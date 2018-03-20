FAS: Okay, But You Can Do Better

I elaborate, show you a way to limit your risk if you're long FAS, and suggest another approach for those willing to consider other securities.

FAS: Not Bad For An ETF, But You Can Do Better

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares ETF (FAS) passes Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments, and is currently the site's 4th ranked exchange traded product, but on the site's overall ranking of stocks and ETPs, FAS ranks 258th. You'd probably be better off with one of my site's overall top-ranked names, but I'll show a way you can limit your risk if you're committed to owning FAS here.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On FAS

You can see in the screen capture below from my site's admin panel how FAS passes both of its two initial screens.

Thanks to FAS's strong performance over the last 6 months (its short term return), and its strong performance over the average 6-month period since inception (its long term return), the mean of its short term return and its long term return is positive, as you can see in the "6m Exp Return" column. That takes care of the first screen, which is for the mean of the long- and short-term returns to be positive, which it is, at ~26.36%. The 19% figure in the next column, "Adj. Exp Return," indicates that FAS passes the second screen too, which is for it to be hedgeable against a greater-than-9% decline using an optimal, or least expensive, collar.

It wasn't hedgeable against a >9% decline using a cap of 26.36% or 26%, so the site walked the cap down in 1% increments until it found an optimal collar hedge with a cap of 19%. 19%, then is the site's potential return estimate for FAS over the next 6 months (potential return is "Adj Exp. Return" on the backend of the site). Note that 19% is the highest figure in that column above, but FAS is ranked #4. That's because the overall ranking is driven by the potential return net of hedging cost, labeled "Net Exp Return" above. Although FAS has the highest potential return of those 4 ETPs, it also has the highest hedging cost.

So far so good. So why would I suggest considering alternatives to FAS if you're looking to maximize your returns while limiting your risk over the next six months? Because I think you can get higher returns elsewhere while doing that. You can wipe out that hedging cost, using different parameters, as I'll show below, but you'll still end up with more potential downside than upside, as you'll see.

Does It Make Sense To Hold A Levered ETF That Long?

That's a question that came up when I wrote about another levered ETF recently. My answer is two-fold: If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense in some cases: namely, I'd consider it only when Portfolio Armor is bullish on it (which it is on FAS now, albeit not as bullish as the four ETFs and 253 stocks ranked above it). One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

A Way To Limit Your Risk If You Want To Hold FAS

Let's assume you own 1,000 shares of FAS and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. Here's a way of doing that. Often in articles like this, I'll post one uncapped hedge using optimal puts, but there the optimal puts to hedge FAS against a >20% decline over this time frame on Monday were pretty expensive -- more than 10% of position value. The screen captures below are via the not-yet-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This the was the optimal collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of FAS against a >20% decline by late October, while not capping your upside at less than 15% by then. I used 15% as a cap here because it was the highest cap where you could wipe out the positive hedging cost.

The cost of the put leg, as you can see above, was $4,950, or 6.95% of position value (calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was $5,000, or 7.02% (calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $50 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

If You're Open To Considering Other Securities

If you're committed to owning FAS because it fits with your macro views then you can stop reading here. But if you're open to some other ideas, consider taking a look at Portfolio Armor's top 10 names, which are available on the site and which I also present to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers ever week. So far, those top names have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months by 6.68%, as the table below shows.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% September 7th 12.7% 11.59% September 14th 29.18% 11.19% Average 19.17% 12.49%

You can read more about that performance here, but the salient point is Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 19.17% over the average of those fifteen 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.49%, an average outperformance of 6.68% over 6 months.

That table doesn't include the top 10 names from September 22nd (time-stamped on Twitter here), but that cohort is outperforming SPY so far as well, as you can see in the chart below.

As of Monday's close, the top names from 9/22/2017 were up an average of 20.56%, versus 9.71% for SPY. And all of those names were hedgeable against drawdowns of as low as 9%. Buying a handful of this week's top names and hedging them in accordance with your risk tolerance, will likely give you a shot at better returns over the next 6 months than doing the same with FAS.

