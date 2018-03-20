Orthofix International (OFIX) Orthofix to Discuss the Acquisition of Spinal Kinetics (Transcript)

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Orthofix to Discuss the Acquisition of Spinal Kinetics March 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Brad Mason

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, we announced the signing of our binding merger agreement with Spinal Kinetics, Inc. We are very excited about this transaction and the strategic and long-term financial benefit we believe this will provide to our business and shareholders.

On today's call, I will give you a quick view of how the Spinal Kinetics M6 disc fit into our product portfolio. Then walk you through a summary of the deal term and the strategic rationale for doing this transaction followed by an overview of the U.S. artificial disc market. I will then give you information about Spinal Kinetics and their technology and finish it up with comments about our performance and financial expectations.

Starting with how the M6 discs fill in a significant product gap for Orthofix on Slide 3, and as you can see in more detail at Slide 4, our spine product portfolio is very broad. However, we currently do not have, nor do we have in our development pipeline an artificial disc, yet most often, the first question we get from prospective sales people is whether or not we have a disc or will we get one soon? This acquisition not only addresses a significant procedure gap in our product line but also has strategic value which I'll discuss in a moment.

Moving on to Slide 5 in the deck, the agreement is structured so that a subsidiary of Orthofix will acquire Spinal Kinetics, Inc. through a merger transaction and at closing will pay $45 million in cash plus potential milestone payments of $50 million, payable upon receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, 15 million payable upon achieving trailing 12 months sales of 30 million worldwide, and 30 million payable upon achieving trailing 12 months sales of 50 million worldwide.

Regarding the strategic rationale for doing this deal on Slide 6, we see numerous benefits to integrating spinal kinetics into our Orthofix Spine Fixation business including the following. One of our key strategic objectives is to accelerate the growth rate of Orthofix to mid to high single digits. We believe this deal will significantly contribute to achieving that goal. Another important objective of our business development strategy is to acquire properties they're in fast growing markets.

The disc replacement market meets that criteria, the M6 disc have the CE Mark and were launched in Europe 2006, the technology is proven with over 54,000 implants since their launch and are the preferred discs for many leading surgeons outside the U.S. Spinal Kinetics is a fully functioning standalone company with low integration risk. The M6 disc will feel the most significant product gap in the Orthofix Spine Fixation portfolio with no product or sales force duplication.

We believe this transaction will motivate the current sales force and attract new sales talent while leveraging our current momentum, management team and balance sheet. Lastly and definitely not least, we believe this disc provides great benefits for patients and supports our mission of improving patients' lives, we also that will receive an enthusiastic perception with the U.S. surgeons subsequent to regulatory approval.

Regarding the artificial disc market on Page 7, according to SmartTRACK, a leading source of orthopedic market intelligence, the U.S. sales were approximately 200 million in 2017, and the market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 14% through 2021. There were currently only five companies with approved artificial cervical disc being marketed and sold in the U.S.

Now on Page 8 a little about Spinal Kinetics, founded in 2003 Spinal Kinetics is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California; focused on developing innovative and practical motion preservation systems for treating degenerative diseases of the spine. Spinal Kinetics has an experienced management team and manufacturing expertise that will bolster our Spine Fixation business in a number of ways including international sales, marketing, regulatory affairs, new product development and manufacturing engineering.

In 2017, Spinal Kinetics has sales of approximately 15 million, and in Europe, the M6 has been a top selling disc for many years. Additionally, the team at Spinal Kinetics has strong relationships with many leading spine surgeons both in the U.S. and abroad. Looking at an overview of the Spinal Kinetics disc technologies still on Page 8, the M6 is the first artificial disc design to match as closely as possible as physiologic characteristics of a natural disc and testing has validated that it doesn’t that closely mimic to biomechanical curves of natural discs.

A single level of clinical trial comparing the M6 cervical disc to cervical fusion in 258 patients has been completed and the results included as part of their premarket approval modules submitted to the FDA in 2017. As you know, the FDA process for Class 3 approvals is not entirely predictable, but we are estimating that the M6 cervical disc will receive the FDA approval for marketing in the U.S. in mid-2019.

And lastly, it's important to note that this technology is covered by a number of issues and pending patents. More specifically about the M6 technology and beginning on Page 9, the five currently marketed artificial discs in the U.S. use a ball-and-socket motion technology similar to an artificial hip implant, but this is does not anatomically mimic the motion of a natural disc. A natural disc has not only rotational motion around the pivot point such as the ball-and-socket but also translational and compressive movements.

The M6 utilizes an artificial nucleus for compression and artificial annulus for motion control in all planes with progressive resistance and a dynamic center of rotation as a natural disc does. This is described and illustrated in more detail on pages 10 and 11 of our Spinal Kinetics presentation. Also on Page 12, you will see data recently published in the Spine Journal showing both the improvement in neck disability index and neck pain visual analogue scale compared to preoperative scores. This data is compelling.

