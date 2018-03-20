Thor And The Cycle: An Investing Fable (Podcast With DoctoRx)

But what's the right cycle to look at? What's the pattern to follow? We discuss with DoctoRx to hear why he's bullish.

The catch is the cycle, and the idea that THO can't earn this much forever.

Thor Industries is a market leader trading for under 15x trailing twelve months' earnings. Seems too good to be true, no?

Whenever I read a compelling article on Seeking Alpha, I wait for the comments to point out what the catch is. The market isn't one to leave obvious opportunities just sitting there, and commenters are often faster at pointing out the gaps in the story than anybody else.

And then if the commenters don't find the gap, chances are there's another author out there on Seeking Alpha or a few other sites who has shared the bear case, which must be out there in the market keeping these shares from reaching their potential.

If there's still nothing? Well, I get even more worried that I'm missing the catch. There's no such thing as a free lunch and all that.

I found DoctoRx's recent article on Thor Industries (THO) to hit a few of these boxes. The author made the case for why the maker and seller of recreational vehicles (RVs) is rolling:

Strong earnings growth and growth in their orders backlog.

Debt should be down to 0 by the end of this fiscal year (in July).

Average buyers' age is going down, suggesting a secular tailwind as Thor sells to millennials.

"THO management thinks there are more growth years left in this 'cycle'".

Source: Thor Industries

Aye, and there's the rub. RV demand is presumably a cyclical industry, tied both to the U.S. economy and the constraints of the RV industry - how many people will ever buy an RV, and how many will they ever buy, after all?

But the comments were mostly positive - a few alluded to the cycle, but not much more than that. The articles on Seeking Alpha are mostly bullish; Shock Exchange is the one cautious author, and they rate this a hold, citing rising interest rates and general market concerns as the main headwinds. There's a good short case on Value Investor's Club, arguing that RV demand is going to hit its ceiling soon enough. But that came when the stock was at $97, and it's at $123 right now even after a 25% pullback.

There is a chart that might underline the cyclical concerns, though:

THO data by YCharts

Earnings hit a skid in 2008-09, and then a pothole in 2011-12, but has taken off in the past 3 years. Which begs the question, is that sustainable?

We invited DoctoRx to Behind The Idea this week to get a better sense of the risks in this story and of what gives him conviction in Thor's journey.

This podcast's topics include:

How to deal with THO's cyclical nature? (2:45 minute mark)

Looking at the RV cycle specifically (4:55)

What about oil prices and rising rates? (9:40)

Millennials as RV buyers (12:15)

Tariffs as a headwind (15:50)

The simple valuation approach (19:30)

Thor's under-the-radar management and how it compares to well-known companies like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Apple (AAPL), Deere (DE), and Costco (COST) (25:10)

Sentiment bubbles on Seeking Alpha (29:00)

The Hedgehog & The Fox and how long DoctoRx holds positions (32:45)

How DoctoRx discovered Thor (36:00)

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate or leave us a review. We're also available on Soundcloud and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, or any feedback about our podcasts, send me or Mike a direct message or comment below. We've made DoctoRx's article available for a week so readers can get background on this podcast as well.

I haven't done my homework yet, but I'm really intrigued by THO. What am I missing, or what downsides do you see in the stock? Or are there other cyclical stocks that you're holding or considering as their earnings reach a peak? Let us know, I'd love to hear how you think about investing cycles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold no positions, though I'm studying THO as a potential long. DoctoRx is long AAPL, COST, GILD, LCII, DE, and THO. Mike Taylor did not join this podcast but is long GILD.