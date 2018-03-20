Smart Sand Shares Hammered: Justified Sell-Off Or March Madness?

Many in the investment community were confounded by Smart Sand’s (NASDAQ: SND) 15% share price decline after the company reported record revenues, record production, and record full-year net income. However, upon analyzing the company’s earnings call and 2017 10-K, the sell-off appears to be rooted in the removal of a few certainties in Smart Sand’s immediate future and only holds merit for short-term speculators. Analyzing the company’s long-term prospects, in light of the recent earnings report, confirms the belief that the company is well-positioned to exploit industry tailwinds.

Checking In On Smart Sand’s Long-Term Strategy

Twice I have laid out the merits of Smart Sand’s long-term strategy on this website, arguing that it’s position as a low-cost provider of high-quality Northern White Frac Sand would enable the company to thrive as drilling activity rebounds, lateral lengths continue to expand, and proppant use per well grows. Moreover, I argued, the company’s lack of diversification in operations and financial flexibility would enable the company to assess the sea change in drilling activity and pursue additional mines or last mile solutions accordingly.

Asides from financing methods (to be covered below), nothing material in this strategy changed last quarter. For one, nameplate capacity at the company’s Oakdale facility — where the company produces Northern White Frac Sand — is well on its way to completing an expansion to “5.5 million [annual] tons of dry nameplate sand processing capacity” by end the end of Q2 2018. Previously, I modeled such an increase in capacity to not come fully online until FY 2019, as shown below in this article’s expenses section. All expansion plans seem to be on track with the model’s forecast, which — even under pessimistic expense assumptions and unincorporated tax benefits — yielded EV/EBITDA values ranging from about 40% to 70% higher than Friday’s closing share price of 6.09.

When looking for the culprits of the sentiment change one might point a finger at what appears to be a deterioration in contracted capacity. After all, just 55% of full-year 2018 nameplate capacity is technically under contract according to the earnings call, a notable departure from prior quarters’ 70%-plus of production being held under contracts. Though selling in the spot market works well when demand is unwavering, many investors seeking certainty in what is an all-but-certain commodity market could find comfort in the ubiquity of Smart Sand’s contracts.

The reality is that these certainties have not evaporated: the 55% figure is misleading, because the 55% represents how much of the 5.5 million post-expansion capacity is already contracted out. Going through the company’s 10-K reveals that the company recently increased the amount of sand production that is contracted out, with 91.7% of current nameplate capacity (3.3 million) contracted out. It seems likely that the 55% will jump higher once that capacity actually comes online, especially as management recently mentioned that “we continue to have really good dialogue and good opportunity for additional contracted volumes at Oakdale.”

The frac sand market fundamentals also support the bullish narrative, despite what the Smart Sand sell-off would suggest. In the Q4 Earnings Call, Executive Vice President William Young offered a bullish view on the frac sand market, saying “so the pricing continues to improve sequentially quarter-over-quarter. We probably saw about a 5% to 10% increase on the spot pricing from the last quarter. All indications is that we're going to continue to see very strong demand on both 100 mesh and 40/70.”

Similar stories are being told by frac sand clients, as demonstrated by Carrizo Oil & Gas selling off a few weeks ago after suggesting their oil-field services costs would increase by double digits in 2018. Increased drilling activity in the US, shown by the Baker Hughes Rig Count Chart included below, is underlying this trend of higher service costs, as it was when I first laid out a bullish thesis in September.





Source: Chart By Author

With solid macro tailwinds in place and the company’s Oakdale expansion on track, it is next necessary to weigh the company’s efforts in expanding its reach into last mile solutions. This strategy, to vertically integrate down the value chain, allows the company to not only capture more margin, but also “forward load sand to have available in the basins, allowing us to capture potential additional spot business,” as mentioned in the company’s recent earnings call. Adding to the value inherent in this strategy is that customers who are obtained through an area lower down the value chain can likely be sold into take-or-pay contracts for new sand capacity.

There is another reason why such measured expansion makes strategic sense. Purchasing logistics assets and last mile solutions engenders measured revenue growth both quickly and with minimal capital expenditure requirements. Conversely, developing a new production facility requires extensive permitting and, as we are seeing with the company’s forecasted $85 to $95 million in capital expenditures for 2018, cash.

None of this information is new, of course. All of this led to my initial investment in the company. What does come as new, however, is the announcement that Smart Sand “paid consideration of approximately $15.5 million to acquire certain assets at the Van Hook terminal, and has entered into a long-term lease agreement in connection with the transaction.” While it is too early to assess the economics of this transaction, it symbolizes that the company’s flexibility to move along the value chain across basins remains in tact, and nothing has compromised the company’s strategic long-term position. From here, it is a matter of trusting management’s judgment in moving pieces along the ever-changing frac sand chess board.

