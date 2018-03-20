Knight-Swift: Going Strong A Year After Combining Operations

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) has delivered upon its promises following the merger, which really was an acquisition, resulting in the current name of the business. In fact, the integration is going well enough for the combination to pursue further expansion, this time by announcing a bolt-on deal to add Abilene Motor Express to its business. While few details were released surrounding this acquisition, it indicates that the company is ready to grow again through additional dealmaking on top of the solid organic growth reported at the moment, while synergies of the Knight-Swift deal itself are on track to be fully realised.

Back in April of last year, I was quite encouraged about the merger, which actually was an acquisition of Swift by Knight Transportation. While Knight was much smaller than Swift, it is far better run than Swift, creating ample opportunities for both synergies and sharing of best practices.

At the time, shares of Knight jumped 13% to $35 in response to the deal, and ever since, have gradually gained ground to rise to $50 at the moment. This follows encouraging signs on the deal and, of course, the strong economic conditions.

The Deal Revisited

Almost a year ago, Knight announced its intention to acquire Swift in order to create a leading truckload carrier in North America. The key rationale behind the deal was that of Knight's talented management team being able to "discipline" Swift to the same standards at which Knight is being held.

The deal was rather interesting, for a couple of reasons. For starters is the fact that Knight is much smaller, and that its shareholders own just 46% of the equity of the combination following the deal, yet Knight's management is the team leading the new combination. Another ironic part of the deal involves the fact that Swift actually employed the founders of Knight in the 1960s.

Both companies were far from equal. Swift generated $4.0 billion in sales in 2016, on which it reported an operating ratio of 92.9%, implying that operating margins came in at 7.1%. Knight was much smaller with just little over $1.1 billion in sales, yet its operating margins were more than double those of Swift, at 14.7% of sales.

The observation that investors in Knight would obtain nearly half the company seemed flawed, given that Swift was nearly 4 times as large in terms of sales. This is flawed as Knight's margins were twice those posted by Swift, since Swift had taken on quite a bit of debt as well, unlike Knight. Adjusted for both items, the premium at which Knight was trading in terms of an enterprise basis valuation in relation to operating earnings was far less pronounced, yet still visible.

Great Potential, If Knight Can Be "Replicated" For Swift

Last year, I praised Knight for being a great operator, much better than many of its peers. Replicating its great operational performance should yield huge cost-slashing opportunities on top of revenue synergies, as the networks of both companies have a huge overlap because both firms operate at similar locations.

Knight's management projected synergies of $100 million in 2018, expected to increase to $150 million in 2019. These potential synergies are split evenly between cost and revenue synergies. I noted that synergy estimates were equivalent to just 2% of sales reported by Swift, being a small percentage in relation to sales, and being a small portion of the margin gap between both businesses as well.

I calculated that pro forma earnings of $1.30 per share might jump to $1.65 per share by 2018 and $1.85 per share by 2019, resulting in significant accretion indeed. This projected boost in earnings per share power made that shares of Knight jumped by 13% to $35 apiece following the announcement of the deal, as they traded at 19 times pro forma earnings after synergies were taken into account.

Developments Ever Since

Following the announcement of the deal in April of last year, the merger was consummated in September of last year. In November, the company actually released its third-quarter results. Shares dipped from the low forties to the high thirties following this earnings release given investors were not yet convinced on the combination, as operating conditions were difficult amidst a growing shortage of well-equipped drivers.

Shares quickly rebounded and have steadily risen to current levels of $50, as the fourth-quarter earnings release was reassuring. The strong economic conditions and early delivery on synergies were welcomed, offset by the continued issue of labour shortages. The adjusted operating margins reported by each segment of Swift have improved meaningfully in Q4 compared to the annual results, clearly showing the impact of the ownership by Knight's management team.

2018 Outlook

The good thing alongside the fourth-quarter results was that the company reaffirmed the synergy guidance. In fact, it is early on delivering upon those synergies versus the initial time frame.

Knight-Swift reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share in 2017, yet this number jumped to $0.52 per share in the fourth quarter, running at a rate in excess of $2 per share already. That number was pretty "clean," by the way. Excluding the impact of tax reform, only $0.06 per share in merger-related costs were excluded in this number compared to the GAAP number. It should be said that it is too simplistic to annualise the fourth-quarter results, as these are typically stronger.

Sales increased by a factor of 4 times in the most recent quarter (on an annual basis), from $289 million to $1.36 billion, for obvious reasons. The core Knight operation has seen a very strong fourth quarter with 6-7% revenue growth (organic) across the Trucking & Logistic business. Trucking operating margins jumped by 2 points to more than 18%, while those of the smaller logistics business were down 70 basis points to 6% of sales.

While no official guidance has been provided by 2018, investors are growing comfortable that a $2 per share number becomes realistic given tax reform and the strong economic conditions, or potentially even more. Hence the reason why shares have convincingly moved above the $40 mark towards the $50 barrier in recent months.

Net debt stood at $895 million by the end of the year. The combination reported adjusted operating earnings of $94 million in the fourth quarter and $91 million in depreciation charges. It is evident that adjusted EBITDA is running at a rate of close to $800 million if we factor in additional synergies and growth in 2018, making that leverage is no problem whatsoever. Again, annualising fourth-quarter results is a bit of an aggressive practice, yet it is very clear that leverage is very modest.

Financial Room To Make Deals

The discussion above shows that the deal-hungry company is not financially constrained to do deals, as operational capacity to pursue deals appears to become evident as well.

In March, Knight-Swift announced that it is buying Abilene Motor Express for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of the company adds about 400 trucks and $100 million in sales, as well as drivers, which are a key asset in this market in which there is a real shortage. While no acquisition price has been released, operating ratios are seen in the low nineties, as Knight-Swift undoubtedly aims to boost margins here as well.

The $100 million sales is just a drop in the bucket, with the new combination on track to do more than $5 billion in sales. Yet, it demonstrates that the company already feels ready to pursue dealmaking - although these smaller bolt-on deals are not that complicated for management to integrate.

Still Adding On Dips

I have bought a small stake in the company (far less than my desired "full" position) last year on the back of the promise of creating another "roll-up" growth story through savvy dealmaking in a fragmented industry.

The company remains on track to deliver on an additional $85 million in synergies in 2018 versus 2017 ($100 million versus $15 million), which after taxes works out to nearly $0.40 per share. Based on adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share in 2017, these synergies and organic growth makes a $2 per share number quite realistic. The promised $50 million incremental synergies between 2018 and 2019 could boost earnings by another $0.25 per share by the way.

This suggests that 2018 earnings power might come in around $2.00 per share, as a $2.50 per share number for 2019 cannot be ruled out, especially as further dealmaking might be in the cards. That makes a $50 valuation still justifiable, as the company still has a lot of financial power to pursue more deals, provided that the economy remains sound.

Following the recent run, I am not actively buying shares at these higher levels. Using earnings power of $2.50 per share by 2019 and applying a market multiple on forward earnings of 18 times, I am a buyer if shares pull back below the $45 mark again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.