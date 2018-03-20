GE: Its Corporate Culture Is A Stumbling Block To A Sustained Recovery

Restructuring of business operations can be effected quickly. Rectifying years of supposed financial maneuvering would take more time. Changing the culture/mindset of the workforce would take even longer.

The Over-Emphasis On "The Commander" Personality And The Resultant Short-Termism Thinking At GE

Much ink has been spilled on General Electric's (GE) misfortune, with the two opposing camps both having strong compelling arguments. With the excellent coverage of GE over the past months, I was able to read prolifically about what had happened at the industrial stalwart from various angles and what should we be expecting. It was really enjoyable to read the in-depth and well-thought-out write-ups.

Nevertheless, despite being well-read on GE, I was intrigued by what a group of long-serving former employees told me regarding the company culture. Over a long dinner during a recent business trip, someone broached the topic of bottom-fishing GE and a lively discussion ensued. Analyses on several recent developments and their implications on GE’s future surfaced during the intellectual discourse but what really engaged me was the depiction of the cultural background of GE’s workforce.

It was not just about the culture of confidence among the top executives which WSJ reported insiders as attributing the exacerbation of the precipitous fall at GE to the "success theatre". It was also the trickle-down pressure of meeting or surpassing consensus expectation on a quarterly basis which instilled an extreme short-termism thinking and action among the rank and file. What was really interesting was how this short-sightedness tie in with the revelation that former GE CEO Jack Welch built a workforce with plenty of "ENTJs" -- a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) personality type that favors quick-thinking which tends to lead to near-sighted decisions.

Investors have access to the reported financial numbers and fancy presentation decks extolling the merits of any business plans put forward by the management. However, to do a proper job of determining the prospects of a company, one needs to go beyond the hardware and delve into the soft aspects e.g. the corporate culture. I explain why in this article.

The Spectacular Decline in GE's Share Price

In what is by now the well-known downtrend in GE's share price, investors and fans of the company might be heartened by the fact that the decline seems to be moderating. Unfortunately, that is cold comfort for those vested, given the 55 percent decline in the share price since December 2016 versus the 22 percent appreciation in S&P 500 (SPY) and the 25 percent gain in Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA).

GE data by YCharts

To make matters worse, analysts and commentators appear to be awaiting the next shoe to drop, thanks to the propensity of the GE management to negatively surprise the market. While the consensus price target has fallen steadily, it remains above the current share price. Nevertheless, the general sentiment remains bearish, with analysts still revising their price targets downwards and the media continuing to talk down the stock. The current Price Target [Low] is at $11.00, below the last closing price at $14.31. Bears at JPMorgan were responsible for the latest and harshest downwards revision in a client note titled "Breaking The Buck: How $1 Becomes $0.50 and Why the Great Reset is Not Quite Reset", where they stated their belief that GE's normalized free cash flow could be much worse than market expectation.

GE data by YCharts

Buy When There Is Blood On The Street?

In the fourth-quarter last year, the accelerated decline in GE’s share price was attributed to year-end tax selling by the optimists and accepted generally by the market. Nevertheless, the selling remained unabated in January-February 2018, as GE revealed more damaging developments. The market has been emboldened by successful turnaround cases last year in prominent retail name Crocs (CROX), niche retail player L Brands (LB), and consumer products giant Unilever (UN)(UL). I can appreciate the temptation. If one is to bet on the “buy when there is blood on the street” play, what better way to do so than GE, a blue-chip industrial stalwart, trading at a multi-decade low?

Unfortunately, it has been a trying period even for those who recently got on board since the stock traded sub-$20 per share, breaching a key psychological price barrier. The investing community has turned skeptical on whether the company has come clean completely on its dirty laundry and all its skeletons in the closet. Now that JPMorgan analysts have postulated the possibility that GE’s cash flow could be much worse than consensus expectations, investors have to brace for another cut in the dividend payout and perhaps even prepare for a total suspension of the dividend payment. We have seen the movie before. Last year, Mattel (MAT) announced a reduction in its dividend payout. Just a few months subsequently, the toy giant had to suspend its dividends altogether. Could this also be the outcome for GE?

What GE Needs To Fix

GE CEO John Flannery has two major issues to fix before we can expect a firm recovery in GE’s share price. First, he needs to instill confidence in the market that he has now a clear grasp of what’s happening in his company, and that he has disclosed whatever is necessary to the public, including a realistic guidance whether on dividends, profitability, or cash flows. Investor confidence cannot be shattered time and again and then be expected to return on a whim.

Second, for a sustainable makeover, the corporate culture at GE needs to be fixed. It has become apparent that the over-emphasis on the “ENTJ” personality type has created a workforce adamant on a fixed direction embarked upon by inexorable folks who favor quick-thinking (and despise those who need time to deliberate) while dissenters are pushed aside ("It’s my way or the highway"). Due to the short decision-making process, critical issues might be overlooked to the company’s detriment. The impatient nature of ENTJs also meant that the inability to look at the bigger picture and the incomplete evaluations due to haste could lead to near-sighted decisions.

It is no coincidence that the "ENTJ" personality matches the imperative to impress shareholders on a quarterly basis, denying GE the opportunities for endeavoring in initiatives capable of achieving long-lasting successes. Among the rank-and-file, performance incentive programs had been structured to account for the need to demonstrate quarterly results. Whenever it became clear that the company was falling behind the financial targets for the quarter, managers from various businesses would be tasked to accelerate certain revenue-recording activities. This sort of corporate behavior is, of course, not unique to GE but what happened at the company is now emblematic of the consequences.

Conclusion

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has expressed interest in buying GE shares at the 'right number' using Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) as the investment vehicle. It is anyone's guess what that number is. However, given his recent less-than-ideal divestment of another industrial stalwart, IBM (IBM), following his confession of his misjudgment of its competition, it is fair to say that Buffett would be more cautious the next time around.

Bargain hunters need to be able to justify their purchase of GE shares in light of the corporate culture of GE, in addition to understanding its financial circumstances, to avoid being labeled as a Panglossian. Restructuring of business operations can be effected quickly. Rectifying years of supposed financial maneuvering would take more time. Changing the culture/mindset of the workforce would take even longer. Despite Jeff Immelt's 16 years of leadership at GE after taking over from Jack Welch in 2001, the selection for "ENTJ" personality had apparently remained. Nevertheless, the overhauling of the board of directors is a good step in the right direction. Short-term gains in the share price can be achieved given the volatility. A sustained recovery would require more than just operational improvements.

What's your take? Readers who make a comment will have access to the comment thread indefinitely. Hence, please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful, or provide your feedback in the comments section.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall 10 days from publication, please click on the "Follow" button below the title and select "Receive email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.