I will now highlight our expectations of this transaction as shown on Page 13. We expect this deal to be accretive to adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA within 12 months of U.S. approval. Spinal Kinetics sales are expected to be approximately $15 million this year, a portion of which depending on the closing date will contribute with Orthofix top line and growth rate. We currently project that the adjusted ROIC will exceed our weighted average cost of capital within 24 months of U.S. approval and be accretive within 36 months. Orthofix will pay the initial $45 million payment from existing cash on hand.

For stand-alone Orthofix in 2018, we reaffirm our recent guidance of net sales to be $450 million to $455 million. Adjusted EBITDA to be $89 million to $91 million, and adjusted EPS to be a $1.76 to a $1.84. For the full year 2018 assuming on May 1st closing date for this transaction, we expect the Spinal Kinetics impact to be an increase in sales of $8 million to $9 million, a decrease in adjusted EBITDA of $3 million to $3.5 million, and a decrease in adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.18. These estimates would vary if the closing were to occur earlier or later than May 1st.

And lastly, we are expecting 2019, an increase in sales from the Spinal Kinetics business of $16 million to 18 million, a loss in adjusted EBITDA $3 million to $5 million and a loss in adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.22. These numbers could vary significantly if the U.S. approval date is either earlier or later than July 1, 2019. That concludes my prepared remarks.

Our first question comes from Bruce Nudell with SunTrust.

Bruce Nudell

Firstly, going to your slide of the market, how much share do you think that this product could take, three to four years out of launch in the U.S.?

Brad Mason

It's Brad. We are very bullish on the technology. It's obviously been proven very-very well in Europe with the 54,000 implants to date. We believe that the design of this device is more naturally mimics -- naturally mimics, natural disc I should say is an advanced and is the first of that generation to come into the U.S. when it gets approved. So, we think it has another markets around the world when it entered, it's done very, very well and taking market share of very quickly.

Mike Finegan

Bruce, Mike Finegan here. One of the ways to assess that is independently looking to success that the M6 disc has had in Europe, and probably in Germany in particular, that's a great market that translates wealth to the United States. And I think what you'll find is that universally the M6 is a very, very thought of disc and considered next generation technology. So we're on very optimistic.

Bruce Nudell

And my follow-up is on -- you mentioned that the ROI see will be able to exceed the cost of capital in 24 months. What’s the assumed hurdle rate there? And what milestones were included in the denominator of that calculation?

Doug Rice

It’s a good question, our weighted average cost to capital is hovering right around 8.5% to 9% today and so our hurdle rate internally, we discussed before the 20% premium on top of our currently weighted average cost to capital. So that's what we mean with that hurdle and then from an ROIC prospective and the way we model this and the way we guided. The expectation is around achieving all of the milestones within the five-year period. And so I think that can help calibrate your expectation around revenue.

Our next question comes from Raj Denhoy with Jefferies.

Raj Denhoy

Maybe just I could start with the single level versus fuel level, approvals. There is a product approved in the United States at two levels. You'll come to market with a single level approval. How do you think that going to affect your position in marketplace?

Mike Finegan

Mike Finegan, again here. So as you may know today the majority of discs, artificial disc, that are better put in our single level cases, and we expect a very good growth and both the single level as well, the two level world. I think as we look out at this technology, we’re going to continue asses our opportunities not only in a single local space where we have an indication. But watch carefully, the two level space as well I think the technology going to continue translate very nicely and whether or not we chose to do a study in the future, we’re going to wait and assess the market as it develops.

Raj Denhoy

That helpful, maybe I could just ask higher level question because we saw JNJ recently exited the disc market. You see this, your deal today relative to what Zimmer paid for LDR not even two years ago, close to billion dollars. So there's clearly been some recalibration of this market that the artificial disc market broadly in spine. And so maybe can you just spend a minute about your excitement to this space where other seem to have maybe expect a little bit less excitement in some other activities?

Brad Mason

So, Raj, from my perspective, we're very excited about the space. It builds a significant gap in our portfolio that our reps have been asking for. And we think it will be attractive to new sales talent as well I think when we're looking at a market that SmartTRAK says is going to have a GAGR of 14% over the next four years, that's something to be very excited about. Our goal in our strategic direction is to acquire businesses products and things that are in our core competency that are in faster growing markets, and we accomplish that. In this case in fact if you look at this disc acquisition for us, it checked so many boxes that we're very-very enthusiastic about it, and we're enthusiastic about the market. We think this type of technology which is the next generation technology can expand the market and take that 14% growth or whatever the growth ends up being and even bolster that. So we are very excited about it.

