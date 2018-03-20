Gulf Island Fabrication: Material Upside Ahead

The company now trades at a significant discount to book value, and there is a significant chance that the book value is not inflated.

At first, Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) caught my eye solely because of the rapid downside move following the company’s fourth-quarter report. I decided to dig deeper and became increasingly interested in what I saw.

In short, the company is in a troubled segment, experienced operating problems and the near-term outlook is challenging. The turnaround is possible, but my idea is not based on a turnaround. The idea is that the company trades at a significant discount to book value and is about to realize sales at book value of the size rather close to its current market capitalization.

So, now that we’ve had a teaser, let’s go deeper.

Gulf Island builds offshore platforms, offshore support vessels, wind turbine pedestals and other complex steel structures. The company has three divisions: 1) Fabrication (offshore drilling and production platforms) 2) Shipyards (building and repairing vessels) 3) Services (interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures).

Obviously, the company had big problems in recent years as offshore and especially offshore support vessel markets have been under tremendous pressure. Offshore support vessel market in the Gulf is especially tough. Gulf Island’s client Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOS) stated that (at the time of the recent earnings call) there were 196 OSVs in the Gulf of Mexico and 9 more on the way. The number of active floaters stood at 21. A floater rig working in the Gulf typically needs 2 to 4 OSVs to support its operations, so the oversupply is simply huge. If we look at the latest Rowan’s (NYSE:RDC) data regarding the number of actively marketed rigs, the number of rigs in the Gulf of Mexico is simply not big enough to clear the backlog of OSVs even if they all get work:

This means that Gulf Island won’t have new contracts on this front for the time being. Also, near-term perspectives for building new offshore platforms are very muted. So, on this front, market’s worries are understandable. A company which is listed under “oil & gas equipment & services” in screeners is dealing with a nearly complete shut-off of its main markets.

To add even more problems for Gulf Island, the fourth-quarter was especially challenging. Two multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs) built for Hornbeck Offshore experienced technical problems related to cable routing and separation of power and communications. As a result, their delivery was pushed to 2019 and the company had to book a very substantial loss of $23.9 million, which led it to report a quarterly loss of $24.3 million on revenue of $37.3 million. Gulf Island stated that it still had $43 million in outstanding billings related to these vessels but also had to incur about $40 million of cost to complete them. Also, Gulf Island has previously had problems with 2 OSVs which were not accepted by the client. However, the company engaged in negotiations and now this problem is solved.

To sum it up, a mix of extremely challenging market conditions and operational problems weighed heavily on Gulf Island’s shares. What’s the bright point in this mess?

Here’s a snapshot of the company’s financial position from the fourth-quarter press release (10-K is not available yet). The situation has changed a bit since the end of the last year as the company drew $10 million under its $40 million credit facility. Still, the situation can be described as “no debt”. This is the first positive factor, as the usual killer of everything offshore-drilling related is not present in this case.

The second positive catalyst is that Gulf Island is hardly an offshore-focused business anymore.

The main part of the backlog is in the shipyards segment, which is busy with the building of the abovementioned 2 MPSVS, 8 brown water tugs, engineering for the research vessel for the Oregon State University and the icebreaker-class vessel for St. Lawrence Seeway.

Also, the company has been recently notified by SeaOne Carribean that it was selected as the prime contractor for engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and start-up for their CGL Carribean Fuels Supply Project. This project will include execution of engineering, construction and installation of modules for an export facility in Gulfport, Mississippi, and import facilities in the Caribbean and South America.

The project is expected to start mid-2018 with construction projected to start later during the fourth quarter of 2018 or in early 2019. The project is huge, so the market may be worrying that Gulf Island will be raising financing via equity. Here’s a quote from the earnings call: “Q: Do you intend to raise any equity? A: I think in the event of being able to secure some additional specific contracts and have greater visibility to future earnings, I think that certainly would be a possibility”. While an equity raise may indeed be coming, I don’t see it as a big problem if it is in fact tied to the start-up of the SeaOne project (assuming the company agrees to healthy margins).

Also on the potential contract front, the company has received a memorandum of understanding from EEW, a leading international manufacturer of large-diameter steel pipe and experienced offshore wind participant, for one of the large offshore wind projects along the East Coast. No further details are currently available.

So, up to this point, we see a company that is trying to escape a very challenged offshore market and may have a couple of growth opportunities ahead of it. Margins are bad, financial results are bleak but there is a hope for the future. This may look like another turnaround idea and maybe it is. However, the key idea for me here lies in valuation.

Following the rapid drop in the share price, Gulf Island’s capitalization declined to roughly $120 million. Meanwhile, the company is selling its non-core facilities in Texas. Gulf Island has already indicated that it has executed a purchase option agreement with Buckeye Pipe Line Co. for the Texas South Yard for a purchase price of $55 million. This purchase option agreement provides an option period for the buyer to perform due diligence, which ends no later than April 25, 2018, with an additional 30-day period if requested by Buckeye, along with the obligation to pay additional earnest money. Also, the North Yard is up for sale as well, and Gulf Island stated that it continued to receive interest on those facilities. In the books, these facilities and the related equipment go for about $100 million. Judging by the potential purchase price for the South Yard, the book value and the potential purchase value will come close. Therefore, the rest of the company currently goes for $30 million, including the whole shipbuilding and services segments and the remaining fabrication facility in Louisiana.

The company’s shares have already dropped 40% from their recent highs. Assuming the sales are realized, and the market is able to see that the book value is real, I’d easily expect to see Gulf Island shares back to where they traded at the beginning of the year. Potential upcoming contracts serve as an additional “turnaround” bonus rather then the cornerstone of the thesis. I’m no fortune teller and catching falling knives can be a difficult exercise in the short term, so I can’t say whether current prices are the very bottom. However, shares look definitely attractive here due to valuation. Also, the near-term challenges of “knife catching” may be mitigated by the “dead cat bounce” – after all, the stock has lost 40% of value in straight line action in just two months. If the stock drops more, the strong technical support at $7 will be a screaming buy, assuming no new negative developments on the fundamental front.

