Harnessing Volatility

By Adrian Banner

Dr. Adrian Banner, CEO and CIO of Intech, talks to Bloomberg TV about Intech's proprietary equity stress monitor and how it helps his team harness volatility.

Scarlet Fu: A new warning from bond king Jeff Gundlach. Speaking during a recent webcast, the DoubleLine Capital CIO said, "My idea that the S&P would go down on the year would become an extraordinarily strong conviction as the 10-year starts to make an accelerated move above 3%." Let's talk about this and volatility for equities overall, with Adrian Banner, CEO and CIO of Intech, which is a quant arm of Janus Henderson, with about $49 billion under management. So Adrian, great to have you with us again. Thank you for joining us.

Adrian Banner: Thank you.

Fu: You've got about 30 years' experience, Intech, that is, in the quantitative investment space, and you've been looking into different ways of measuring equity stress. And of course, one way you could do it is what Jeff Gundlach said, look at certain values of other asset classes, the 10-year yield among them. But you've developed a proprietary method of doing that. Let's take a look at this. This is your equity measurement, I guess. How do you call it?

Banner: Stress monitor. It's a stress monitor.

Fu: Stress monitor. All right. So walk us through what we should be gathering from this. Are we stressed?

Banner: Are we stressed? Well maybe we should be. This is a monitor that allows us to compare the current levels of market volatility as we interpret them at Intech with historical periods in the past. And so what we're looking at here is the five metrics that we focus on and comparing the current levels, in this case, in the S&P 500.

Fu: And the current levels is the green circle and the historical value here is the open circle, the white circle.

Banner: That's right and you can set that historical value to any time period that you like. And on the right, you can see the whole time perspective there. We've set it to 2007, which as we recall was the precursor to some pretty big volatility events.

Lisa Abramowicz: And so basically, the idea here is to find the places that look out of whack with the norm, that things are sort of lopsided in markets. I'm wondering how indicative it is that we're even going toward this proprietary system that perhaps the current measurements are broken. I mean, I think about what Jeffrey Gundlach is talking about, and in that scenario with a 10-year yield going beyond 3%, typically, if stocks are to sell off it would be a safe haven. I mean, this is a breakdown, kind of, in our traditional relationships. No?

Banner: Well this is not necessarily predicting doom and gloom. What we tend to think of is that these metrics that we've shown, as you can see on the right, tend to be mean reverting over time. And our thesis is that when they're far away, as you pointed out, that could be a sign of more stress. And what it shows is that if volatility increases then it may be more likely to be associated with a drawndown. This is very interesting because volatility doesn't just mean drawdowns. People think, well volatility means down, but actually, it can also mean up. If you go down 5% one day and up 4% the next, you're down one, but you can also get the same way by just being down 50 basis points a day. Right? So the volatility doesn't necessarily mean down. Unfortunately, when the market is more stressed it may be more likely to be down.

Fu: I think that's an important point and people have likened it to a good volatility versus a bad volatility. Right? For years, banks bemoaned a lack of price action, the lack of volatility. Yet when we did get some dramatic price swings, think of the flash crashes there at the taper tantrum, it was not the right kind of volatility. They came up with more explanations about how that wasn't what they were looking for. What do you see is the difference between good volatility and bad volatility?

Banner: It's a great question. Intech's 30-year history has been built around using volatility as a source of reward as well as something of course that needs to be controlled on the risk side. So volatility, of course, yes, it has to be controlled, but it doesn't have to be bad. And in particular, what we found is that volatility is the fuel for rebalancing. So actually it's a great time to rebalance. Think about how investors could have done if they bought equities at the end of 2008. Really hard to do, of course. But if you did it you would have got the whole bull market, not just part of it.

Abramowicz: You know what this indicator, your proprietary indicator tells me is that there is more risk in idiosyncratic securities falling out of bed and less the macro-economic picture. How are you playing that?

Banner: Well what you see that's in the area there of dispersion of returns, for example.

Abramowicz: And correlation of returns.

Banner: Where there is more idiosyncratic risk. And one way to see that perhaps as an interpretation is that you do have individual stocks and sectors that are doing their own thing. And at this point, as we know, the tech sector is extremely dominant. In the index you've got a lot of capital in the mega-cap tech stock. So while those companies are doing extremely well and they're very solid and it's nothing like the 1990s, I think in that regard there's still a lot of concentration risk.

Fu: You say volatility is a great time for rebalancing. We've seen a return of volatility in 2018. How are investors rebalancing then? What is the best way to rebalance, to think about that effort?

Banner: It's a good question. So is volatility back to stay or is it going away again? We saw a few times in 2015, '16, but not in '17, where we did have indeed some drawdowns that were fairly quickly, they were fairly quickly closed up. But if you think of them as great buying opportunities, something goes down it's actually a good time to buy. Something goes up, it's a good time to sell. So if you do it in a disciplined way then that's how you can use the volatility as a source of reward. You can do it with individual stocks within a portfolio or you could do it with different asset classes.

Abramowicz: Thank you so much. This is really a fascinating new stress test to examine. Our thanks to Adrian Banner, Intech CEO and CIO.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