The company’s thus far disciplined approach to expansion affords a high degree of confidence in management's vision as dealmakers. For example, when many jumped blindly into pursuing Permian production — which, according to CEO Charles Young is resulting in producers “falling flat on their ability to produce sand” — Smart Sand stood on the sidelines and watched. Of course, recently the company signed 20 year leases to produce at two separate Permian locations, but at an upfront cost of less than $5 million. Pursuing production in this basin quickly and fully would have shackled the company with debt; management’s cautious proceeding in this case suggests that ideas will be rigorously tested before serious capital is committed.

Increased Expenses: Reason for the Sell-Off?

With such a rapid expansion from 3.3 million tons comes obvious associated costs; this necessary increase in expenses and capital expenditures seems to be partially behind the sell-off, as covered below. Though the long-term strategy clearly remains unperturbed, achieving the vision at a low-cost must be called into question after the company’s last report.

Management was blunt in addressing the increase in costs in Q4, with CFO Lee Beckelman saying: “Our cost of sales for the quarter was $32.9 million compared to $26.3 million last quarter. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to a number of seasonal maintenance and onetime factors, including less capitalization of costs during the winter.”

Although it is impossible to know exactly what each seller’s motive was for exiting their positions in Smart Sand, the forecast of high costs continuing in Q1 surely must be behind a significant amount of the selling. That is, with comments such as “currently expect our production costs in the first quarter to be in the $18 to $20 per ton range” and “we will continue to have higher production costs due to seasonal aspects we have highlighted, some additional maintenance weather-related expense that continued into January and the continued ramp-up of our workforce to be ready to support our higher production levels beginning in the second quarter of this year” it is easy to deduce why short-term speculators would be uninterested in holding Smart Sand. Why hold shares in a company that is so forthcoming with upcoming expenses if the bet is on upcoming quarterly results?

The fact remains that Smart Sand will be a low-quality producer, despite recent run-ups. Though investors should not dismiss weather-related charges as one time expenses (as it is always cold in Wisconsin in the winter, acting as if these expenses are in anyway unusual seems imprudent), investors should not flee the stock due to the run-up in expenses unless they are only holding shares for short-term speculatory reasons. This is because the discrepancy between the guidance for Q1 costs and full year costs are huge, with management expecting “our production cost per ton for the full year 2018 should be in the $12 to $14 per ton range.” Now, to illustrate how the economics of this work for shareholders, consider the model (built in September) below:

Source: Author's Previous Article

Author’s note on model: One limitation of this model is that the capital expenditures for the full year were understated and the impacts of drawing on the revolver not factored into the Enterprise Value-based valuation. The discrepancy between modeled capex owes itself primarily due to the model focusing only on the Oakdale facility and not anticipating the company would draw on the revolving credit facility to ramp up capital expenditures. Both of these will be updated in a subsequent article ahead of the company’s second quarter report; for now, what’s important to recognize is that the reported increase in expenses was already factored into the previous analysis that demonstrated that Smart Sand’s risk-reward profile as skewed in an investor’s favor.

The model above, condensed for illustrative purposes, assumed 2018 expenses per ton of $14 and still arrived at values well in-excess of Friday’s close, as mentioned above. With management’s guidance selecting $14 as the very top of the full-year costs range, the recent uptick poses no problems for long-term shareholders. In fact, previous forecasts used in deriving a value for the Oakdale facility appear to have been overly pessimistic.

The benefits from the expenses incurred today will not be fully realized for years, as the recent increase in expenses reflects the adding of employees to make the upcoming capacity expansion ready to go with fully-trained employees. In the very early stages of building a company it is necessary to invest in hiring new staff to ensure future growth is matched by the human capital that enables it. Not only were such high costs anticipated, they were necessary to build out the organizational infrastructure needed to boost returns in the future.

This leads us to a critical distinction: for long-term shareholders concerned with the company’s ability to generate wealth for shareholders over time, the sell-off appears to be nothing more than March Madness sparked by speculators fleeing, which means Smart Sand shares are still attractive; conversely, for those interested only in short-term share price movements, the company’s quarterly results provide legitimate reasons to exit the position. As I fall into the former camp, I will continue to hold my Smart Sand shares and potentially add to the position when the stock resumes trading.

Drawing On Revolver: A Legitimate Concern?

