Eli Lilly Gets Another Crack At FDA Approval For RA Drug

Recently, it was announced that Eli Lilly (LLY) would be allowed to get another shot at a review for its rheumatoid arthritis (NYSE:RA) drug baricitinib (also known as Olumiant). The company was supposed to receive FDA approval last year, but failed to do so based on safety concerns noted by the FDA. This new review gives the company a chance to enter the RA market, and boost earnings.

Setback

Eli Lilly's drug baricitinib is a JAK 1/2 inhibitor. It was supposed to receive FDA approval for treating patients with RA, however safety concerns quickly arose. This caused the drug baricitinib to be rejected by the FDA and that left Eli Lilly in a really bad place. That's because regulators not only rejected the drug but they wanted more information about the drug from Eli Lilly. More specifically, the FDA requested for more clinical data on dosing, and for safety issues for the drug. In terms of safety issues, it was noted that in a few trials some patients experienced thromboembolic events (clotting). This rejection meant that Eli Lilly and its partner Incyte (INCY) would have to run another trial. Such a trial could have taken at least another 2 years to complete. In that case, Eli Lilly would have seen a setback for years before gaining approval for baricitinib for the RA market.

Another Shot

The FDA rejecting approval really hit home for Eli Lilly, and it looked as if things were looking really bad. However, there was light at the end of the tunnel. That's because once the new FDA Commissioner took over, Scott Gottlieb, things quickly changed at the FDA. Pharmaceutical companies which faced hardship in the past vying for drug approval for their products, were quickly granted another shot as soon as Scott Gottlieb took the reigns. Some examples of pharmaceutical companies that were given another shot at FDA approval were Amicus (FOLD) and TherapeuticsMD (TXMD). The new approach at the FDA to be more lenient on new drug approvals, led to it allowing Eli Lilly to refile its application for approval. An Arthritis advisory Committee will review the drug baricitinib for RA on April 23, 2017. Hopefully, Eli Lilly can get a pass by the advisory committee on the safety issues that caused it to receive a rejection last year. The good news is that this committee will be advisory, and that ultimately the FDA will decide whether or not it will approve the drug. That means a negative advisory committee vote won't mean an outright rejection, but at the same time it will be an uphill battle for approval.

Competitors

Whether the FDA approves baricitinib or not remains to be seen. However, even if Eli Lilly receives approval for this RA drug it will have a tough road ahead. That's because it will be going up against Pfizer (PFE) Xeljanz. Xeljanz has already been approved by the FDA to treat RA. Xeljanz is the only RA drug to be approved by the FDA in the U.S. that is a JAK inhibitor. Should Eli Lilly's baricitinib be approved it will become the second JAK inhibitor approved for RA by the FDA. That isn't the only competition though in the RA market. The RA market is lead by two big selling treatments coming from Abbvie (ABBV) with Humira, and Amgen (AMGN) with Enbrel. Both of these treatments are TNF inhibitors, and they are typically used for patients who don't respond well to methotrexate. As you can see the RA market is huge. Therefore, Eli Lilly obtaining FDA approval for baricitinib is only the first step of the process to be successful.

Conclusion

The new head at the FDA is good news for pharmaceutical companies that have faced hardships in the past to get their drugs approved. This does not mean that it is guaranteed for baricitinib to be approved by the FDA. However, Eli Lilly has a good shot at presenting its case to the FDA review committee in April of 2017. The good news is that Eli Lilly didn't waste its time having to run another long study to prove the safety of the drug. An approval for Eli Lilly will put its drug in a competitive market, but that doesn't mean that there isn't enough room for multiple players. The Rheumatoid arthritis market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2020. I have no doubt that there will be enough room for multiple drugs in this space. The risk is that the FDA could outright reject the drug, and that could cause the stock to drop as much as 5% to 10%. Still, I believe that the FDA is more lenient this time around, and I believe that it will approach its decision differently this time around as well. This is evidenced by the leniency of the FDA in giving Eli Lilly the opportunity resubmit its application for approval without the need of running a safety study. Typically in the past, the FDA would have required Eli Lilly to complete another long safety study before allowing it to refile for approval. I think things are looking good for Eli Lilly this time around.

