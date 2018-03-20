The Next Recession Is Rooting Now

If you don't have a reasonable profit taking strategy, then just index and accept the next 50% decline in market value as inevitable.

When people talk about the next recession being decades away, then I know that we are in the irrational exuberance mania stage.

Pie in the sky ideas about perpetual economic growth, in the face of questionable tax and budget policy is naive at best.

Today's Macro Monday isn't directly inspired by the Dividend Sensei's recent article titled The Next Recession Could Be Decades Away, but it could have been. I was planning to write about these topics today anyway.

As for the Sensei's article, I will say I do agree with one of his conclusions, that "Slow And Steady Is What America's Economy Needs..." I think that's right and also what should be expected. I don't think that will prevent the next recession though, which I think we just planted the seedlings for.

For investors, it is important to grasp some key ideas and develop realistic expectations about the stock market and the economy. In short, we know that the stock market, large caps in particular, as represented by the holding in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is overvalued and we know that economic growth really is never going to be what it was in the post WWII period ever again. As such, investors better revisit their "sell strategy" before it's too late to take profits.

The "Slow Growth Forever" Economy Isn't Fake News

In two of my core articles, written in 2016 (and soon to be updated), I discussed the realities of the "slow growth forever" economy. Interestingly, President Trump's new economic advisor, lovable Larry Kudlow said in an interview on CNBC Friday "I don't believe in secular stagnation." He's wrong to think that way and that's a big deal.

The idea that we can make GDP grow for any sustained period of time more than what the secular conditions dictate isn't just wrong, it is dangerous. We can take a small problem and make it very big, very quickly if we have the wrong analysis and expectations of what a "normal" economy should be.

See these for background:

Understanding The 'Slow Growth Forever' Global Economy

Investing In The 'Slow Growth Forever' Global Economy

In the Understanding article, I focused on three factors that are conspiring to keep global economic growth slower in the future than it was in from the 1950s to the early 2000s. Those are aging demographics, global debt and a slowing rate of improving productivity.

On demographics, we know that older people spend less than younger people. That has painted as a harbinger of future growth. It is. However, it's a slow growth story, not a fall off the cliff story. See this from the UN DESA/Population Division:

As you can see, the percentage of people getting up there in years is increasing faster than those being born. However, we still have a rising rate of population growth in the important 15-64 population which represent the workforce and consumers that are coming.

That slowing growth is important for finding reasonable expectations for economic growth. As we can see, there are a few more decades where growth should continue, albeit, at a slower rate than in the past.

Global debt is also very high. We know that higher debt loads decrease potential investment. Per the Institute of International Finance [IIF], global debt (household, government, financial and non-financial corporate sectors) rose to $233 trillion in 2017 with the global debt to GDP hovering around 300%. Maybe that doesn't scare you, but look at this chart of the past two decades:

IIF, BIS, IMF, Haver

That my friends is a bubble in debt. Make no mistake about it, we are not in any better a place today debt-wise than we were in 2007. The idea that counter parties are stronger now and that markets are more transparent is silly. The debts are still owed and the Bond Vigilantes won't stay hibernated forever.

Ultimately, increases in productivity can save a lot of things economically. But we have a problem there too:

In order for productivity to increase, corporations need to reinvest in their companies. Capex needs to increase, and in particular, investments in technology need to be made at a faster pace. As we'll see in the next section, that isn't happening.

The Bigger Downside to Stock Buybacks

I recently said that "The Buyback Bubble Will End Badly." I have no doubt in my mind that I am right on this. However, how do the buybacks impact the economic strength of America and potential recessions?

This is a multipart answer. The first is that buybacks are not inherently bad for the economy or markets. However, the way that buybacks are used can be.

It was pointed out in the article that set me off a bit that: "Without investment into improved production technology, productivity doesn't increase, neither do wages, and growth slows to a crawl."

And there's the rub. The tax cuts which have been pitched politically as a way to invest in America via capital spending and higher wages have largely been going to stock buybacks and dividends, as well as, mergers and acquisitions. How much so? According to a research note by Morgan Stanley (MS) in January, only 17.3% of the corporate tax-cut money was likely to go to capital spending.

Just a few weeks later, with some quarterly earnings calls to shed more light, Goldman Sachs (GS) said that only about 3% of the money is going towards reinvestment in companies. Where are those productivity increases going to come from?

The Tax Cuts Have a Downside

The recent tax cut bill was a story of a cup half empty in my opinion. While I agree that corporate taxes for the sake of competitiveness needed to come down, there should have been strings attached. For example, the reduced tax rates for repatriation of offshore profits should have been tied to capital spending and increases in labor spending (non-management, ex-executives). Because is wasn't, we're seeing the distribution of that money that we are seeing.

In addition, the tax cuts for the more well off was a bad idea. Not because of any inherent moral argument (though I could make a good one), but because those tax cuts are going to cause a deeper Federal Deficit.

