Nevada Gold & Casinos' (UWN) CEO Mike Shaunnessy on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UWN) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Janine Zanelli - IR

Mike Shaunnessy - CEO

Jim Meier - CFO

Analysts

Shane Martin - Stonegate Capital Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Nevada Gold & Casinos Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today’s call, Janine Zanelli, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Janine Zanelli

Thank you and good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us today. With me on the call is Mike Shaunnessy, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Meier, Chief Financial Officer.

The purpose of today’s call is to review the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2018. Following the Company’s remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as anticipate, believe, expect, future, intend, plan and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to the Nevada Gold’s CEO, Mike Shaunnessy. Mike?

Mike Shaunnessy

Thanks, Janine. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our call.

The third quarter was a solid one for the Company. We reduced our debt, experienced growth at our new poker facility, reduced costs, and continued making progress, mitigating rising hourly wages in Washington.

Last quarter, we spoke about the conversion of our Red Dragon facility to a poker-only operation which occurred on October 19th. During the third quarter, we generated over $850,000 in poker revenue at the Red Dragon, increasing our consolidated poker revenues by $300,000, approximately 30% above where we had been, reversing a long declining trend in the poker business. This facility has been well-received by players, and customer counts continue to grow. In addition, two weeks ago, a seven-table poker location about 4 miles south of us, closed down. We expect this to help fuel even further growth in the poker revenue at the Red Dragon facility.

Our other gaming revenue for the quarter was essentially flat year-over-year in Washington. Our table hold percent was slightly higher on the decreased drop while baccarat hold was slightly lower on an increased drop. And net-net combined, we were in the normal hold for both periods year-over-year.

With the conversion to a poker-only location, we did lose 10 regular table games at Red Dragon that generated $2.8 million in drop in the prior year. Our drop this quarter was down 1.8 from the prior year as we’re able to move a significant portion of that drop to another location.

During the quarter, we did increase our marketing and promotional expenses approximately $200,000 in support of that poker conversion and migrating the existing table business to other locations of ours. We’re very pleased with the results of this move, and as we back up off the promotional spending, we continue to anticipate an incremental annual EBITDA improvement from this strategic move of approximately $500,000.

We’re currently in the process of reviewing our employee health insurance for its upcoming renewal May 1st. And based on its current pricing on some operational and implement revisions, we anticipate being able to reduce our overall net insurance costs on an annual basis in the upcoming fiscal year by approximately $250,000.

We have previously discussed our initiatives to mitigate the overall financial impact of the Washington minimum wage increases including pricing, operating hours, game occupancy standards, employment practices, insurance benefits, Uber Eats, [ph] table game changes improving hold, and most recently the poker conversion strategy. Our Washington management team has embraced the mitigation challenge. And with all these initiatives in place and more in development, our Washington portfolio is well-positioned to absorb the impacts of the continually rising minimum wage.

At Club Fortune in Henderson, our net revenue and EBITDA were down 200,000 from last year’s quarter. General business volumes were fairly comparable year-over-year but a lower hold percent in slots impacted both revenue and EBITDA. Last quarter, we mentioned our newly opened sports lounge operated by William Hill. With March madness in full force here in Las Vegas, we are seeing increased excitement in visitation in this newly expanded amenity. Also, in Henderson, the Club Fortune surrounding area continues to see new residential development. But for now, these new home owners seem busy decorating and landscaping their new homes, consuming both their time and discretionary dollars. But, we expect as this process progresses, we’ll have the opportunity to add some new customers to Club Fortune family.

In South Dakota, our slot route revenue and EBITDA were essentially flat despite the loss of 53 units at Midnight Star, which closed at the end of August. However, we did benefit from much better weather this December, which helped increase customer traffic. Overall, the underlying business and market trends as well as the growth in organizational initiatives we’ve undertaken, leave us well-positioned going forward.

I appreciate you joining us today. And at this point, I’ll have Jim take you through you the details of the financial performance.

Jim Meier

Thank you, Mike. Over the third quarter of fiscal 2018, net revenues increased to $18.1 million from $17.9 million in the 2017 quarter. Operating expenses were $17.5 million compared to $18.4 million in 2017, which included a $1.1 million impairment charge related to South Dakota. Net income was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $0.7 million and $0.04 loss per share in the last year’s third quarter. Both periods have an unusual tax provision. In the current quarter, we recorded an additional $0.3 million expense related to the new tax law and the prior year’s provision was impacted by the non-deductibility of the impairment charge.

Income before tax was $0.6 million for the third quarter of both years when adding back last year’s impairment charge. Our Washington net revenues increased $0.4 million or 3% to $13.6 million from $13.2 million in the fiscal 2017 period. Washington operations contributed $1.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, a decrease of $0.1 million from the prior year’s third quarter.

