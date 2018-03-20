What Did BlackBerry Just Announce?

Perhaps people ought to read beyond the first paragraph of BlackBerry PRs.

This printscreen encompasses 8 of the 48 Android apps listed in BlackBerry's Marketplace for Enterprise Software, which run on the BlackBerry Dynamics container

As I type this, BlackBerry (BB) is happily up 5.3% in the after-hours session. The euphoric move is in response to a PR starting with (bold is mine)…

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) today announced a strategic partnership to offer enterprises a solution that integrates BlackBerry’s expertise in mobility and security with Microsoft’s unmatched cloud and productivity products.

That’s probably as far as most went, if we go by the market reaction. This article, though, will explain exactly what was announced. So what was really announced? Two things:

The ability to use Microsoft Office (mobile) apps within BlackBerry Dynamics.

The ability to have Blackberry’s Secure Platform products hosted in Azure.

Now, what do these two things actually mean, and why? I’ll explain in detail.

The Ability To Use Microsoft Office Apps Within BlackBerry Dynamics

We need a bit of background here:

What is BlackBerry Dynamics? BlackBerry Dynamics is a container for mobile apps with its own SDK (Software Development Kit) to develop apps for it. The idea here is that apps running in this container and developed for it will achieve a higher level of security.

BlackBerry Dynamics is a container for mobile apps with its own SDK (Software Development Kit) to develop apps for it. The idea here is that apps running in this container and developed for it will achieve a higher level of security. How many public apps are there for this BlackBerry Dynamics container? Counting Android apps, there seems to be 48 of them. This includes BlackBerry’s own native apps such as BlackBerry Work, BlackBerry Access, BlackBerry Connect, BlackBerry Tasks, BlackBerry Notes, BlackBerry Docs To Go and BlackBerry Share.

Counting Android apps, there seems to be 48 of them. This includes BlackBerry’s own native apps such as BlackBerry Work, BlackBerry Access, BlackBerry Connect, BlackBerry Tasks, BlackBerry Notes, BlackBerry Docs To Go and BlackBerry Share. What is BlackBerry Work? BlackBerry Work is BlackBerry’s 2-star-rated work e-mail app made to work within the BlackBerry Dynamics container.

Nearly the entire PR is to how Microsoft mobile apps will working from within BlackBerry dynamics. I’ll copy+paste the relevant sections (nearly all of it) and bold a few relevant words:

Through this partnership, the companies have collaborated on a first-of-its-kind solution: BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE. This technology provides a highly-secure way for their joint customers – the world’s largest banks, healthcare providers, law firms, and central governments – to seamlessly use native Microsoft mobile apps from within BlackBerry Dynamics. By making Microsoft’s mobile apps seamlessly available from within BlackBerry Dynamics, enterprise users will now have a consistent experience when opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word on any iOS® or Android™ device. This enables users to work anytime, anyplace, with rich file fidelity. At the same time, corporate IT departments benefit from a greater return on their existing investments, and added assurance that their company’s data and privacy is secured to the highest standards and in compliance with corporate and regulatory policies. “BlackBerry has always led the market with new and innovative ways to protect corporate data on mobile devices,” said Carl Wiese, president of Global Sales at BlackBerry. “We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps. BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today’s connected world.” “In an era when digital technology is driving rapid transformation, customers are looking for a trusted partner,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft. “Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver continuous innovation, and do so securely. Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with a new standard for secure productivity.” “Along with a number of our peers in the Financial Services industry, we see strategic partnerships like this one as key to enhancing and bringing new products to market,” said George Sherman, Managing Director, CIO Global Technology Infrastructure, JPMorgan Chase. “This partnership will help create a more seamless mobile experience for end-users, which is a top priority for us at JPMorgan Chase.”

The media, all crazed up, is saying things like “BlackBerry stock jumps after saying it will provide security for Microsoft Office phone apps”. But will it? The answer is no. Instead, what is happening – and what’s actually said in the PR, and further developed in BlackBerry’s marketing materials, is quite the contrary.

Now, let me try to explain how you would handle Microsoft Office documents prior to today’s announcement. The following is straight out of BlackBerry’s marketing materials:

Until now, users would have to edit their Office files outside of their company’s secure managed application environment.

Well, that was one way of doing it. Another one was to use BlackBerry Docs To Go. BlackBerry Docs To Go could actually edit Office documents, but not necessarily Office 365 ones (if stored in the cloud).

