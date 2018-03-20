There are three dominant diversified healthcare REITs (VTR, HCN, and HCP) that bring talent, and perhaps a sharp shooter will claim the big prize.

I hope your NCAA bracket is working out better than mine. I was in shock yesterday when UNC lost to to No. 7 Texas A&M by 21 points. It was not so much the loss that surprised me, but the stats: UNC finished the game 26-for-78 from the field, which equates to 33.3 percent and just 6-for-31 from 3-point land, or 19.4 percent.

The loss was UNC's worst of the season, the Tar Heels had zero blocks (Texas A&M had eight) and trailed by 24 at one point. Simply put, this game was UGLY!

UNC had some fairly decent talent this year, but there are no truly dominant players, and Joel Berry certainly did not deliver from the 3-point zone. Notably, there were no thunder dunks that rattled the rim, that would have inspired “Roy’s boys” to rally for the win. As I watched the game on Sunday, I asked myself, “I wish the doctor was in the house”.

For those who saw the real Julius Erving, or Dr. J., you know exactly what I am talking about. When I was growing up as a kid, I idolized Dr. J and his “tomahawk” dunks, and I would compare his jamming capabilities to a few select king dunkers, notably MJ, LeBron, and Vince Carter (yep, MJ and Carter are both Tar Heels).

So, I find it fitting to commence my fourth bracketology series, calling it March Madness: Is There A Doctor In The House?

You may recall, my previous bracketology editions included shopping center REITs (FRT was the winner), mall REITs (SPG was the winner), and Net Lease REITs (O was the winner), I also added Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) as a “Cinderella” pick.

So, now, let’s get the tipoff underway, as I provide you with the play-by-play for the healthcare REIT sector…

Photo Source

The Healthcare REITs

The healthcare REITs represent around 9 percent of the U.S. equity REIT universe ($82B market cap vs. $954B for all equity REITs). The average dividend yield for the healthcare REIT sector is 6.95 percent, compared with 4.5 percent for all U.S. equity REITs. There are 19 healthcare REITs tacked by NAREIT and for the purposes of bracketology, I have narrowed the field down to 16 teams:

This year’s tournament should be interesting as the five-major healthcare property sub-sectors (senior housing, medical office, life science, skilled nursing, and hospitals) battle it out for the championship. Of course, there are also three dominant diversified healthcare REITs (VTR, HCN, and HCP) that bring talent, and perhaps a sharp shooter will claim the big prize. No need to delay, let’s get the party started…

Round One

In game one of round one, we gave Global Medical (NYSEMKT:GMRE) vs. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). This is certainly a “David & Goliath” story as the lean GMRE team ($158M market cap) square off against the dominating team ($18B market cap) from the “windy city” coached by the legendary, Debra Cafaro.

It has been over two years since I scouted GMRE (article HERE) and since that time, the company has gone through a management shakeup (new CEO), but the business model has not changed: higher risk medical CON (certificate of need)-based facilities in secondary and tertiary markets.

A quick check-up (FAST Graph) reveals that GMRE is sporting a high yield (10.9%), but the dividend is not covered by AFFO (hence the high yield). Also, GMRE has no diversification (under 40 properties in the portfolio), and the risk appears elevated.

Alternatively, VTR has superior diversification with over 1,200 assets spread across four major property sub-sectors. Notably, VTR pivoted away from skilled nursing at the right time, and was able to dodge the drama still unfolding in the government pay sector.

VTR still enjoys risk in the senior housing sector. However, the company maintains a “high barrier to entry” footprint that defend against under-performing assets. Recognizing the dividend safety is the key to success, VTR takes home the victory, relatively easy.

The next game is between MedEquites (NYSE:MRT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). It’s also been a while since I scouted MRT (over two years ago), but here is what I concluded at the time,

“It's rare that we recommend a REIT IPO and we aren't with MRT. There are many questions pertaining to the newbie and our initial sample of properties leaves us with a sad face.”

Conversely, I recently upgraded LTC to a STRONG BUY citing the company as “one of the most predictable monthly dividend payers” that “has consistently grown its dividend”. There is really no comparison (between MRT and LTC) as I consider LTC’s balance sheet to be superior (in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor I have an interview with LTC’s CEO). LTC’s dividend history stands out and validates the easy win vs. MRT:

The next match is between Senior Housing (NYSE:SNH) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA). Keep in mind, SNH has a part-time coach. In other words, this REIT is externally-managed, so the sponsor has his hands in a few more baskets. Notably, SNH’s coaching staff is both a landlord (SNH) and a tenant to its largest customer, Five Star (NYSE:FVE). In a recent article, I explained,

“SNH's AFFO payout ratio, you can see that the dividend is underfunded, and that does not take into account incentives fees (externally managed REIT) in 2018. More importantly, remember that around 27% of the rental proceeds from SNH is generated from FVE.”

