SJW Corp. (SJW) SJW Group and Connecticut Water Services, Inc. to Combine in All-Stock Transaction (Transcript)

SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) SJW Group and Connecticut Water Services, Inc. to Combine in All-Stock Transaction March 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Eric Thornburg - President, CEO & Director

David Benoit - Interim CEO, Interim President, SVP, Finance, CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Ryan Connors - Boenning and Scattergood

Michael Gaugler - Janney Montgomery Scott

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss the merger between SJW Group and Connecticut Water. [Operator Instructions]. Presenters on today's call include Eric Thornburg, President and CEO of SJW Group; and David Benoit, President and CEO of Connecticut Water. Also on today's call is Jim Lynch, Chief Financial Officer of SJW Group.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded and a press release and slide presentation regarding today's news are available at www.sjw-ctws.com. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Thornburg.

Eric Thornburg

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for today's call. Dave and I would like to begin on Slide 5. This is an exciting day for SJW Group and Connecticut Water. Together, we are combining in a merger of equals to create the third largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the United States. As many of you know, I spent over 11 years at Connecticut Water, and joined SJW last year. Given my experience, I have a deep appreciation for each company and their teams. And I am confident that we can achieve great things together. Indeed, we believe this merger will create significant growth opportunities and benefits.

Slide 5 highlights many of these, including the increased scale and geographic diversity of the combined company, the meaningful earnings accretion we expect to achieve and the strong financial foundation we will have to support our growth. We will speak to each of these points in greater detail this morning, but first, let me turn the call over to Dave for his opening remarks.

Dave?

David Benoit

Thank you, Eric. I share Eric's excitement about this merger and look forward to working with him, once again, in continuing to build on the shared relationship model and the culture of service that we are both so proud to be part of. As you can see here, our operations are located across the country from each other, creating a geographically diverse partnership. The combined company will have a strong multi-state presence with high quality and well-run operations and constructive regulatory relationships in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas. Our team of 700-plus water professionals will serve more than 1.5 million people with high-quality and reliable water service.

Together, we will be a larger, stronger organization with even more opportunities for growth and success. In addition to our merger announcement, I also wanted to highlight that Connecticut Water separately issued earnings today. As you can see from that release, we reported another strong quarter and full year for our shareholders and we're very pleased with the results. Given the importance of our merger news, however, we intend to focus our remarks on our new combination, but we are, of course, available to answer any questions you may have about our results.

With that said, let's turn to Slide 6. As you can see here, from an enterprise value and rate base perspective, the combined company will be among the largest water and wastewater utility companies in the nation. And we will be significantly larger than either SJW Group or Connecticut Water on a standalone basis. The enhanced scale of the new organization provides significant benefits; this includes greater trading liquidity, a more robust balance sheet, increased capital market access as well as a lower cost of capital. Collectively, we expect these scale benefits to better enable us to compete for attractive growth opportunities on a national level.

Turning now to Slide 7. The strategic logic and associated benefits of the transaction are compelling for both Connecticut Water and SJW Group shareholders. Indeed, the merger brings together 2 companies with complementary market footprints, cultures, service records, and management teams. The increased scale and more diverse geographies of the new organization provide the opportunity for investments in service and reliability that can further enhance value for our shareholders as well as for our customers and communities. As I mentioned, we will also be better positioned to compete for attractive investment opportunities on a national level, given our improved cost of capital, market access and liquidity. In addition to delivering a premium of 18% to Connecticut Water shareholders, the transaction provides attractive accretion to both companies' standalone earnings potential. The combination is expected to be accretive to each company's standalone earnings per share in the first fiscal year, post-closing, increasing to mid- to high single-digit accretion in the earnings per share over the next couple of years.

Connecticut Water shareholders will also receive a 7% uplift in their dividend relative to the company's annualized first quarter 2018. These are meaningful drivers, particularly given the opportunities we see for further earnings and dividend growth for the combined company in the years ahead.

Now, let me turn the call back over to Eric.