Our next question comes from Jim Sidoti with Sidoti & Co.

Jim Sidoti

Just some more color on the trials, if you don’t mind. You said that you've done 258 patients, is that completely enrollment process for the trial?

Brad Mason

Yes, the enrollment process has completed. The PMA has been submitted. There is ongoing correspondence with the FDA, and we -- based on everything, we've seen we feel really good about the entirety of the study and the submission there will be ongoing correspondence with the FDA and again we anticipate approval mid-year 2019.

Jim Sidoti

Okay and I assume there was a follow-up period that was at 12 months follow up period or after the procedure?

Brad Mason

There was some longer follow-up period. Discs are followed for much longer periods of time.

Jim Sidoti

Okay so you've passed all that at this point?

Brad Mason

Yes, were passed all that and again the submission is complete. Again, there is just ordinary ongoing correspondence with the FDA and we will eventually begin to negotiate the labeling and conditions for approval. But again, they are well along the path way here and we've considered all of that as we've considered this transaction. And we feel really good about the position that they are in and again very good about the fact that they will get approval. And again with the best case that we have or the midpoint of our expectations from everything that we can see again we're forecasting midyear 2019.

Jim Sidoti

Okay, and the impact to the EPS, is that due to a higher R&D expense? Or is that G&A impact or can you just go into that?

Doug Rice

This is Doug. In the initial period, it is heavier spending to support the PMA approval process that we've been discussing and that's primarily what it relates to.

Jim Sidoti

All right and then my last question is that I assume this was a competitive process. Why do you think Spinal Kinetics went your bid?

Doug Rice

I think we are very-very good fit Spinal Kinetics because we don’t have a lot of overlap even internationally the business they have we don’t overlap we have a lot of momentum. We have a full line of products. We have really good distribution and improving all the time. So if you think about the available company they could have associated with, I think we rose to the top pretty quickly.

Our next question comes from Ryan Zimmerman with BTIG.

Ryan Zimmerman

So, just want to ask, a few follow-up. I appreciate the guidance for '18 and '19, but just wondering if you could speak to the gross margin impact of the M6 disc? I didn't -- I don't recall if you mentioned anything about it relative to your existing gross margin?

Brad Mason

So, the gross margin will be improving over -- we expect it to improve over the next few years. But even initially, it is accretive to our Spine Fixation gross margin, a little dilutive obviously because -- to our overall margins due to our BioStim Biologics business but over time it will be accretive to our overall margins as well, but immediately accretive to our spine fixation business.

Ryan Zimmerman

And given the guidance you gave for '18 it looks like Spinal Kinetics exited '17, at about 15 million sales but the assumed run rate for the business in '18 assumes about $13 million run rate, so just curious around your thoughts around how you’re thinking about the existing sales distribution within Europe and what you're doing to mitigate any risk to sales disruption within Europe? And then subsequently my follow-up question that is in '19 how we should think about the contribution of the European business relative to the U.S. business given potential and assumed FDA approval or PMA approval in mid '19?

Brad Mason

So, in terms of -- let me go back, you threw a couple at me. So, the first question was -- now I've lost track of it.

Ryan Zimmerman

Just the assumed run rate of business in '18 given that they exited 15 million, the guidance implies about a 13 million run rate, and the rest of your European sales disruption?

Brad Mason

We don’t see risk to European sales. We think we projected this out using a May 1st date if you look back at that, that's just about 9 million at the same run rate. I've been on the other side of these deals and there's typically some disruption that takes place during integration in the time period like this. So we factored a little bit of that into these numbers, not much but the business grew in 2017 over 2016 nicely in Europe, and we would hope that would continue, but I also want to be -- having been there, you know -- on the other side I know that there can be disruption but we don't anticipate anything of note at all.

Ryan Zimmerman

And then the second part of the question was around '19, yes, second part was just around '19 in terms of the European impact relative to kind of your -- implied your guidance as calling for 16 million, 18 million in '19 and just how we should think about kind of entering the U.S. market it with the assumed timing of July 1st date given you could probably put this in the hands of most of your sales force or distribution force pretty quickly in '19?

Brad Mason

Yes, it does take a little time once it's approved to get it -- to get people trained, to get the instrument sets, those sorts of things. We expect the vast majority - we expect it to ramp up pretty quickly but it's going to -- once it get past about six month or so, timeframe to get it -- to get everybody onboard, everybody trained, there's always a like time and that’s built into the numbers.

I would now like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Brad Mason

Thank you, operator. I just like to take a moment and recognize the team at Spinal Kinetics and they amazing job they did in creating this technology, creating this company. We’re extraordinarily excited to have them join us, and we look forward to value creation that we can deliver because of it.

With that, thank you for being on the call today and have a nice evening.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect and have a wonderful day.