Alternatively, HTA is well-coached (internally-managed), and the senior management team has put together a deep bench of talent. While SNH dabbles in medical office buildings (or MOBs), HTA is 100% dedicated to MOB, one of the most defensive healthcare property sub-sectors. I recently explained,

“I plan to update my “RHINO SCORING” model in a few days and HTA will get an upgrade. The two primary competitive advantages (scale and cost of capital) are improving and I like it when I hear a CEO say “we're focused on an investment-grade upgrade”.

As illustrated by the chart below, HTA easily cruises on to the next round:

The next match is between New Senior (NYSE:SNR) and Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC). In a recent article, I explained “New Senior is making progress with asset sales, but it does not appear that the company will be able to climb out of the hole without some help (of a dividend cut).”

Keep in mind, New Senior is 100% focused on senior housing, and DOC is 100% focused on MOBs. While SNR dividend is now high risk, DOC’s dividend metrics are improving, as I explained in a recent article,

“I consider that (dividend yield) highly attractive, especially when you consider the enhanced credit quality of DOC’s portfolio. I am especially glad to see DOC continue to reduce its Payout Ratio, signaling that a dividend increase could be soon (late 2018 or early 2019).”

I have a STRONG BUY on DOC, and the dividend safety provides me with strong comfort as the company moves on to the next round.

The next match pits Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) against Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI). I was on high on CHCT when I last wrote on the company (around two years ago),

“Although the small-town risk and small-cap risk are obvious signs of caution, I believe the shares are attractive, based on valuation and strong inside ownership…I like about CHCT's management team is that they are actually rolling up their sleeves and working to build a business.”

CHCT considers itself a "capital source for non-urban healthcare providers", and the company focuses on "smaller ancillary properties in non-urban markets - generally not a hospital or even a large on campus medical office building".

As I explained recently, I am maintaining a BUY for OHI, but the skilled nursing REIT is no longer a participant in my “SWAN” portfolio. The risks are elevated for both CHCT and OHI. However, the market has clearly bifurcated the skilled nursing concerns, as viewed below:

Fundamentals are important, for both REITs and basketball, and when I consider CHCT’s FFO/share growth estimates, I am reminded that earnings is the primary driver for shareholder returns. As I said, I am maintaining a BUY on OHI, but CHCT deserves to go on to the next round (and I am sure you will agree when you review the chart below):

The next game is between CareTrust (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Welltower (HCN). (Note HCN is changing its ticker to “WELL” and it will be updated in the next article). Last year I explained that,

“Over the coming years CTRE expects to grow the dividend as the company grows FFO and FAD, but changing the payout ratio for the short-term will probably keep it around where it is which is most conservative in the sector. CTRE believes it can redeploy capital and create greater shareholder value overtime by investing in its pipeline.”

Although CTRE has outsized exposure to skilled nursing, the company can certainly move the needle. Conversely, HCN has taken necessary steps to transform its portfolio, aiming most of its investments in the senior housing sector. CTRE has a clear advantage, in terms of growing earnings, and this is why the company is going on to the next round.

The next game is between SABRA Healthcare (NASDAQ:SBRA) and HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Keep in mind, HCP has an attractive asset mix that includes senior housing, MOB, and life science), and the company has been working hard to close its valuation gap.

Both SBRA and HCP have exposure to skilled nursing that continues to face challenging fundamentals (decrease lengths of stay, reimbursement rates, etc.). HCP (and all of the big 3 HC REITs) have reduced skilled nursing exposure to minimize government reimbursement risk. Going forward, HCN is the only “Big 3” HC REIT with skilled nursing exposure.

Clearly, SBRA is considered higher risk, as evidenced by the dividend yield chart below:

However, SBRA still has more dividend “fire power” compared to HCP, and I consider SBRA more qualified to move on to the next round. In a recent article, I explained, “I am leaning into SBRA, and that means that I am upgrading shares from a Hold to a Buy. Simply put, you get deeply discounted values of SBRA’s future cash flows. If SBRA can deliver it’s “3.0” platform, investors should benefit handsomely.”

In the final game of Round One, we have National Healthcare (NYSE:NHI) squaring off against Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW). I know many of you reading this article like MPW, and I am planning to write an updated article on the REIT as soon as I finish my newsletter (this week). I will rely on my friend and former Seeking Alpha colleague, Dane Bowler, to steer me to the appropriate action(s),

“We are somewhat comforted that even 2% growth would make a roughly 8X multiple still quite attractive, but there could be sentiment impacts of the slowed growth which could cause the market price to languish for an extended period of time. I consider this a formidable risk for those with a short investment horizon and substantially less of a risk for those with a long horizon and the conviction to hold it through the weak pricing.”

