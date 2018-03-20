BioSci Rounds Report: Unlocking The Value Of Ocular Therapeutix And Updating Solid Bioscience

Welcome to another edition of Rounds Report. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade. On March 16, 2018, the shares of Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OCUL) traded up $0.64 (+9.94%) higher at $7.08. Since the run-up, its has now procured over 13% for our subscribers. But that is not all. We expect that the keys powerful growth catalysts will catapult Ocular to much higher valuations over the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance).

One of such developments is the significant share price recession due to the complete response letter (“CRL”) the firm received from the FDA - in regards to the late-stage molecule dexamethasone insert 0.4mg (Dextenza). In the middle of this difficulty resides a nice entry point for those looking to build shares. We noted in the Alpha-Intelligence research that the aforesaid misfortune is only temporary (due to submission delay and amenable manufacturing issue). In addition, the company has a good chance to be acquired by its partner, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) for a significant premium. Moreover, Ocular innovating a long-acting biodegradable version of Regeneron’s flagship product aflibercept (Eylea). Indicated for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”) and other retinal diseases, Eylea captured over 70% of the $7.5B market. And, our research shows that there is a high degree of certainty that the novel formulation will enable Regeneron to capture several more billion dollars in this lucrative market.

Regarding the broader bioscience market, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $0.07 at $112.74 (for +0.06% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.47 lower at $93.50 (for +0.50% loss). It’s likely that investors were trading with mixed sentiments for the day. Regardless of the market’s daily inclination, there is substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long run.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quotes from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” As shown in Table 1, Solid Bioscience has three large insider purchases as shown below. On Jan. 30, Directors Koppel and Rajeev purchased $4.8M and $16.0M, respectively. Furthermore, the Director and 10% owner (Perceptive Advisors) accumulated $16.5M worth of stocks. It is evident that they believe in the prospects of the company.

Company Insider Shares Traded Date Value Shares Owned Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Adam Koppel (Dir) +300,000 (+18%) 1/30/2018 +$4,800,000 1,989,444 Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Rajeev M Shah (Dir) +1,000,000 (+59%) 1/30/2018 +$16,000,000 2,689,444 Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Perceptive Advisors (Dir, 10% owner) +1,020,000 (+35%) 1/30/2018 +$16,546,520 3,927,222

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Leveraging on the power of the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”), lead molecule (SGT-001) is a gene therapy that seeks to transfer the correct copy of the dystrophin genes (i.e. microdystrophin). With the proper gene sequence integrated into the patient, the disease course of DMD would be altered. At the very least, SGT-001 should ameliorate the symptoms. Back on Oct. 12, 2017, Solid Biosciences commenced the phase 1/2 clinical trial coined IGNITE DMD to investigate SGT-001’s efficacy and safety. On March 14, 2018, Solid Biosciences announced that it the FDA placed a clinical hold on IGNITE DMD. The decision was due to the unexpected safety concerns. Notably, the first patient (a non-ambulatory adolescent) who received 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001 a month prior exhibited lab changes several days later. As follows, there was a platelet count reduction (followed by a red blood cell reduction as well as signs of complement activation). As with some lab changes for most patients (even those that are not of critical concerns), the kid was sent to the hospital for close monitoring and supportive care.

What is interesting is that the patient did not show any signs and symptoms of bleeding disorders (i.e. coagulopathy). Hence, he was fine From the medical perspective, the aforesaid lab changes are not something that is critical as stated. Only supportive care was given and the lab values returned to normal. Had the patient shows symptoms of bleeding, it would be a big concern. Let’s say even if the patients bled, the second chance to live by taking SGT-001 would outweigh a minor bleed. Nevertheless, the market overreacted as usual and sent the share price on a deep-dive by over 50%.

Bioscience Catalysts

On March 15, 2018, the FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, M.D., announced that the agency is implementing the new policy to substantially reduce the amount of nicotine in combustible smoke. This is part of the so-called advance notice of proposed rulemaking (“ANPRM”) which gives the public a heads up while soliciting for feedbacks to improve policy-making. The thought behind the ANPRM for tobacco is that by knocking out the addictive ingredient (nicotine), fewer people will be addicted to smoking. We applaud the Chief for his tireless efforts to improve public health while being transparent and honoring feedbacks from the people. According to Dr. Gottlieb,

“When I returned to the FDA last year, it was immediately clear that tackling tobacco use – and cigarette smoking in particular – would be one of the most important actions I could take to advance public health. With that in mind, we’re taking a pivotal step today that could ultimately bring us closer to our vision of a world where combustible cigarettes would no longer create or sustain addiction – making it harder for future generations to become addicted in the first place and allowing more currently addicted smokers to quit or switch to potentially less harmful products.”

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience science market holds significant promises that will translate into the delivery of hopes for countless patients worldwide. Moreover, supporters of bioscience innovation will be rewarded with substantial wealth in the long haul. In today’s Rounds Report, we went over the increasing fortunes for the shareholders of Ocular Therapeutics. In addition, we provided an update on Solid Biosciences’ clinical development. Specifically, we believe that the clinical hold is only temporary. The company will receive specific guidance from the FDA as to the steps needed to remove the clinical hold. We witnessed a good number of firms that had their clinical hold removed and to become big winners. Despite the fact that is the most likely outcome, it is not a guarantee and the exact timing is also uncertain. What is certain is that the odds are in your favor to make substantial profits in the long haul if you are patient.

Last but not least, we featured the Commissioner’s stellar initiative to tackle tobacco abuse at the root level. With the aforesaid efforts, patients will become more healthy. Consequently, there will be fewer lung cancers, as they are caused by tobacco abuse. Exactly how that plays out remains to be seen. Tune in for our next report in this exciting sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