That rise in debt is unlikely to be good for the employment picture either. See JP Morgan's (JPM) research:

Will it be different this time, or should we expect a sharp change of direction in employment soon? If we do, there's your recession. I doubt that things will be different this time.

Oh Yeah, The Fed

The Federal Reserve is in the process of winding down its balance sheet and raising interest rates. Now, I am in the camp that they will have to back off of both at some point, however, I have little faith in Chairman Powell to get ahead of the game.

As I talked about in my regular Friday webinar, the Fed is about to be caught between a rock and a hard place. We are already seeing interest rates trend upward. The question we have to ask is does that accelerate?

In an interview with Barron's this weekend, Doubleline's Jeffrey Gundlach discussed cycles, manias and trends in the fixed income markets. It's worth the read. Here's what he said about bonds:

"So many markets are now at critical junctures. A yield of 3.22% on the 30-year Treasury is kind of like the last stand for the great bull market in bonds. The declining trend line on the 30-year yield and all other parts of the yield curve has been broken on the upside.

If the 30-year breaks above 3.22%, we’ll be in a rising yield trend from any traditional charting perspective. The 30-year has been trading in a narrow yield range, of between 3.08% and 3.22%. This isn’t going to last; the trend will break... Because the level is so critical and the base is so big, a break in the long-bond yield above 3.22% likely would lead to a big move up in yields. It wouldn’t stop at 3.5%."

And that is where the stock market starts to see big trouble. As with Gundlach, I am going to let the markets tell me what the story is. Eventually the yield rises for fundamental reasons that I talked about in other recent articles. Will that be this year or the next or in 2020. I don't know, but I know we're close enough that everybody needs to control their FOMO - fear of missing out.

What people who value their accounts ought to be trying to miss out on, is the next big bear market in stocks, which could hit at the speed of algorithmic trading when it does. Based on my interpretation of market dynamics and structure, I bet the initial declines are very fast, to the tune of 20% in under two weeks when it finally happens. And then of course the bear is out of hibernation and hungry.

You can see my webinar here:

It's Time To Start Taking Profits

I know that there are a lot of "buy and hold forever" people out there. I fundamentally disagree with that approach. I believe that once or twice per decade, which is historically based, there is a good time to become a net seller ahead of a major stock market downturn.

Such downturns generally occur after the stock market becomes overvalued - which I discussed in "The Futility Of Forecasts And My Forecast For 2018" - and then there is some catalyst or catalysts to cause a reversion to mean or thereabouts. The next downturn is inevitable as Warren Buffett reminded us in his annual letter this year. He made a point of reminding us that downturns can be sudden.

The light can at any time go from green to red without pausing at yellow. - Warren Buffett 2017 Annual Letter

I have been consistent in my approach. When I talked about the stock market likely having another leg down, I suggested the stock market had shifted from "buy the dips" to a "sell the rips."

I stand by my "sell the rips" idea and wonder how prescient this conversation will end up being:

We did already get an 11% correction in the S&P 500 (SPY). I believe we will get another this year. For traders, that can present some opportunities to sell cash-secured puts or make swing trades. For the rest of us, that first small correction is a wake-up call to figure out what to sell into any stock market strength in coming quarters.

I am suggesting investors work their way up to a 25-50% asset allocation in cash or cash equivalent holdings. This is inline with Warren Buffett's mentor in The Intelligent Investor:

The sound reason for increasing the percentage in common stocks [beyond 50%] would be the appearance of ‘bargain price’ levels created in a protracted bear market. Conversely, sound procedure would call for reducing the common-stock component below 50% when in the judgment of the investor the market level has become dangerously high.

I have a hard time ever having less than half of long-term money in the stock market, but if the S&P 500 does in fact rally to over 300, then I would likely reduce my equity holdings to my minimum equity asset allocation of 25%.

I do recommend that everybody read The Intelligent Investor if you are going to manage your own money, even if you've made it pretty far without doing so. Of note, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is holding about 40% cash in its asset allocation right now.

I strongly suggest selling all or some of the following overvalued stocks into any strength or early in a decline. Each of these stocks can potentially lose 30% or more of their value from recent prices in the next bear market which I believe is closing in.

Stocks To Sell

Company Forward PE CAPE Abbott Labs (ABT) 22 25 Amazon (AMZN) 173 912 McDonald's (MCD) 21 32 Netflix (NFLX) 115 803 Salesforce (CRM) 61 negative

Mind you, there is a price I'd buy all of these back, three in particular, but those prices are much lower than current share prices.

With that, I will conclude with one more thing that I agree with Sensei on: "...relax, keep working, saving, and investing for the future. It's likely to be a lot brighter than the pessimists have you believe." Just be smart about the whole "buy low, sell high" thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://BluemoundAssetManagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.