Clearly Bowler is bullish (citing 50% return prospects), and I am not as optimistic in regard to NHI, as I explained,

“The forward-looking lens suggests that NHI will not be able to continue to generate the same double-digit growth of years gone by. Furthermore, the exposure to skilled nursing will likely continue to weigh down shares in the near term. The dividend is relatively safe, but when I compare to NHI to Ventas I am reminded that I can get shares in a “powerhouse” REIT with very modest skilled nursing exposure.”

NHI and MPW rank extremely close in terms of FFO/share estimates – both averaging ~5% over 3 years – however, MPW has a better payout ratio, that suggests the company has a safer dividend. Also, it doesn’t hurt that MPW has a higher yield now. MPW goes on to the next round.

Round Two

Now, let’s see how Round Two is shaping up:

In the first game, in round two, we have VTR squaring off against LTC. Both teams have superb coaching staffs led by Debra Cafaro (VTR) and Wendy Simpson (LTC). Funny how the brackets line up, as I have STRONG BUYs on both REITs, and this suggests that this is going to be a high stakes matchup.

Both REITs have excellent dividend records, having never cutting the dividend during the last recession (however, they both maintained a flat payout in 2009). While LTC is a more nimble team, the company has been successful maintaining a low leverage business model. Conversely, VTR has maintained a well-oiled platform deserving of its BBB+ rated balance sheet.

VTR was the first of the Big 3 to call foul on skilled nursing, and Coach Cafaro made has the first mover advantage in terms of pivoting away from skilled nursing. Meanwhile, LTC is still wrestling with a few operators, and that’s why you see modest FFO/share below:

Keep in mind, there are not many healthcare REITs that are setting records for FFO/share growth, but I’m giving VTR the upper hand for better growth and a tad juicer dividend yield:

The next game is between pure play MOB REITs HTA and DOC. I own both, and I consider the MOB sector to be the very best category in healthcare. These two REITs have been on a fast and fury acquisition pace, setting the bar from cap rates (and property values in the MOB sector). One key differentiator for these two REITs has to do with dividend growth.

HTA has been successful in growing its dividend consistently (albeit modestly) over the years, and DOC has focused on reducing its payout ratio. The key to raising the dividend is growing earnings and both REITs are on track to outperform in that category:

However, I am giving HTA the nod here, because the company has a better payout ratio and better dividend growth record. It will be interesting to see how DOC improves over the next year, as the company is now in a position to begin to increase its dividend (and give HTA a run for the money).

The next match is a battle of the small-caps: CHCT vs. CTRE. Remember, the game is all about dividend growth, and CTRE shows up shooting out the lights. As you can see below, CTRE has an impressive record and take the win against CHCT:

The last game in the second round is between SBRA and MPW, both high-yielding REITs that are treasured by many income-oriented REIT investors. I am certain that many investors on them both, as the average yield of these two is ~9%.

But this is not a “pair trade” contest, but instead, I have to decide who goes on to the Final Four. Clearly, SBRA is the most “beaten down” opponent, trading -28% below its 4-year P/FFO average:

Th game winner here is MPW’s FFO/share growth, specifically 2018. As viewed below. MPW has superior growth metrics, combined with a lower payout ratio. MPW is going to the Final Four.

The Final Four

Here’s how the Final Four stacks up:

In the first match, we have VTR vs. HTA. This is the battle of the diversified champion against the “pure play” MOB participant. While VTR does an advantage due to size and cost of capital, HTA has carved out a strong niche demonstrating that it can successfully close and integrate a multi-billion-dollar deal (i.e. DRE MOB portfolio).

While both REITs are considered high-quality teams, I am going to give HTA the nudge, primarily because of the company’s leading FFO/share forecast for 2018 and 2019. I also consider MOB to be the most defensive healthcare property sector and HTA has the overall best potential to grow its dividend.

The next match is against CTRE and MPW. Both REITs enjoy low payout ratios, as illustrated below:

CTRE has the best growth potential in 2018 and 2019, and although MPW has a much higher yield, I believe that CTRE is in better shape to boost its dividend that serves as an optimal catalyst for enhancing shareholder returns. CTRE heads to the final game.

The Final Game

In the final game, we have HTA vs. CTRE. This is an unlikely contest, suggesting that anyone could win this year.

While CTRE has dominant dividend power, HTA has a more defensive business model that should protect against volatility. The predictable of income is essential to REIT investing, and I consider HTA a superior platform, and as the title to my article suggests, there is a doctor in the house, and the winner of the March Madness Healthcare REIT series goes to Healthcare Trust of America.

Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.