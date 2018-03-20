Mexico: 3 Dark Clouds

Valuation levels have no margin of safety, something that is needed for the current situation in Mexico.

Mexico is the 11th largest economy in the world and is among the world's most open economies. The United States is by far the biggest trade partner for Mexico that currently benefits from the healthy economic growth in the United States. This is at the same time Mexico's Achilles' heel, certainly with Trump being president and the associated uncertainty about the outcome of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation.

Exhibit 1: Mexico's trade partners

NAFTA

If the U.S. withdrew from NAFTA, the Mexican economy would face significant uncertainty, which would likely lead to an immediate confidence shock and short-term market volatility. Growth would slow from an already modest base, as the initial disruption would likely result in lower investment and trade dislocations with potentially sustained effects on consumer confidence. It would also act as a negative productivity shock affecting potential growth rates through the medium- and long-term.

Mexican autos and other diversified manufacturing sectors would be among the most exposed segments of the economy. Supply chains have become substantially interconnected after 23 years of NAFTA, and industries that export a majority of their product to the U.S., like autos, would be directly affected should higher tariffs be imposed. Non-manufacturing sectors such as property/real estate, retail, and banking would also be affected from lower growth, reduced investor confidence, and FX volatility. Peso depreciation would be highly likely in the event of NAFTA withdrawal.

BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY) analysts believe NAFTA will continue to exist thanks to the integration of U.S. and Mexico production lines. Mexico's share of imported automotive parts and machinery coming from the U.S. account for 55% and 40%, respectively. In the U.S., those levels are 30% and 25%.

Exhibit 2: The most exported products from Mexico to the US

Standard WTO tariffs, which would automatically apply to inter-regional trade in a post-NAFTA world, are much higher in Mexico than they are for the United States. According to standard WTO rules, members have the flexibility to increase or decrease their tariffs on a non-discriminatory basis, so long as they don't raise them above bound levels. "Bound tariffs" in the U.S. are reasonably low and do not suggest any massive disruption in case it is applied to Mexican exports in a worst-case scenario.

Trump's tax overhaul

Trump's tax overhaul could be very negative for Mexico, according to Jorge G. Castañeda, Mexico's foreign minister from 2000 to 2003. Mexican conglomerates may decide to move their headquarters and legal residence to the United States to take advantage of a now much lower corporate tax rate (30 percent in Mexico versus 21 percent in the United States). American corporations with large investments in Mexico might decide to take advantage of other favorable provisions aside from the tax rate differential in the tax overhaul and repatriate money and jobs to the United States. The tax package could also easily dissuade American firms from investing in Mexico. All this will have a negative impact on Mexico's economic growth.

Political risks

The third risk faced by the Mexican economy is a political one. On July 1, Mexicans will choose their president for the next six years. Left-wing presidential candidate Andres Manuel López Obrador is leading in the polls. Mark Rosenberg, CEO of GeoQuant, a New York-based political risk firm that creates risk indexes to gauge official headwinds, says all signs point to a López Obrador victory.

Many fear what may be in play is not only a change in government but also a change in the very nature of the liberal democracy that Mexico has built since the outset of the century if López Obrador wins the presidential election. Another fear is that he will reverse the opening to private and foreign investment in Mexican oil production and will choose to protect the domestic economy from international competition. His election could create an even more charged relationship between Mexico and the US that could reduce cooperation on border security, trade, and immigration. While López Obrador's style might be distinctly Trumpian, his policy prescriptions could not be more different. According to Fitch, a López Obrador administration may mark a departure in policy; for instance, by influencing the pace of reform implementation in key sectors and/or reprioritization of public spending. All this would be very detrimental for the Mexican economy.

Commodities: at the start of a bull market

We are very positive on emerging markets because they are profiting from the ongoing bull market in commodities. When we look at the price chart of PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC), we can clearly see that after the lows at the end of 2016 commodities are slowly but firmly trending higher.

Exhibit 3: Commodity uptrend

Mexican exports, however, are not that commodity-heavy. Cars, vehicle parts, computers, telephones are more important than, e.g., crude oil and gold.

Exhibit 4: Mexican Exports

Mexican economy

Mexico's outlook is projected to benefit from higher growth in the United States, although uncertainty about the outcome of the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation and Mexico's July presidential election will weigh on growth in the near term. To this end, output growth is projected to accelerate from an estimated 2 percent in 2017 to 2.3 percent in 2018. Inflation is expected to fall sharply in 2018 as the effect of last year's increase in administered domestic fuel prices fades.

Exhibit 5: Economic growth projections

Inflation has soared to well above the central bank's target as a consequence of the accumulated depreciation of the peso and progressive liberalization of domestic fuel prices throughout 2017. The central bank raised the monetary policy rate from 3% in late 2015 to 7.5%, successfully preventing a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

Exhibit 6: Mexican inflation

Mexico's central bank sees inflation falling and moving toward the central bank's 3% target over the course of the year, reaching that level during the first quarter of 2019. As inflation eases towards the target, the central bank will have room to relax its stance to support credit and investment growth.

Sectors

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) is quite heavily exposed to Consumer Staples (Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)), Telecommunications (América Movil (NYSE:AMX)) and Financials (GPO Finance Banorte).

Exhibit 7: Sector allocation

Valuation

As you can see in exhibit 12, the valuation of Mexico isn't exactly cheap.

Exhibit 8: Valuation

For investors that want to quit their home bias and invest internationally in developed markets, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) might be a better alternative because it's cheaper and safer. Investors looking for emerging market exposure to profit from the commodity bull market are also safer and cheaper off with Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO).

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, we can see that the price movement is sideways. The current price is below both the 50 and 200 days moving average.

Exhibit 9: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF price chart

Conclusion

Mexico normally is popular among investors because it gives you emerging market exposure that is tied closely to developed economies (in Mexico's case, the U.S.). But today, the link with the US (and its president) is not working in favor of Mexico… The threats are too big to ignore, and the valuation doesn't give any margin of safety. This is not the time to invest in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF.

Performance earlier recommendations

In Exhibit 10, you can see the returns of the earlier country ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI).

So far, so good!

Exhibit 10: Performance earlier recommendations

