How Will Global Equities Fare In A Rising Rates Environment?

By Adam Schor, CFA

Because rising rates should be accompanied by continuing economic confidence and higher corporate earnings, equity markets can justify current valuations and continue to perform well, says Director of Global Equity Strategies Adam Schor.

With the U.S. 10-year Treasury approaching 3%, and with the prospect of rates rising globally, the question comes up how do equity markets handle the higher rate environments?

When we think about higher interest rates and their impact on equities, we have to realize that higher interest rates won't come in isolation. We think it will be accompanied by continued economic growth and better underlying earnings' growth for stocks. And if that happens, we think the market in the current multiple can tolerate higher interest rates.

In fact, we think the market is underestimating earnings' growth and hasn't taken into account the benefits of tax reform. And we also think the risk premium in the markets is too high, higher than it has been on average. So if we see greater economic confidence, that risk premium could come down. And again, both those factors will offset rising long-term interest rates.

We think a rising rate environment still offers good investment opportunities, opportunities in growth stocks, because growth will be important to offset rising rates. We also think a sector, such as financials, which benefits from higher interest rates, because it can increase its net interest margin, the amount of money it makes in the difference between loans and deposits, is positive and makes that an attractive area. It also is a time where banks can differentiate themselves as their interest rate margins increase and as their lending margins increase. And that's also positive for stock pickers in the sector.

Finally, if you are looking at yield stocks, there might be some pressure on those companies unless you can find those companies that can grow their dividends to offset the pressure of rising rates. So if you put it all together, the environment of rising rates argues for an underlying focus on growth and confidence in the company's business model to endure higher interest rates and it relies ultimately therefore on the power of stock selection.