Before reaching the above conclusion, it was vital to analyze the company’s credit agreement with Jefferies to see if anything in the covenants of Smart Sand’s revolving credit facility would ruin the company’s ability to execute its strategy. Even with tailwinds at its back, and the growth strategy going according to plan, the presence of overly stringent covenants in the credit facility, which Smart Sand recently indicated it would drawn on, could hinder Smart Sand’s ability to profitably grow in the future.

In fact, the Risk Factors section of Smart Sand’s 2017 10-K makes mention of how challenging covenants can be for a company: “We previously had difficulty maintaining compliance with the covenants and ratios required under our former revolving credit facility. We may have similar difficulties with our current revolving credit facility. Failure to maintain compliance with these financial covenants or ratios could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.”

Upon analysis, the most challenging covenant appears to be the financial covenant that limits the leverage ratio to 3:1; here, the leverage ratio is defined as “the ratio of (a)(x) Total Funded Debt as of the last day of such Test Period minus (y) Unrestricted Cash as of the last day of such Test Period to (b) Consolidated EBITDA for such Test Period.”

Simplifying this to Total Debt over Adjusted EBITDA results in maximum debt incurrence of about $90 million (a perhaps understated figure given the extensive amount of add-backs allowed for in the definition of “Consolidated EBITDA”). Given that the company’s current liquidity is $61.9 million (cash on hand plus undrawn revolving credit facility) and cash flows from operations for FY 2018 can reasonably be expected to be between $15 and $30 million (past three years, shown below), it seems unlikely that the company’s current strategy would require levering up beyond $90 million as cash flows from operations combined with cash on hand and the revolver nearly matches the $85 to $95 million in full-year capital expenditure guidance.

Source: Smart Sand Form 10-K

Though the financial tests do not seem too limiting upon closer inspection, the negative covenants that pertain to M&A Activity do indeed place limitations on asset sales and asset acquisitions. There are enough exemptions in these covenants (found in section 6.05 of the credit agreement) to where the long-term strategy will likely not be impeded, however: “any Subsidiary may sell, transfer, lease or otherwise dispose of all or substantially all of its assets to the Borrower or any Subsidiary (provided that, (x) if such Subsidiary is a Loan Party, the transferee in such transaction shall be the Borrower or another Subsidiary that is a Loan Party and (y) any such sales, transfers, leases or other dispositions involving a Subsidiary that is not a Loan Party shall be made in compliance with Section 6.07 ) and (v) the Borrower and any Subsidiary may make (x) any acquisition permitted by Section 6.04 (including by means of the merger or consolidation of any Subsidiary with any other Person in order to effect such acquisition), (y) any sale, lease or other disposition of assets excluded from the definition of “Asset Sale” and (z) any Asset Sale permitted by Section 6.05(b).” In other, less complicated words, the company can still go about transactional activities as usual under the limitations established in the revolver; the caveat essentially being that no activity can be conducted in a manner that would impede Jefferies’s likelihood of getting paid back.

While the limitations in the credit agreement do not appear to be unmanageable, it is understandable that the incurrence of debt would spook some shareholders away. After all, it makes Smart Sand succumbed to debt servicing and lowers the odds of being acquired. For ensuring long-term success, however, Smart Sand must make use of all efficient forms of financing to fund growth (preferably, without further diluting shareholders).

Here, again, then, we see a divergence in priorities: for short-term speculators, the drawing on the revolver delays and complicates near-term catalysts; for those interested in benefiting from the company’s ability to generate wealth well into the future, the move is necessary and constructive to long term trends. All shareholders, irrespective of their time horizons, should monitor the company’s financing mix to determine if expansion plans will have to be curtailed eventually due to reaching the maximum leverage ratio; perhaps more value could be derived from Smart Sand’s assets if the company sold itself to an acquirer with more attractive access to capital markets.

Conclusion

The sell-off appears to be rooted in the reality that Smart Sand does not offer a compelling speculative opportunity for short-term investors. With Q1 expenses set to be seasonably high, and the company’s indication that it will access its revolving credit facility, short-term oriented market participants should not be faulted for taking their speculatory bets elsewhere.

These market participants are giving a gift to those willing to invest in Smart Sand through its early stages as a publicly traded company. Even without factoring in the impact of the company’s effective tax rate dropping to an estimated 21%, the previous model (from which nothing material has changed) indicates that shares are discounted by at least 30% even when ignoring non-Oakdale revenue streams. As previous fears of a weakening sand market seem unsupported by all available evidence, I maintain my conviction in Smart Sand and will consider adding to my position; at the same time, I will continue to weigh the company’s choices in its financing mix to determine if new debt incurrence will become overly burdensome in the future.











Disclosure: I am/we are long SND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Smart Sand and so is the Syracuse University Investment Club, for which I am an analyst.