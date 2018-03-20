Seadrill Partners Gets New Contract For West Capella

For Seadrill Partners (SDLP), one of the recent uncertainties was the fate of the drillship West Capella. According to the latest fleet status report that was published at the time of the fourth-quarter release, West Capella was scheduled to work for Repsol from January 2018 to March 2018. After this, Malaysian oil company Petronas had options to employ the rig from March 2018 to September 2018. The issue is important for the valuation of Seadrill Partners, which has 4 drillships, 4 semi-subs, one tender rig and two barges. The difference in value between a stacked rig (especially cold stacked) and a working rig is significant, so keeping a rig working is very important.

Finally, we know the fate of West Capella. Seadrill Partners announced that West Capella got a contract from Repsol to drill offshore Aruba. The contract is for one exploration well and the estimated backlog is $6.4 million. The exact duration of the contract has not been reported, but it looks like the dayrate is around $150,000, which is in-line with what we see for drillships today. Obviously, Repsol was satisfied with West Capella’s performance as the rig will be traveling from Gabon.

Source: Google Maps, MarineTraffic

It is not known whether Repsol will pay for the travel costs of the rig. There was a time when oil companies regularly paid mobilization fees, but with the abundance of supply in the floater rig segment (as I showed in my recent series on the topic), it is often hard for a driller to get a penny for the voyage. Oil companies are fully aware of how many rigs are chasing jobs and push hard to get very good contract terms from drillers.

Nevertheless, this news is positive for Seadrill Partners whose rig will stay active. The company already has two cold stacked rigs, West Sirius and West Leo, so keeping other rigs “alive” is a top priority.

Recently, the stock market has once again become skeptical on drillers, with most drilling stocks struggling despite the fact that Brent oil is holding above $65 per barrel. In my opinion, the reason for this underperformance is that the rebound in contracting activity is not as robust as many market participants have expected. Put simply, too many rigs are chasing a limited number of jobs, which makes both the short-term outlook and the medium-term outlook (since we know how many rigs are sitting on the sidelines) challenging.

Seadrill Partners’ units are definitely not an exception from this trend. In essence, the company depends on the results of future negotiations with creditors sometime in 2019 as it cannot repay its debt even if robust offshore drilling market recovery started today. However, the company has already shown its ability to negotiate with creditors, first when it was isolating itself from Seadrill restructuring and most recently when it was negotiating new terms on the existing debt. Given the fact that I expect improvement in offshore drilling contracting activity in 2019 and especially 2020, I believe that Seadrill Partners will successfully extend the maturities of the existing debt and, therefore, will be able to navigate the current market downturn.

I maintain my view that the company’s units trade in the $3 - 4 range and that without a negative shock from the oil price side, the units will ultimately drift towards the middle or the high end of the range (in case of oil price upside). The new contract, albeit small, is surely a positive development for the company, but more contracts for warm stacked West Polaris and West Aquarius are necessary to improve the fundamental situation and to provide upside for Seadrill Partners’ units.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SDLP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.