Club Fortune net revenue decreased $0.2 million or 6% to $3.3 million from $3.5 million in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.2 million, down $0.4 million for the quarter. In South Dakota, our revenue was essentially flat year-over-year at $1.2 million. Despite the closure of one of our route locations, our adjusted EBITDA remained at $0.1 million loss for both periods. Corporate expenses were $0.6 million for both periods.

During the quarter, we repaid $1.3 million in debt and our borrowing availability is now $8 million. Our total long-term debt is $9.3 million and we have $8.6 million in unrestricted cash. Our leverage ratio is just under 1.5 and we expect to have no income tax as a principal payments due for roughly the next two years.

For the nine-month period, net revenues were $56.1 million compared to $54.6 million in fiscal year 2017. Operating expenses were $54.1 million compared to $54.7 million in the prior year. Operating income was $2 million compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in fiscal 2017. Net income was $1 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or a $0.04 per share in the prior year. As Mike mentioned, we continue to focus on revenue and EBITDA growth, further reducing our debt and mitigating rising hourly wages in Washington. We look forward to providing an update next quarter.

With that, we’ll open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we do have a question from Shane Martin from Stonegate Capital Partners.

Shane Martin

Just a couple of just real quick questions for you guys here. This quarter, it sounds like things are going pretty well, right now at the Red Dragon casino out there. Can you guys maybe talk a little bit about where you expect to see it, maybe revenue wise kind of heading into fiscal year 2019 and maybe kind of how much more capacity you guys see to grow there right now?

Mike Shaunnessy

We were actually pretty pleased last quarter when we first opened it, and very quickly reached what kind of expected. $850,000 in revenue is kind of what we’re hoping for along with salvaging $1 million plus in quarterly revenue from the table games to try and get to this $0.5 million in EBITDA contribution. Where we are today with the closure of facility down the street, I think that gives us additional opportunity to pick up some more revenues there. So, initially, we expected barely over $3 million in poker revenue; at this point, I think, we’re more likely to probably hit a $4 million number, which is good because poker is also a lower margin business because we’re just taking a wreck. So, volume is wonderful in poker, because once I’ve got all my fixed costs already committed, all incremental revenue begins to flow through pretty quickly. So, we’re still optimistic that the poker revenue at Red Dragon gets even better.

Shane Martin

And just to kind of piggyback on that, obviously, you guys had a slight uptick in some of the marketing expenses there, obviously kind of due to the repositioning. And it sounds like it’s kind of a temporary thing. How long do you guys anticipate that lasting, are you just kind of wind it down here over the next quarter or two or can we expect to see similar expenses here in Q4 as well?

Mike Shaunnessy

In the current quarter that we’re in, probably about 50% of that amount, because we’ve already begun to wind it down. Some of the early parts we’re also feed [ph] all the Monte Carlo players supported jackpots, because when we open the facility they were fully funded, but we had not collected enough rate [ph] for the jackpots from the players to be able to fund them, so we were going on pocket to post it up there. So, now that we’ve the volume in there, that’s cycling the dollars to keep the jackpots up, we’ve been able to back off of that piece. We’ve also -- not 100% satisfied but I am 90% satisfy with our ability to migrate the old table game business from Red Dragon to our other locations. So, the marketing and promotions we’re doing without to trying to preserve that play we’re also beginning to back off as we’ve done pretty good job there. So, I would expect the marketing expenses in the current quarter that we’re in to probably be down, maybe only a 100 year-over-year and then after that we should be pretty established on a going forward basis there, and back to just normal routine numbers.

Shane Martin

And then, just lastly, do you guys have any update on possible additional venues that you’re looking at to get some additional machines? And I know we’re kind of down, because of the closure in August but any other kind of venues that you guys see for possibilities in South Dakota to get the machines kind of back up, maybe year-over-year?

Mike Shaunnessy

No, obvious ones at the moment but this is kind of the time of the year when we start aggressively looking, because by July 1st, it’s then time for the next annual license fees. So, if you’re going to get anything new or we’re going to lose anything, this tends to be the time of the year when all that happens. So, we’re aggressively scouting the area, having some discussions with some business folks up there, to see if there’s an opportunity for some additional facilities to put some additional machines in. It doesn’t necessarily help us to put another machine or two in existing locations. What we really need to get some traction is a couple of new locations there on the Main Street. Because they will end up with people wandering in just to wander around, and this is kind of impulse gaming rather than destination gaming. So, the more places we have them in, the better off we are.

Operator

Next, we’ll go to [Max Baxter from Wincap]. [Ph]

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to ask a question about the Club Fortune. I know you were up against tough quarter, but let me ask you how’s the drop. I see you posted slot hold was a little tough, but tell me how’s your turnover, how’s your drop on all the games there? Forget slots, just give me the gross kind of play numbers.