So it was either a choice between a non-seamless solution (using Office apps outside of BlackBerry Dynamics) or an inconsistent (because editing Office docs on any other platform would present another user interface), non-rich fidelity (because the compatibility wouldn’t necessarily be 100%) alternative. You can now see why "seamless", "consistent" and "rich fidelity" are used in the PR.

You can also start to see what the PR is actually telling you. It’s telling you that the announcement today was just that when you’re in the BlackBerry Dynamics workspace, you can now use Microsoft’s actual apps within it. It’s a new feature. Previously you couldn’t.

But is BlackBerry now thus providing security to Microsoft’s Office apps? Ah, no. As I said, quite the contrary. The following is straight from BlackBerry’s same marketing materials (I’ll use a printscreen here lest the wording be changed to obscure this later on, the red highlight is mine):





So who protects who? Let me quote: “BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge is a BlackBerry Dynamics enabled and Microsoft® Intune protected app.” Said another way, Microsoft’s competing EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management) solution provides the necessary security for BlackBerry Dynamics to run Office Apps within. The Office apps don’t require any more security than that which Microsoft provides them.

But this is a digression. Let’s get back to the fundamental announcement here:

I first thought that we were simply talking about a way to edit Microsoft Office documents within the BlackBerry Work app. Actually, it was less than that. It was already possible to edit Microsoft Office documents there, only using a second-rate compatible app. So the announcement is simply that you can now use Microsoft’s own apps to actually do the editing.

That’s it, folks. That’s what the announcement boils down to. A new feature within the God-forsaken BlackBerry Dynamics container. I call it “God-forsaken”, let’s be clear, because I struggle with the idea that it’s anything else when there are only 48 listed Android apps for it, or when the BlackBerry Work e-mail app has only 500k+ downloads including those from all Android users who think they can use it (they can't, it only runs in the context of BlackBerry Dynamics).

What’s the relevance for investors here? No doubt that this feature is an improvement. Previously it was either a chore (having to use Office apps outside of the container) or god-awful (having to use a second-rate Office wannabe from BlackBerry). However, is this improvement suddenly going to make BlackBerry Dynamics all that much more popular? I sincerely doubt it will. How many decisions would have been foregoing BlackBerry Dynamics because users couldn’t use Microsoft Office within it?

The Ability To Have BlackBerry’s Secure Platform Products Hosted In Azure

This ability got only one paragraph. Clearly, BlackBerry didn’t think it was worthy of much hyping. Why could that be? I will put forth 2 obvious reasons:

The first reason is that all cloud software will ultimately have to be made compatible with public clouds. Thus, it’s no surprise that BlackBerry’s cloud products are now being made available on Azure. And neither will it be surprising when they’ll be made available on Amazon.com’s AWS or Google’s cloud.

The second is that this isn’t even that new. More than one year ago, BlackBerry had already announced the availability of BlackBerry UEM on Azure.

Why A Partnership?

There’s one more thing to make clear here. How could this whole thing be called a “strategic partnership”, when we’re dealing with minute stuff like adding the feature of making Office apps available within Blackberry’s God-forsaken BlackBerry Dynamics?

There might be a simple explanation for this. As long as you follow Microsoft’s guidelines and use the Intune SDK, well, you too can become a partner and even badge your icons as one. This applies to everyone, so even Acrobat Reader for Intune is a distinguished partner with gushing Microsoft commentary as follows:

“Protecting company data while giving end users a rich productivity experience is critical in a mobile first cloud first world. We are excited that Adobe is working with us on that journey. Being able to manage Adobe Acrobat Reader with Intune gives our shared customers the best experience for end users while allowing IT to protect the sensitive company data that people interact with on their mobile devices every day.”

Conclusion

BlackBerry’s “strategic partnership” with Microsoft boils down to being able to use Microsoft Office apps within BlackBerry’s God-forsaken BlackBerry Dynamics. That’s the extent of it. Nobody will be paying BlackBerry any additional monies or steering customers to it because of this.

Sure, this was a feature improvement for a product that seems to be languishing. Also, to get the feature BlackBerry’s customers will likely have to pay for a Microsoft Intunes EMM subscription, which is like BlackBerry steering customers to a competing product.

There was no value added to BlackBerry’s business or prospects today, even with all the stock euphoria. People ought to read a bit beyond the first line on PRs, and try to establish exactly what’s at hand.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.