Eric Thornburg

Thank you, Dave. We are very excited about the benefits of this transaction for SJW Group shareholders as well. In addition to the earnings accretion that Dave discussed, SJW Group will realize significant rate base expansion, which we expect to drive long-term earnings per share growth. At closing, we expect to establish an annual dividend of at least $1.12 per share. Both SJW and Connecticut Water have long records of dividend growth, and with the combined companies' enhanced operating and financial foundation, we will be well positioned to maintain this record well into the future. I want to emphasize the strong management team we will have. This merger combines our talents, expertise and shared vision to create a premier organization with significant long-term benefits for all of our stakeholders. It will truly transform us. Turning now to Slide number 8. Dave?

David Benoit

The benefits for our customers, employees and communities are equally compelling. Connecticut Water and SJW Group both have records of world class customer service and strong community support. As our individual companies have grown through the years, our commitment to our customers and communities has been unwavering and we expect that to continue to be the case as we join together. The new organization will maintain outstanding customer service, which will be enhanced by leveraging technology, best practices, operational expertise, and more extensive resources. Indeed, this transaction should be virtually seamless to the customers we serve. There will be no change in our customer rates as a result of the merger. We will also honor commitments for approximately $200 million of annual capital investments in the communities we serve across our combined operations. This includes moving forward with the Maine Water's construction of a new surface water treatment facility in Saco, Maine. Both Eric and I recognize the valuable contributions that employees make to our success. Our intent is to capitalize on the capabilities and talent of both organizations. Over time, we expect employees will benefit from additional opportunities for career development, geographic mobility that will result from being part of a larger, stronger, more diverse organization.

I want to emphasize that our operations will remain locally based and locally managed, and that no layoffs are planned as a result of this merger. The dedicated and passionate teams that we serve -- that serve our customers today will continue to serve our customers following the close of the transaction, with local utilities continuing to operate under their current brand names.

For our communities, we will remain a committed partner with employees active in local organizations and a focus on water conservation and environmental stewardship. We will continue to focus on supporting economic development with investments that provide for growth, safety, and reliability in the communities where we live, work and serve.

Eric Thornburg

The terms of the transaction are straightforward. And they're detailed on Slide number 9. The two companies will combine in a tax-free all-stock merger. Connecticut Water shareholders will receive 1.1375 shares of SJW Group common stock for each share of Connecticut Water common stock they own -- or the equivalent of $61.86 per share or about $750 million in the aggregate. As Dave mentioned, this fixed exchange ratio implies an 18% premium for Connecticut Water shareholders, based on closing stock prices as of yesterday. Following closing of this transaction, SJW Group shareholders will own approximately 60% of the combined company and Connecticut Water shareholders will own approximately 40% on a fully diluted basis. After the closing of the merger and subject to the closing of the transaction, market conditions and board approval at the time, the combined company anticipates repurchasing up to $100 million of common stock to return capital to shareholders and to maintain a balanced consolidated capital structure.

As many of you know, both companies' management teams have strong records of strategic execution and value creation. We've thoughtfully established a combined management team that will enable us to tap into these teams' strengths. Upon closing of the transaction, I will serve as Chairman, President and CEO of the newly merged company, and Dave will serve as President of the New England region, overseeing the New England operations, including Connecticut Water. The rest of the corporate leadership will be comprised of individuals from both companies as detailed in the press release we issued today. The leaders at our utility operations will remain in place, reflecting our commitment to local operations and local leadership. Our board will also include members from both companies, with 7 directors appointed by SJW Group, and 5 directors, including the lead independent director, appointed by Connecticut Water. Later in this morning's call, we will discuss the combined company's dividend profile and our path to completion in more detail. So let me turn to the pro forma profile of our combined companies.

On Slide 11, you can see that the increased scale of the combined company goes well beyond our larger market footprint. Based on each company's closing share price yesterday, and the 1.1375x transaction exchange ratio, the combined company would have a pro forma equity value of $1.9 billion and an enterprise value of $2.6 billion. Together, we will have 379,000 connections and a combined rate base of approximately $1.3 billion and over 700 employees. Both companies have long had constructive regulatory relationships in each of the states where we operate. Each state has constructive mechanisms which allow the utilities to earn timely recovery on capital investment, including a future test here in California and the water infrastructure and conservation adjustment rider in Connecticut. As mentioned, we intend to leverage the expertise and experience from both companies, while maintaining local leadership as reflected in the chart on Slide 13. There is a strong cultural fit between the 2 organizations, and I'm confident that our unified team, which collectively has more than 150 years of experience in the water industry, will position us well to deliver on the opportunities ahead.