Mike Shaunnessy

Gross, they’re still pretty -- relatively flat year-over-year, as far as coin in on the slot machines. But one of the anomalies there is prior to our taking it over, there was -- we’ve dramatically changed some of the marketing and free play promotions and that free play caused the coin in to go up but didn’t necessarily contribute to the revenue. So, it’s a difficult one when we look at the coin in. But when we look at the actual buying accounts [ph] in the restaurants and at the bars, the business overall has been relatively flat quarter over quarter, dropping table games is up slightly, but it’s a relatively small number. My frustration there is I’m still waiting for all those new residential folks that have moved into the neighborhood to start finding their way into the casino. And I was talking to Jim last week, there’s I think eight different housing developments currently under construction within a five -- a 4-mile radius of the property. So, going forward, all that bodes really well, but we’re not seeing the lift that we would like to see at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

You had some road construction around there too, didn’t you that was hampering your business. Is that right, do I remember that right?

Mike Shaunnessy

That’s correct. It was kind of from about April to October of 2016. So, we’re quite...

Unidentified Analyst

But that’s all over now, right?

Mike Shaunnessy

Yes, it’s all over and behind us.

Operator

And next, we’ll take a question from Jeff Moore, [ph] private investor.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hey, guys. I was curious if you guys have any concern for potential competitors, say Club Fortune with new development of casinos in the area?

Mike Shaunnessy

The new developments that I mentioned, cause the first question Jim asked me is how many houses and I was like, I don’t know, I didn’t count. Most of these are smaller infill spots. So, they may be 30 or 40 units that they’re building. And even with eight different developments, we’re talking to 250,000, 300,000 rooftops. It doesn’t create a large enough market in our immediate 4, 5-mile vicinity to warrant substantial investment in the marketplace. And then, because we are in Nevada and in Henderson, in the big city rules, in order to have a casino with more than 15 slot machines and I’m stating this very simply, but in order to have a property with more than 15 machines that’s a new build, you have to have 200 rooms. And that creates a pretty significant cost for any sizable competitor to enter the market. And that market in and of itself is not big enough to support multi-hundred million dollar development for one of the really big guys. I mean, station’s [ph] already has a couple of properties that are you seven, eight, nine, 10 miles away. They got that two of them, the Fiesta and Sunset Station.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, I was curious if you could give any guidance on potential for acquisitions in the future or for management contracts?

Mike Shaunnessy

Jeff, we are continually -- I spend a fair amount of my time just on that single subject. We continue to look at different opportunities, more potential acquisitions and management contracts are getting harder and harder to come up with. But we do -- we continue to look. Nothing that has been overly attractive or that we are moving on at least in the near term. But, we continue to pay attention anything that’s out there. And we’re kind of well known in the M&A world that we’re very interested in transactions. So, there is not many things that we have missed an opportunity to look at but have not found one yet that kind of fit we were looking forward at a price point that we thought was reasonable for us.

Unidentified Analyst

And then one last question to you. Cash requirements of the business, how much cash -- unrestricted cash do you guys like to have laying around just to run the present operations?

Mike Shaunnessy

We need to have about $8 million. And let me touch that a little bit because it seems like a really big number. But when u think about the business that we are in, particularly up in Washington, table games. We’re taking dollars in across the table all day long and putting it in a drop box and it sits there all day. And the next day, we pull that drop box and take it back in the account room and accounted. The next day, it’s all accounted and verified and then shut back into the cage; now it’s ready to be back in circulation two days later. So, consequently, we have to have a whole lot of cash on hand to keep the continual flow of cash from the tables to the drop box to the account room back to the cage. So, it is relatively cash intensive up in Washington.

And Nevada is not quite a much, but everything is ticketing, but all the dollars are going into the slot machines, they are going to sit there for about a week before we pull the boxes out. But then, at the same time we’ve got to ticket redemption machines and ATMs that are going to have 250,000 to 300,000 in them any given time, to be able to -- for people to use ATM cards, to get cash or to cash out their tickets from the slot machine winnings. So, it does require heck of a lot of cash just because of the business that we are in. The actual cash necessary for like working capital for paying bills dramatically lower than that number. But, we have probably six plus just sitting in cages.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time, we have no further questions. I’ll turn the call back over to Mike Shaunnessy for any additional or closing remarks.

Mike Shaunnessy

Thanks Mellissa. Well, thanks again for joining our call today. I hope you guys are all getting a little bit better weather here as we get through the rough winter and finally move into some spring time. And we are looking forward to here, not so much in Washington because pretty soon it will be nice and we won’t have rain and that never makes me happy. But nevertheless, thanks for joining us have a great day and we’ll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thanks you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.