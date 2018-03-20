More Stuff, Lower Prices, So GDP Is Down: Productivity Is Better Than We Measure

Slow productivity growth is part of the subpar growth rates the United States has shown in recent years. But measurement problems are fooling us: People are better off than the statistics indicate.

The economy is not about amassing money or gold, Adam Smith taught us. But neither is it really about gross domestic product. It’s about providing value to people, based on their own desires and preferences. That value is rising, though we do not—and cannot—measure it well.

Our national economic productivity—output per hour worked—is growing at a slow pace. The average since World War II has been two percent per year, but lately we’re barely over one percent. That may sound like a small difference, but it compounds year by year, eventually becoming substantial.

However, we’re missing something important, something that is boosting our well-being tremendously—but we cannot measure. We can find it by going back to basics.