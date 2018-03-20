ETF Month #5: Getting Defensive With Consumer Staples ETFs

During "ETF Month", I plan to survey a number of ETFs that have a lot of followers on Seeking Alpha, but for some reason don't have much coverage on the site. Hopefully, this will improve the visibility of Cambridge Income Laboratory and draw more members to our service, allowing me to make the newsletter better than ever. I will also be taking ETF suggestions, so do let me know if you have any ETFs on your horizon.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange traded funds) versus CEFs (closed end funds)?



Most ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index, indiscriminately.

ETFs with nearly always trade close to their net asset value [NAV]. The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount, nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

ETFs usually do not employ a managed distribution policy, in other words, they pay out as dividends what they receive as income from their underlying investments. The advantage is that one doesn't have to worry about an ETF overpaying from its earnings, leading to destructive ROC. The disadvantage is that ETFs are generally lower yielding than CEFs.

For the inaugural edition of ETF Month, where I go into more detail about the rationale behind this series, please click here.

ETF Month #5: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)



In the comment section of ETF Month #2: Leveraged Dividend Blue Chips With DVYL, a CIL subscriber wrote:



What I am trying to do with this part of my portfolio is beat the SPY with lower draw downs and lower SD, if possible. Another suggestion for and ETF to look at is RHS. This is the equal weight consumer staples ETF. This ETF has beaten SPY since inception with a much lower draw downs.

Very interesting suggestion! I have not looked at consumer staples as a sector before, so was happy to take on this suggestion. I will be mainly looking at the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), as the largest consumer staples ETF out there, but will also be comparing it with the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) as suggested by our member.



Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below.



XLP RHS Yield [ttm] 2.79% 1.99% Expense ratio 0.13% 0.40% Inception Dec. 1998 Nov. 2006 AUM $7.93b $461m Avg. Volume 10.9m 25.6k Morningstar rating *** ***** No. holdings 34 34 Annual turnover 12% 20% Investment mandate Seeks to track the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples Index. SA followers 12,001 820

(Source: Morningstar)

We can see from the table above that XLP is a fairly large ETF, with about $8 billion in assets, and it is the largest consumer staples ETF on the market (second is Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) at $3.7 billion AUM). RHS is comparatively smaller, at $461 million in AUM, and it is ranked 6th by size of the consumer staples ETFs. RHS has relatively light liquidity, at 25.6k daily shares, so limit orders would be advised when trading into and out of this fund.

XLP is a very old fund, being incepted in December 1998. RHS was incepted in November of 2006.



XLP tracks the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index whereas RHS tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples Index. Both indices are maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices, and draw from the S&P 500. Both funds have 34 holdings.

The expense ratio of XLP is 0.13%, which is low. RHS's expense ratio of 0.40% is moderate for a passive ETF.

Portfolio

Top holdings

Consumer staple stocks tend to be from more defensive industries, as indicated on XLP's website:

[XLP] seeks to provide precise exposure to companies from the food and staples retailing, beverage, food product, tobacco, household product and personal product industries in the U.S.

The top 10 holdings of XLP are shown below, along with their weight in the index. As we can see, the top 10 stocks are all "household" names such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-cola (KO), Philip Morris (PM), PepsiCo (PEP), Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), Altria (MO), CVS Health (CVS), Mondelez (MDLZ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).



(Source: SPDR)

In contrast, RHS runs an equal weight portfolio of its 34 stocks, meaning that each stock will have an initial weight of about 3% each time the portfolio is rebalanced. According to RHS's website, equal weight is a beneficial feature because it is a value strategy at heart:

Disciplined rebalancing. To maintain an equal weight focus, the fund systematically reallocates from outperforming to underperforming stocks and market segments, which may provide an opportunity to improve long-term performance.

RHS' top holdings therefore reflect not a market capitalization (or other) weighting scheme, but simply which stocks have relatively outperformed since the last rebalancing period. The index is rebalanced quarterly, on the third Friday of March, June, September and December.



(Source: Guggenheim)

XLP vs. RHS

Let's take a closer look at the differences between the portfolios of XLP and RHS. The two portfolios have the exact same 34 constituents, which is not surprising since they both draw from the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500. There is 61% overlap in weight between the two portfolios.



(Source: ETF Research Center)

In terms of size distribution, RHS obviously has a more balanced distribution than XLP, which has most of its weight in giant cap stocks. XLP's size distribution is similar to S&P 500's (SPY), except with slightly more large-cap stocks and slightly fewer medium-cap stocks. Neither XLP nor RHS have small or micro-cap stocks.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

In terms of value metrics, RHS is cheaper than XLP across all four metrics (P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF), and is cheaper than SPY on all metrics except P/CF. This would suggest that RHS is the more attractive fund from a value perspective.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar. Value metrics are forward looking.)