Turning to Slide 15. We will remain a highly regulated company providing shareholders with stable, predictable earnings. The combined company will also benefit from increased geographic and regulatory diversity, with our net income generated from operations in 4 states. This diversification enhances our cash flow stability and better positions us to identify and compete for attractive growth opportunities. As we look into the future, our enhanced financial flexibility will support investments that will enable us to further diversify our asset base, while remaining true to our regulated roots.

I'll now turn it back over to Dave to discuss some highlights of the pro forma combined company and our financial profile.

David Benoit

On Slide 16, you can see that both companies have a record of delivering consistent earnings growth. Together, our combined scale, diversity and expertise, we believe, will be even better positioned to continue this momentum. Looking at Slide 17. For both SJW Group and Connecticut Water, a stable and growing dividend has been an important part of our total shareholder return. In fact, at Connecticut Water, we have paid quarterly dividends for 62 years since our founding in 1956 without interruption or reduction, and we've increased dividend payments in each of the past 48 years. SJW Group and its predecessor have paid a common stock dividend for 74 consecutive years, with its annual dividend increasing in each of the last 50 years. As a combined organization, we believe our strong cash generation will enable us to continue our records of dividend growth well into the future.

As shown on Slide 18, Connecticut Water and SJW Group have delivered superior shareholder returns. Both companies have outperformed peers as well as the utility index over the past 3-, 5- and 7-year periods. As our earnings and dividends growth continues to outpace others, we expect shareholders in the new SJW Group to continue receiving premium shareholder returns.

Turning now to Slide 19. The new company will honor commitments for approximately $200 million of annual capital investments across its combined operations, which will also support rate base growth. These investments include pipeline replacement programs at both companies, moving forward with Maine Water's construction of a new surface water treatment facility in Saco, Maine, as well as previously approved work on the Montevina Water Treatment Plant in Los Gatos, California. This merger underscores both management teams' commitment to building a stronger, more stable utility enterprise with greater diversification and operating cash flow. The combined company is expected to benefit from a robust balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility, with total assets of $2.4 billion. Our combined resources creates substantial liquidity to fund existing capital requirements and incremental growth opportunities. Given the incremental debt capacity resulting from the merger, the expectation is that the combined company will maintain a strong A credit profile. The new company expects to pursue up to a $100 million share repurchase program following the transaction closing, subject to market conditions and board approval at the time. Now, let me turn the call back over to Eric.

Eric Thornburg

The path to closing is clear. We expect the transaction to be completed by year-end 2018. We will be filing for the relevant state, shareholder, and federal approvals as soon as practicable and as you see outlined. Given the benefits for all of our stakeholders and the complementary nature of our operations, we feel confident in our ability to deliver on this time line.

To summarize on Slide 23, we believe this is an outstanding step forward for SJW Group and Connecticut Water as well as for our shareholders, our customers, our employees, and communities. We achieve scale, diversification and new opportunities for investment, as well as the benefits that come from a combined leadership team with an excellent track record of strategic execution and value creation. I couldn't be more excited about our new team and the opportunities this transaction creates. And I know that Dave shares my confidence in the path ahead.

Thank you again, for joining us today. We'll turn it back over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Ryan Connors of Boenning & Scattergood.

Ryan Connors

Had a great presentation, also really laid it out well. I had a couple of questions. First off, I think, like many on the institutional side, we've been hoping for exactly this type of transaction that kind of evolves 2 smaller and liquid players into relevance, so I think it's great. We're really excited about the deal. We hope it represents the start of a trend. With that said, it's kind of been a long time coming, so obviously, there are some challenges to getting to this point. And I wondered if you could kind of walk us through the process a little bit about how you got to this point? And in particular, what kind of challenges you faced and pushback you faced from various stakeholders and how you overcame those things to move this forward?

