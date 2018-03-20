BlackBerry - Are We There Yet?

A discussion of the 4 key areas where I am looking for continued growth.

In just about a week, BlackBerry (BB) is set to report their Q4 quarterly and full year FY2018 earnings results.

Even though I stated that last quarter was important, Q4 is as important if not even more for the single reason that it will likely bookend the second fiscal year in a row for BlackBerry as a profitable company. Let that sink in.

Yes, even with the constant doom and gloom of declining device sales, shrinking SAF income, QNX which seems to "never generates sales," and software licensing deals which always seem like "insignificant upgrades," the company has managed to prove analysts wrong for 7 quarters in a row!

As long as BlackBerry does not lose money this quarter, it will mean 8 full quarters and 2 Fiscal Years in a row where the company has not only returned positive numbers, but has also BEAT Wall St expectations for 2 years straight.

Not only did they BEAT Wall St estimates for 7 quarters in a row, they returned positive full year numbers when Wall St expected 2 years of losses.

The really funny part is, Wall St "analysts" were outclassed by the 200 or so semi-professionals who contribute their estimates to the Estimize crowd-sourced platform.

During the last 8 quarters, Estimize estimates were far closer to actual results than Wall St.

For Q4 FY2018, Wall St expects BlackBerry to break-even. The Estimize community expects an EPS of $.03 per share. Who are we going to believe more?

On the revenue side, the expectations game has been more hit or miss but the company has easily surpassed both Wall St and Estimize estimates for the previous two quarters.

For the previous two quarters, I have made my estimates public and as you can see in the image above, I was spot on for Q2 and a bit optimistic for Q3. In both cases however, it was much closer than Wall St. and Estimize peers.

For Q4, Wall St is projecting sales of $211.03 million while Estimize is expecting $221.84.

My own take on this as of about a month ago was for revenues of around $235 million. I have not done a final take on it yet, but I will post a blog post, so make sure to "Follow Me" or send me a message if you are interested.

GAAP Vs. Non-GAAP

It would be disingenuous of me to not bring this issue up.

BlackBerry has been profitable for all 7 quarters on a Non-GAAP basis.

The vast majority of the companies report their headline earnings in Non-GAAP terms as it is supposed to normalize the numbers for investors when the company takes out "one-time" items.

Many companies can "manage" their numbers through Non-GAAP accounting and I have issues with companies who constantly seem to have recurring "one-time" expenses. One of the biggest offenders of the companies I followed and wrote about is Staples (SPLS).

So did BlackBerry claim 7 quarters of profitability on a GAAP basis?

No.

But this also worked the other way when the company reported their Q1 FY2018 Non-GAAP earnings of $.02 per share whereas thanks to the $940 million arbitration award, the company earned a $1.23 EPS on a GAAP basis.

In either case, FY2018 will likely be a profitable year for the company.

Beyond The Numbers

In my last two earnings preview articles, "BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress " and " BlackBerry: Show Me More Progress", I outlined 4 key developments, which I was looking for as signs of the turnaround materializing.

Those four areas are 1. increased licensing fees, 2. materialized BlackBerry Radar sales, 3. QNX progress and, 4. continued quarter-over-quarter growth in margins and software sales.

In "BlackBerry: Show Me More Progress," I went into detail on the 4:

Increased Licensing Fees BlackBerry has left the mobile device production business and has now licensed its name to a number of manufacturers. For all the signs, the BlackBerry KeyOne device, a fully featured Android device with BlackBerry's security and that oh so sweet keyboard, is successful. Show me the money! BlackBerry Radar Sales While BlackBerry Radar has not been around as long as QNX, there have now been a few full quarters of its existence. In the last quarter we have learned that FedEx (FDX) has adopted the BlackBerry Radar devices for their Custom Critical service. Other names were also teased, but it is time to see some progress and preferably sales for the devices. QNX Progress While we have seen some progress on QNX, I would like to see continued revenue recognized for QNX and further clarification on where we can see QNX revenue from future autonomous driving implementations. While there were a number of articles in the media about QNX partnerships, show me the progress! Continued Q over Q Growth in Margins and Software BlackBerry has made some terrific tuck in acquisitions for its security offerings. Let's see continued growth in recurring revenues and improving margins. What would be really nice is to see some sales from governments for the secured voice and messaging solutions.

Source: "BlackBerry: Show Me More Progress"

These are still the 4 I am looking for in this quarter.

As I highlighted in "BlackBerry: Q3 Earnings Quick Dive - Progress Delivered?" the company has been delivering on 2 of the points, and was making progress on the two others.

As discussed, the company has certainly grown and delivered on increasing their software sales and margins and has continued to annoy critics by regularly generating "one-time licensing fees."

Last quarter BlackBerry reported record software and services revenues of $199 million and record gross margins of 77%.

Source: BlackBerry Data, compiled by Author

The company has a serious shot of surpassing Wall St's $211 revenue estimates from ongoing Software and Services revenue alone.

On the licensing side, through thick and thin, the company has somehow been able to generate licensing fees.

Over the previous 5 quarters, the company has generated $30 million or more in quarterly licensing fees.

Source: BlackBerry Data, compiled by Author

Between these two revenue sources, I can cover my $235 million revenue estimate for Q4.

Watching Paint Dry

The third point mentioned where the company has made progress but will NOT generate any meaningful revenues YET is QNX.

