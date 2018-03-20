Mediwound: Annual Update Enriches Bull Thesis And M&A Potential

Alongside an improvement in gross margins allowing for their first gross profit in full-year 2017, the company provided an important update on BARDA grants which will help limit further expenses.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) released their quarterly and full-year 2017 results this morning in which they reported their first gross profit for the year alongside an update on funding from BARDA (Israeli innovation funding authority) and a potential M&A transaction which is ongoing in discussions.

Industry and Business Overview

Mediwound operates in the eschar removal market where current solutions include surgery and other invasive, painful and scarring methods which have an increased demand in the US and the European Union as both household and hospital solutions incur higher costs for patients and institutions. The company's revenue generating solution, NexoBrid, has grown sales around 100% in the past as it's in use in the EU, the Asia-Pacific region and emergency and military use in the United States. The company also has a solution currently entering phase 3 trials called EscharEx, which has some similarities in application to NexoBrid but focuses on chronic wound healing where NexoBrid focuses on eschar removal from severe burns. A more detailed review of solutions and applications with a rundown of phase 3 trial expectations and investment thesis can be found in my previous article here.

Full Year 2017

For the full-year 2017, the company reported sales grew around 60% to $2.5 million, slightly lower than my previously expected $2.9 million. I believe this is in part because of the lower overall natural disasters and refugee retaining which occurred throughout the end of the year. Gross profit, however, topped my expectations by reporting $900,000 for the year, higher than the $750,000 I expected as they continue to control and lower the cost of goods sold with the expansion of production facilities. For the full year, the company spent $5.5 million in research & development, which decreased given BARDA participation of $1.5 million, from overall spending of $7.1 million in the previous year. SG&A expenses decreased to $9.1 million from $12.5 million as they worked on reducing non-cash share based compensation ($1.2 million) and had lower marketing expenses compared to last year when they incurred product launch expenses.

In total, the company reported a $4.4 million improvement in net loss reporting, which ended up higher on behalf of a $2.1 million financial expenses boost and a one-time loss of $7.1 million from discontinued operations. Per those one-time expenses, the company reported a slight increase in net loss for the year resulting in a $0.95 loss per share compared to 2016's $0.86 loss per share. The company, however, reported adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.8 million compared to a loss of $16.4 million in the previous year as a result of improvement in gross margin and lower overall expenses.

BARDA & Israeli Innovation Authority

As reviewed more extensively in my previous article, the company receives funding and grants from BARDA and the Israeli Innovation Authority, which they have reported an increase to in the fourth quarter of 2017. According to recent company filings, BARDA has committed an additional $32 million as their core product NexoBrid is now classified as a self-funded program. This brings total contributions to $132 million in non-diluting funding to be used for R&D and marketing efforts in the EU and the United States and will allow the company to keep marketing costs down even more than previously anticipated as they expect phase 3 trial results to come in through H2 of 2018 for US marketing and distribution.

The company also received a renewed marketing authority in the European Union for an additional 5 year term allowing the continued revenues from sales to assist in the overall production and marketing efforts previously mentioned.

An M&A Update

The company disclosed the following information:

"Given certain disclosure considerations, today we announce that we have been approached by another company to consider a strategic transaction and we are engaged, in that respect, in discussions. The Board of Directors has retained Moelis & Company LLC, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, to assist us in our evaluation of this potential opportunity. There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement between the parties or any other agreement will be reached"

As I previously reviewed, a full acquisition of the company is likely, even as they receive a large portion of their day-to-day funding from government authorities, Israeli startups are known for their exits and interest from medical companies around the world. Without getting into too much speculation on which companies might be interested in Mediwound or at what price this may occur, I do believe this can end up hurting an investment in the company.

Similar to my thoughts on a technology firm, Key Technologies (KTEC), which got acquired for a relatively high premium, Mediwound has the potential to generate meaningful revenues heading into the 2020s and if a large enterprise like Teva (TEVA) (suggested for comparison purposes only) will likely kill the investment opportunity given the company's exposure to a vast array of other businesses and franchises and won't allow direct exposure to this growing market.

Valuation Update

Even though Mediwound's share price has not done much since my initial article, the company remains undervalued as analysts continue to expect the company to report 2018 sales of around $4 million to $9 million as US contributions are expected to begin in the final months of 2018 [if] NexoBrid gets approved for use in the United States. As gross margins remain favorable, I expect the company to continue to report a gross profit for the years to come and approach a net profit in 2018 or 2019. Given the high sales growth rate expected, the company currently trading at price to sales ratio of around 18 might seem high, given the industry average, but the company's expected growth rate and near-term profitability can change that in an instant.

As sales are projected to approach $6 million in 2018 and around $14 million in 2019, based on my aforementioned projections, I believe the company trading at a sustained valuation multiple ahead of their likely FDA approval is warranted and maintain my fair value range of $8.50 - $13.00 per share. However, in an M&A environment it remains uncertain at what price the company may be offered to it's interested buyer and can be materially lower than my price target based on historical sales multiples companies in the healthcare industry in Israel have been bought out for.

Investment Conclusion

The company's current growth market is impressive with existing sales in the EU growing 60% for the year with a renewed marketing approval heading into 2022. New Asia-Pacific markets like Taiwan with new distribution agreements create a high growth environment allowing for an easily achievable triple digit growth rate for 2018 as they expect US approvals later in the year. The low-cost advantage will continue to attract new business in the EU and the Asia-Pacific region where costs remain high for eschar removal for both burn victims and chronic wound treatment.

After several years of proven market dominance and effectiveness in the European Union and the Asia-Pacific regions, the upcoming FDA approval, I believe, will be granted after proven trial effectiveness and real-life results. Looking at previous trials with proven EU and Asia-Pacific effectiveness, FDA has a very high percentage of approval, as I expect NexoBrid to receive such approval in the coming quarters and begin not only serving the US military and emergency disaster relief but go into commercial use around the US.

As the company's market penetration in the EU and Asia-Pacific continues to grow, I believe current markets are not efficiently pricing in such growth alongside a likely FDA approval of NexoBrid in the upcoming fiscal year. Taking a long-term view of the company brings me to conclude this rather new solution for eschar removal will continue and penetrate new markets and capture significant market share through the upcoming 3 to 5 years.

