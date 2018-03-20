Alexion Passes Phase 3 Study, Looks To Expand On Rare Blood Disease Indication

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) recently reported positive phase 3 data for its next-generation drug ALXN1210, which is being used to treat patients with a rare blood disorder. The data was good, but Alexion's next generation drug failed to show superiority to its currently approved Soliris (eculizumab) drug. The problem now is that it will eventually face competition, and that is something that the company will need to fix. In terms of competition it is okay for now, but there are two biotechs that are right on its trail. The company remains a buy for now, but it will have to find a way to break away from its main targeted indication of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the coming years to avoid being pushed out of its market.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial recruited patients with PNH who had not received any complement inhibitor treatment. It was shown that the second generation drug ALXLN1210 met on both co-primary endpoints of transfusion avoidance, and normalization of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels. The trial also met on four secondary endpoints as well. The objective here is that ALXN1210 achieved non-inferiority to Soliris. That is a good thing in my opinion, simply because the new treatment offers a better dosing schedule. That's because Soliris is dosed every two weeks, while the next generation drug ALXN1210 is dosed every 8 weeks. That's a good advantage to have, but in terms of efficacy they are nearly identical. What would have been good is if ALXN1210 beat out Soliris in terms of superiority. Meaning, that ALXN1210 was shown to be a superior treatment over Soliris. Unfortunately, this was not the case. The failure for ALXN1210 to show superiority came down to a weaker breakthrough of hemoloysis. It was shown that ALXN1210 achieved breakthrough hemoloysis of 4% of patients which is not that bad. However, Soliris beat it out with a stronger score of 10.7% of patients achieving breakthrough hemoloysis. That means that ALXN1210 failed to show superiority compared to Soliris with a p-value of 0.074. Still, the trial met its endpoints and can be filed for approval. With this positive data on hand, Alexion is expecting to file for regulatory approval in multiple territories by the 2nd half of 2018.

Competitors

The failure of superiority, in my opinion, overshadows the primary endpoint of non-inferiority being met. While Alexion can still move on and file for FDA approval, it won't change the fact that competitors are right on its tail with their own treatment for PNH. That's a major issue, because Alexion relies on PNH as the main bread and butter of generating revenue. That's especially true since Soliris is one of its top selling drugs. Soliris treatment costs around $542,000 per year. Alexion needed a big win from its 2nd generation product to be able to fend off competitors. There are two competitors that come to mind who are also looking to develop a treatment for PNH. Some competitors are Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) and Apellis (APLS). Ra Pharmaceuticals has already completed a phase 2 study treating patients with PNH. It showed positive results in treatment-naive patients, patients who switched from Soliris to Ra's RA101495 sub-cutaneous treatment, and those who were non-responders on Soliris. Based on the positive phase 2 data Ra Pharmaceuticals obtained it is pressing on to a phase 3 study to treat patients with PNH. This study is expected to begin in the 2nd half of 2018. The company is planning on treating patients who are treatment-naive and transfusion-independent Soliris-switch patients. Apellis is another competitor who is developing treatment for PNH. It too had received positive data for patients with PNH. Although, for Apellis it achieved positive results in two small studies. This biotech noted that with 3 patients never treated with Soliris they are were able to achieve a quick fix with a key biomarker lactate dehydrogenase or LDH. It gets even better, because at least 6 patients who were non-responders on Soliris were able to see a hemoglobin drop of 36%. In addition, LDH was fixed, and transfusions dropped from 3.4 per month on Soliris, to 0.3 per month when APL-2 was added to Soliris. The point being is that Alexion has some competition that is approaching the finish line. These biotechs have to finish their phase 3 trials, but it wont' be long before new treatments for PNH are potentially approved. That is why analysts on Wall Street and many other investors have pushed Alexion to branch away from just focusing on PNH as the main revenue driver for the company.

Conclusion

It is bad that ALXN1210 wasn't shown to be superior to Soliris. The good news is that Alexion can still file for regulatory approval for its 2nd generation product. In addition, the 2nd generation product at least provides a better treatment schedule as opposed to Soliris. The major risk here is that the second phase 3 study to be readout for PNH might not have ALXN1210 achieve superiority over Soliris either. That would be another huge blow for Alexion. Another risk would be a few years down the line when competitors like Apellis and Ra Pharmaceuticals complete their phase 3 trials. There is no guarantee that these competitors will be successful in phase 3, but it still remains a risk nonetheless. For now I believe Alexion is a buy simply because it can move on to file for regulatory approval of ALXN1210 in multiple territories. In the meantime, it must find a way to shift away from being only focused on its PNH indication that it has relied on for so man years.