Performance

Let's take a look now at the performance of XLP and RHS. I will include for comparison SPY, as well as the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), to see whether RHS's outperformance versus XLP can be explained by its equal weight methodology.

Since November of 2006 (inception of RHS), RHS has performed the best with a +237.6% total return, followed by XLP with +187.7% return. RSP and SPY returned +179.0% and 164.1% over the same time frame, respectively. What is notable about the chart below is that the consumer staples ETFs, XLP and RHS, dropped much less than broad market ETFs, SPY and RHS, during the Great Recession of 2008/2009.

The defensiveness of the consumer staples ETFs are also evident from the volatility statistics below. XLP and RHS have annualized volatilities of 13.7-13.9%, which is much lower than for SPY and RSP (19.9-21.7%). Moreover, XLP and RHS have only half the beta of SPY. Finally, the maximum drawdown of XLP and RHS are only -32.4% and -35.9% (during the Great Recession) respectively, compared to -55.2% for SPY and -59.9% for RSP. These data suggest that these consumer staples ETFs can be used by investors to lower the overall volatility of a stock portfolio.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return XLP 13.7% 0.55 2.0% -32.4% 184.8% RHS 13.9% 0.49 2.0% -35.9% 239.9% SPY 19.9% 1 2.9% -55.2% 147.8% RSP 21.7% 1.07 3.2% -59.9% 161.1%

(Source: InvestSpy. Data from November 2006 to March 2018).

If we only consider XLP and SPY we can extend the chart back to December 1998. Here we see that XLP did not take part in the dot-com craziness and in fact went lower even as the broader market rose higher during the turn of the century. It also rose less during the market bull run between 2003 and 2008. This is consistent with the idea that defensive sectors tend to underperform in bull markets and outperform in bear markets.

Looking at the trailing total returns of the ETFs across various time periods, we find that both consumer staples ETFs have greatly lagged SPY and RSP over the past year. They also underperform over 3 and 5-year periods, which are fully part of the current bull market. Only over 10-years, when the Great Recession is included, do the consumer staples ETFs outperform.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

It is also interesting to note that RHS has outperformed XLP over all of the time frames indicated above, suggesting that the equal weight methodology has been beneficial for the consumer staples sector. In contrast, equal weight has been generally negative for the S&P 500, with RSP underperforming SPY over 1, 3 and 5-year periods. Why does equal weighting favor consumer staples but not the broad market? I don't have an answer now, but feel free to venture a guess in the comments section below!

Distribution

Investors often look to consumer staples for income. XLP yields 2.79% on a ttm basis, which is over 1 full percentage point higher than SPY. RHS has a lower yield of 1.99%, but this is still higher than RSP's ttm yield of 1.53%. As an aside, the fact that XLP and SPY and have yields than RHS and RSP respectively allows us to infer that smaller companies (which are represented more in an equal weight index) pay relatively less in dividend yield compared to larger, more mature companies.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

XLP pays a quarterly distribution, with ex-dates in March, June, September and December. The distribution amount has been in a steady uptrend since inception. The 1, 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates (DGRs) are 13.84%, 8.55%, 6.91% and 9.53% respectively.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, SPDR)

RHS also pays quarterly, with ex-dates in March, June, September and December (same as XLP). Like XLP, The 1, 3 and 5-year DGRs are 21.24%, 11.96% and 9.16%, respectively.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Guggenheim)

The DGRs of the two ETFs are shown below. 10-year DGR data for RHS is not available.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Guggenheim)

Summary

This article looked at two consumer staples ETFs, the market cap-weighted XLP and the equal weighted RHS, both of which draw from the S&P 500 consumer staples sector.



We found that both ETFs protected against drawdowns in bear markets, but had less upside compared to the broader market in bull markets, making them ideal as lower volatility stock holdings. Over the very long term, such funds may be expected to outperform the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis, even though the absolute magnitude of returns be comparison.

Moreover, we find that despite their low starting yields (2.79% for XLP and 1.99% for RHS), their dividend growth rate numbers are excellent, particularly for RHS which showed 1, 3 and 5-year DGRs of 21%, 12% and 9% respectively. XLP is no slouch itself either with 1, 3, 5 and 10-year DGRs of 14%, 9%, 7% and 10%.

Overall, XLP and RHS may be suitable for an investor who wishes to participate in stock market upside while lowering risk (in terms of volatility, beta and drawdown) versus the S&P 500. The ETFs yield slightly higher than the broader market and show good dividend growth rates, but capital appreciation is still expected to make up the bulk of these funds' returns (unlike say, with CEFs).

One sector risk with consumer staples is that these companies tend to be more defensive, and "bond-like", so may underperform in a rising rate environment as we have seen over the past year.

Do you own XLP, RHS or any individual consumer staples stocks? Share in the comments section below!

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.