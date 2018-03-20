Playing With Interest Rate Fire

All presidents favor low interest rates on the grounds that they keep the economy humming and support high stock market prices. This all too often induces them to lean heavily upon the Federal Reserve not to increase its policy rate.

President Trump would do well to resist succumbing to this temptation, since leaning on the Fed now is all too likely to produce higher rather than lower interest rates over the long haul that could threaten the economic recovery and unsettle the equity market.

A crucial point often overlooked is the fact that the Fed does not have direct control over those interest rates which most effect the economy's performance. To be sure, the Fed does have complete control over the very short-term Fed Fund's rate, which is its policy interest rate. However, especially since the Fed ended its policy of massively buying long-date US Treasury bonds, the Fed is no longer in a position to keep interest rates on those bonds low. Indeed, since the Fed started its program of reducing the size of its balance sheet in September 2017 by gradually selling those bonds, the Fed is in effect now putting upward pressure on US Treasury bond yields.

Rather than the Fed, it is the market that predominantly determines those interest rates that most influence economic activity. In determining those interest rates, the market is very much influenced by its expectation of the future rate of inflation. If the market expects inflation to rise, it will sell US Treasury bonds and demand a higher interest rate on those bonds. It would do so in order to compensate itself for inflation risk and for the risk of higher Fed rates down the road. That in turn is likely to dampen economic activity and undermine stock market valuations.

The danger of now leaning on the Fed is that it risks cultivating market expectations that the Fed will be soft on inflation. As in the past, if that were to occur it would risk bringing out the bond market vigilantes who would sell their bonds and push up interest rates.

This is particularly likely to be the case at a time when financial conditions are very easy and when the economy is receiving an ill-timed fiscal policy boost at this late stage in the economic cycle. It is also likely to be the case when long-run inflation expectations are already above the Fed's 2% inflation target and when countries holding large amounts of US Treasuries, like China and Japan, are not comfortable with those holdings.

The best way to keep long-term interest rates low is to have an independent Federal Reserve firmly committed to keeping inflation in check. For which reason, one has to hope that the president disregards the advice of those around him, who would like to see him lean on the Fed to refrain from raising its policy interest rate.