Just as the company was not going to transition from its ongoing SAF fees to charging ongoing Software and Services fees, the company is apparently not going to generate any QNX fees.

SAF? QNX? Huh?

While these acronyms are ingrained into those familiar with BlackBerry, new investors may not be, so let me explain.

When BlackBerry sold their legacy devices, such as the BlackBerry Bold, Curve, and Storm handsets, BlackBerry ran all of internet, email and messaging communications on the devices through their own servers. For this, the company charged phone providers "Service Access Fees" or "SAF."

This was ongoing revenue that the company got as long as customers used their phones. Even today, the company STILL generates SAF revenue from the legacy devices (OS7 and older) being used throughout the world.

Over time, mobile providers were getting tired of paying such fees and quite frankly the world moved on from BlackBerry Bolds and Curves to iPhones.

By this time, the company launched new devices such as the BlackBerry Z10 and Z30 running on BlackBerry OS10, which did NOT run their internet and messaging through BlackBerry's servers and were not generating SAF fees.

This was the primary driver for the massive ongoing revenue declines.

The company then repositioned themselves towards the business customer and started charging for software which businesses and organizations would use to manage their company's digital and mobile assets, i.e. BlackBerry Enterprise Server or "BES."

Critics focused on the company's falling low-margin hardware sales and completely discredited the company's ability to generate ongoing software and licensing fees.

Years later and the company is well on its way to generating over $1 billion in ongoing software and services fees, a number likely to be hit in FY2019.

Even though the company and its customers were saying this was going to happen, critics did not see it or want to believe it.

Today, while the company's bread and butter is that ongoing software and services business along with the licensing revenue generated off of the company's vast patent portfolio, the company has 2 other silos in their portfolio which will likely add SIGNIFICANT revenue down the road. Those are the QNX industrial operating system and the company's newly launched BlackBerry Radar products designed for asset tracking and management.

Most everyone will agree QNX is a leader in its space and is the backbone to many systems found in existing vehicle infotainment and safety/security systems along with future autonomous driving platforms.

Once again, the company IS TELLING YOU, it will be generating revenue once those vehicles are sold, not when they are being integrated for vehicles being designed to come to market 2 to 5 years in the future.

We will have to continue watching the paint dry but much like that software and services revenue, it will come.

Is This Happening?

For BlackBerry Radar on the other hand, the time has come.

The company announced BlackBerry Radar about a year ago, yet, even with mentions of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and FedEx, there have not been significant deals on which revenue was recognized.

What the company has done however is instead of going to market themselves, partnered with existing solutions providers in the trucking and inter-modal transport markets to offer BlackBerry Radar as part of their holistic solutions.

Every week or so I will do a news search for "BlackBerry Radar."

More and more, BlackBerry Radar has been featured and quoted in the media.

While at first, it was predominately on investment-related websites and in research articles, more and more, the company's offerings have been cited by both technology AND transportation media.

So it was quite a pleasant surprise to find that while critics were busy trying to nitpick and call the latest partnership between Microsoft and BlackBerry "insignificant," the website Trucks.com delivered a massive hint of a win in their latest article "No Longer Afterthoughts, Trailers Are Getting Smart."

In the article, the author discussed the new telematics offerings being utilized throughout the industry. The highlight for BlackBerry investors is below.

Source: Trucks.Com

Canada Bread Co. just installed a BlackBerry Radar product across its fleet and can already see benefits, said Scott Plumley, its senior manager of transportation, operations and assets. The company originally hoped the technology would allow it to reduce its fleet size by 6 percent. “We will beat that for sure,” he said, likely to 8 percent.

Source: "No Longer Afterthoughts, Trailers Are Getting Smart."

Who is Canada Bread Company?

A 106-year-old company which operates 17 bakeries and has over 4,000 employees and which was recently acquired for 1.83 billion Canadian Dollars by the Mexican food giant, Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:BMBOY).

Grupo Bimbo recently generated $7.3 Billion in North American sales.

Since Canada Bread is happy with BlackBerry Radar, is it therefore possible that Grupo Bimbo just may in the future or possibly already has implemented BlackBerry Radar company-wide?

No matter what you call it, here is a company who implemented BlackBerry Radar and surely Grupo Bimbo's competitors will take note.

Bottom Line

In my Q3 preview article I wrote:

"Much like last quarter, this is an important one for the company. Investors, especially those that have been patient and invested in the company over the last few transition years, want to see progress, especially in the company's newer efforts."

Going through this exercise, I am quite excited.

BB data by YCharts

The stock is near its highs and is up over 77% over the previous year.

The expectations for Q4 are quite frankly, laughable, and have yet to be this low.

At the same time, the company's ongoing revenue from Software, Services and Licensing have been building up and are now forming a meaningful ongoing source of revenue which should surpass Wall St's estimates alone.

So IF the company is going to surpass estimates of $211 million based on Software, Services and Licensing... and DOES NOT at all account for any growth in QNX or Radar sales...

... what IF they did?

I believe many investors interested in BlackBerry would have a hard time telling the difference between actual blackberries and the software and solutions company that BlackBerry (BB) has become.

Instead of looking in the rear-view mirror and thinking of BlackBerry as a poorly managed low-margin device maker, investors need to look at BlackBerry as a growing security and productivity solutions provider with fast growing, high margin and ongoing software fees, a valuable patents portfolio and a few lottery tickets which seem like they are about to hit!