Eric Thornburg

Well, thank you, Ryan, and thank you for your kind remarks. When I got to San Jose Water, we reached out to Connecticut Water, and it was very clear that there was a strong cultural fit between the organizations. When you look at it, as you mentioned, the ability to build a stronger, more robust balance sheet and the combination of very similar cultures, the increased scale and diversity of service area and geography that comes with it was very attractive to both organizations. And it came together rather quickly. And -- as it was so evident to us that it was the right path forward. So we're very, very excited about the combination. We definitely believe that it will increase our growth prospects and the ability to create value for our shareholders, and we look forward to being more of a national player now as opposed to an East Coast and a West Coast utility. And so we're very excited and we look forward to working together with the new team.

Ryan Connors

Okay, that's great. And the other one I had is, you mentioned the regulatory approvals. Don't imagine you'll face any issues there, but what kinds of issues will they be looking at? What will be the things that they're looking to get comfortable with before they do make those approvals?

Eric Thornburg

Both companies have outstanding relationships with our regulators built on trust, and we are prepared to provide all of the information that they need in order to evaluate this. But we're very, very confident, as you say, because of the outstanding benefits to customers, to shareholders, to employees, and our commitments to communities. We anticipate approval and we're really excited about it, and anxious to get started.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Gaugler of Janney Montgomery Scott.

Michael Gaugler

Eric, you mentioned enhanced growth, and certainly, you should get that across the platform. Just wondering where you see the future growth. Is it largely in the existing footprint? Or are you looking actively outside of it?

Eric Thornburg

Mike, thanks for the question. First and foremost, of course, we're going to really focus on execution here now and putting our companies together, achieving the regulatory approvals necessary and getting forward. That will be of our near-term focus. But as we mentioned, now we have this national footprint, and so we're not confined to growing just in our own backyards, but we can be opportunistic across the country. And we can compete better for that growth as well because we'll have a lower cost of capital and the scale in which to really compete effectively. So we will not be limited by geography, we will look to grow throughout the United States as opportunities arise.

Michael Gaugler

And just kind of a follow-up to that one. Between now and the end of the year, when you expect the deal to close, is this the sole focus, or would you be willing to look at other things as they materialize throughout 2018?

Eric Thornburg

We'd always be open to looking at opportunities that might arise. But clearly, this is such a transformational combination that we'll keep our eye on the ball and make sure that we get this accomplished in a timely fashion. The benefits are so compelling, it is truly transformational. So that's going to be our main focus.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Lapides of Goldman Sachs.

Michael Lapides

Just curious, first of all, within the water industry. What do you think the biggest hurdles are to incremental consolidation of the municipal utilities?

Eric Thornburg

Well, thank you for that question, Michael. Municipal utilities, there's many out there that are well run, but they have significant capital challenges, and we all do believe that consolidation and achieving scale is the right answer. There are impediments to that, but I think they're gradually getting knocked down. For instance, there's some fair value legislation that's been passed in a number of states that makes it -- makes the path to consolidation a little easier. And so we're working on it as an industry and with our municipal colleagues to get that accomplished, and we'd really like to see that consolidation step up the pace. And of course, that's the value and the benefit of this combination. It is transformative because the 2 companies together, we have a stronger balance sheet, we have the ability to access capital better and we'll have a lower cost of capital. And that broader footprint now -- as I said, not just a New England utility or a California, Texas utility, but we'll have a national footprint. And that positions us well to take advantage of that growth.

Michael Lapides

And how do you think about when consolidation like this occurs within water utilities as well as future consolidation, either of investor-owned companies or municipally owned, where the biggest opportunities for O&M cost savings may lie?

Eric Thornburg

Thank you, Michael, and to be clear, this transaction, this combination is not about synergies. We're very focused on remaining a local company, but having national scale and footprint. But inevitably, there will be some overlap in public company costs that we can capture, and as well, you think about procuring material and the like so that over time, we can leverage that scale. And as well, things like an IT platform, we get benefits from having a broader scale to build on there. So I do believe there will be benefits in that area, but as well, sharing of best practices, sharing ideas across our service areas and leveraging those skill sets and the experience of our employees, I know that will create a lot of value as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Thank you. That concludes today's call. The SJW Group and Connecticut Water teams will be available to answer additional questions you may have. You may now disconnect.

