "volmageddeon" in early February since that was almost entirely focused on products related to the VIX, causing a huge spike down in the ratio. An eventual mean reversion would have been a safe bet, but the big question now is what mean will it revert to? The much higher ratios seen for much of 2017 and early 2018, or the lower ratios seen in the preceding years? If this Facebook privacy drama turns out to be more than a one-day story (which seems likely) and causes greater scrutiny on consumer data handled by all the dot-com heavyweights (which seems less likely, but still possible) then a return to last year's type of ratios may be on the cards.

That is a very important point and you're reminded that I talked a ton about the VXN/VIX ratio last summer when Goldman released their infamous FAAMG note and also in November when tech swooned. Here's the chart:

Given tech's leadership and the fact that the market still seems predisposed to leaning heavily on growth stocks even as the low vol. regime shifts, this is going to be something worth keeping an eye on going forward. Here's a simpler look which shows you that the Nasdaq VIX is the highest relative to the "regular" VIX since the February VIX spike:

More generally, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that the political jitters were reinforced early this morning when the President tweeted about the Mueller probe again. This is one of those things that's getting harder and harder for people to dismiss or otherwise paper over with euphemisms. I won't go into it any further than that, but suffice to say CNBC and Bloomberg both ran headlines suggesting that "tweet risk" (which, you're reminded, entered the Wall Street lexicon last year) is rising.

I suppose one could argue that the Monday shakeout might have been some semblance of healthy to the extent it lets people "get it out of their system" ahead of the Fed hike and the potentially hawkish messaging that will probably accompany Jerome Powell's first press conference as Fed chair.

On the other hand, none of the concerns that led to Monday's selloff (e.g. Facebook, political tumult, trade jitters) have been adequately addressed and indeed given the nature of those issues, they cannot be adequately addressed in an expedient way. Just to underscore how fluent some of this is, literally as I wrote this piece, we got the following headline:

FACEBOOK SECURITY CHIEF IS SAID TO LEAVE AFTER CLASHES

All of that said, the fundamental backdrop is still largely intact (although my buddy Rusty Guinn over at Salient would probably admonish me for using such vacuous language when it comes to the "fundamentals being sound").

Whatever the case, this whole thing has a kind of "what's the next shoe to drop?" feel to it. And that's not a comfortable feeling.

