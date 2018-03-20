This West Coast REIT Is A Slam Dunk Dividend Dynasty

Essex is the only public multifamily REIT dedicated exclusively to the coastal markets of California and Washington.

There are three REITs that have 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases and "there are three others knocking on the door.

It's over two years since I wrote, "Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a "slam dunk" REIT, but I'm going to wait for the crowd to die down… and then I'll sneak in and score some points."

In case you didn't know, I have commenced my annual bracketology series, starting with the shopping center REIT sector and the mall REIT sector.

Keep in mind that bracketology is not a competition based on luck, it's similar to the NCAA tourney, in which the winner is often the most durable contestant as measured by the most lasting forms of repeatability. What's durability you may ask? Here's how Morningstar's Josh Peters describes it,

"Durability implies that the firm can take a financial punch in one year and come back swinging the next. Durability implies an earnings stream that, if not quite predictable in any one year, can be relied upon over a series of years, during which short-term fluctuations should average out."

I am looking to increase exposure within the multifamily REIT sector, and this article should serve as a valuable due diligence tool to determine if ESS is worthy of ownership. There are just a handful of REITs who have increased their dividends for over 20 years in a row and ESS is one of them. As I explained in a recent Forbes article,

"The REIT sector is, like most yield/income sectors, out of favor and until we get a better feeling for where rates are headed, it will probably remain out of favor. While this is painful for existing positions, it will allow investors to build positions at more attractive valuations and lower entry points."

The Dividend Aristocrats® companies are considered elite since they must have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years (or more) and must be part of the S&P 500® index.

There are three REITs that have 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases and there are three others knocking on the door (with 24 years of consecutive dividend increases), they include: Essex Realty, Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT), and Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA).

Strong Demographics

Essex is the only public multifamily REIT dedicated exclusively to the coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry, favorable demographics, and diverse demand drivers. The company's unique footprint sets it apart from the peers and has led to the highest total return of all public REITs since the initial public offering in 1994.

Based in Palo Alto, California, ESS is a fully integrated REIT that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast communities.

Since its founding in 1971, ESS has developed a clearly defined approach for creating value and managing risk. The company's approach has three components - a sound real estate strategy, an experienced management team, and a strong financial condition. These three factors have contributed to ESS's historical results and future growth potential.

ESS is dedicated to coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry. The portfolio consists of nearly 250 apartment communities totaling 60,000+ apartment homes with long-term favorable supply and demand dynamics:

ESS's key objectives are to add value through strategic redevelopment and acquire and develop West Coast properties near transportation nodes in submarkets with highest expected rent growth. Here is a snapshot (below) illustrating the robust West Coast markets where ESS is focused.

ESS markets saw a strong rebound in relative job growth in Q4-17 after underperforming the US median in Q3-17:

Accordingly, ESS enjoys favorable demographic trends that indicate continued rental demand.

Strong personal income growth is a key differentiator for ESS and that growth supports stronger rent growth (and dividend growth). Wage growth accelerated in early 2017 with the pace of growth in Essex markets remaining well ahead of the U.S. average.

Also, household income growth is outpacing rent growth in many ESS markets, which is improving affordability in nearly all ESS markets.

Demand exceeds supply in most ESS markets because the supply is constrained (demand is expected to exceed supply relative to other major metros).

Driving ESS Growth

ESS has returned the highest shareholder returns of multifamily REITs over the last 5, 10, and 20 years. It's important to analyze the drivers for the performance and secrets behind the company's 24-year history of increasing cash dividends.

ESS same-property NOI and core FFO growth have exceeded the per average by 2.8% and 5.7% annually since 2012, respectively. In 2018, NOI and core FFO growth are expected to continue to out-perform the peer group average.

Year-to-date, financial occupancy is 97.1%, an increase of 60 bps relative to the same period one year ago. ESS opportunistically built occupancy with minimal rent loss to optimize its position to achieve its 2018 plan.

Here's a snapshot of 2018 guidance:

ESS's 2017 core FFO per share growth was 7.9%, exceeding the high end of the initial guidance range and mostly driven by the same property portfolio, accretive investments and opportunistic capital market activities. ESS has focused on driving growth to the bottom-line which allows the company to have one of the best track records in the industry for dividend growth.

Since the IPO, ESS has generated compound annual FFO/share and dividend/share growth of 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively.

Fortress Balance Sheet

As for 2018, ESS's only required funding needs are $200 million of debt maturities and $250 million of unfunded development commitment, which is only about 1% of the total market cap.

ESS remains mindful of current market conditions in order to thoughtfully approach capital allocation, and the company plans to continue to manage funding investment activities with the most attractive cost of capital and on a leverage mutual basis.

ESS recently amended an increase to its line of credit by $200 million to $1.2 billion, which is expended to 2023. The upsize is primarily a function of the company's growth as it's been over four years since it last increased the line. ESS has also improved its unsecured debt from 58% to 65%.

The balance sheet remains strong with 26% leverage and 5.6x debt EBITDA with ample liquidity. ESS has an investment grade rated balance sheet (BBB+ by S&P) with favorable leverage.

FFO payout ratio of 57% is the second lowest in the peer group:

Note: Regarding the executive order signed by Governor Brown as a result of the devastating California wildfires, which effectively limits rent increases on all housing to 10% above the price in place when the order was signed in October of 2017. It has been extended for all of California until mid April 2018 and for selected counties in Southern California through June 2018.

Although the market rents are now increasing at that rate, the application of the law leads to selected challenges such as pricing short-term premium, selected renovation, et cetera. ESS does not expect that the temporary law that's currently applied to materially impact earnings in 2018.

This West Coast REIT Is A Slam Dunk

Now let's recap a few stats, starting with the FFO/share ESTIMATOR:

Data: FAST Graphs

Now let's compare the dividend/share FORECASTER:

As you can see, ESS scores well in terms of FFO and dividend growth. Now let's examine the dividend yield:

This 3.1% yield does not imply that ESS is trading at a definitive margin of safety. Let's compare the P/FFO multiple:

Compared with the peers, ESS has the highest P/FFO multiple (20.1x) but the valuation is 8% less than the 4-year trailing FFO/share average. Here's how ESS has performed year-to-date:

There is no question that ESS is one of the most durable performers in the multifamily REIT sector, however, there are cheaper REITs to own. The pricing today is not opportunistic, and I prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point. I am initiating a HOLD until further notice (was previously a SELL).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Other REITs mentioned: (APTS), (AVB), (ACC), (EQR), (CPT), (IRT), (NXRT), and (IRET).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.