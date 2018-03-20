Progressive's Dashboard Report - February 2018 Update

I consider that the intrinsic value of the company is at least around $48 per share.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

One week ago, the insurance company reported its February results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, the company beat the estimates. The company reported an 87.8% combined ratio for February. In spite of the improvement in the underwriting profit, the net income for February amounted to $129 million, or a 4% decrease compared to February 2017.

Subsequent to February, in separate underwritten public offerings, Progressive priced $600 million of 4.20% Senior Notes due 2048 and 500,000 shares of Series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative perpetual serial preferred shares.The aggregate net proceeds of $1,083.4 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes.

Furthermore, the company expanded its commercial auto insurance coverage on an Uber’s subsidiary (UBER) in three additional states. Then, the company recognized $70 million of additional net premiums in February.

With a well-monitored claims level, a robust commercial development and a lower corporate tax rate, the company will be undoubtedly able to generate higher earnings than in 2017. However, I still consider that the company remains overvalued.

A Commercial Development Combined With Margin Improvement

Even if Progressive if the fourth largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In February, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,204.7 million or a 19% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 16%.

Source: February Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 18% to $4,894.3 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 16%.

Source: February Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With an 87.8% combined ratio reported for February, the company continued to deliver strong profitability during the second month of 2018. Compared to February 2017, the combined ratio improved by 2.6 percentage points.

Source: Internal

On a segment side, all the lines of the core business delivered a combined ratio below 91%. The combined ratio of the personal lines was 88.0% while the combined ratio of the commercial motor business improved to 90.4%. Even the margins of the property business grew, as the combined ratio decreased from 77.8% in February 2017 to 75.4% in February 2018.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio of the company improved as well, dropping to 87.6%. The underwriting margins benefited from all the lines of business. It is important to note that the margins of the property business have continued to improve, with a year-to-date combined ratio which remained flat compared to last year, while the premiums earned by the P&C insurer increased by 26%.

For 2018, the target of a combined ratio below 95% on a total group level is more than possible. In my view, the company will continue to deliver an excellent and robust operating performance on both personal and commercial auto insurance businesses. In the case of the firm succeeds to monitor the costs of the property business efficiently, the underwriting income will be positively affected undoubtedly.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Previously, I expected the book value to increase by around 10% and the diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.50 and $4.30.

Source: Internal

Regarding the February-reported figures, I remain very confident in the company’s capability to make the book value growing by more than 10% and to report increased EPS compared to 2017. As the year has just started, it could be less than prudent to be overoptimistic. However, I guess that the EPS reported by Progressive for 2018 will be in the upper range of my estimations.

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which has been reported for February, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. Based on the current book value per share and the TTM EPS, the intrinsic value is around $48 per share. Based on the FY2018 expected book value and EPS, the intrinsic value per share is in the range of $50 and $54.

In my view, the company remains slightly overvalued. For the investors who have already invested in Progressive, keeping their stocks is undoubtedly not a bad idea (especially if the investors do not have other investment opportunities).

Dividend Estimation

Progressive’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive’s Dividend Policy

With the change in the tax rate (21% instead of 35%), the formula should change accordingly. Based on the assumptions I have taken to assess the FY2018 EPS and the latest gainshare factor released by the P&C insurer, I estimate the FY2018 dividend per share in between of $0.76 and $1.85.

Source: Internal

Conclusion

As expected, the market reacted positively, when the company released the February 2018 results. However, in my opinion, the company remains overvalued, even by using the FY 2018 estimated metrics. Nevertheless, the investors, who have already invested in Progressive, should sleep well for the moment, as the insurer remains well-managed, combining steady growth and strong operating performance.

