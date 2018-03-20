British American Tobacco: A Lucky Strike

Introduction

It has been said "You can't legislate away bad behavior" and in this case, I would apply the term to mean you cannot force people to give up bad habits, even if they know they probably should. Cigarettes obviously are at the top or near the top of vices that human beings continue to go along with despite the well-known ill effects including cancer and death.

Well meaning social crusaders and the politicians acting on their behalf have waged a now 30-year war against the tobacco industry on various fronts, and while the gains are pretty apparent - smoking rates are down in the US as well as most of the rest of the developed world compared to where they were in 1988 - the industry still exists, and does not look to be going away any time soon.

Going back to 2009, I was invested in about half of the publicly traded tobacco companies, with my largest concentrations on Lorillard, Reynolds American and Altria (MO). In 2014, Reynolds American purchased Lorillard and last year British American Tobacco (BTI) bought Reynolds American - so to pick up where I left off, I now have BTI as a member of my Pretty 30 Portfolio, ironically one of the few tobacco stocks I was not exposed to previously.

Competitor Analysis

There is not a lot here - unlike some competitor analysis where I find that 10 or 12 stocks need to be looked at, there are only 4 left.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Market Cap $134.89 Billion

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 4.70%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.0

PEG Ratio: 0.32

mPEG Ratio: 0.25

DCF Fair Value: 104.31 (+46%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 105.73 (+46%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 446.70%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 87.50%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 1684.10%

Return on Assets: 58.60%

Return on Equity: 181.30%

Return on Investment: 25.70%

Gross Margin: 75.20%

Operating Margin: 31.90%

Other Negative Attributes:

Price to Free Cash Flow: 57.11

Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.81

Long-term Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.72

Institutional Transactions: -2.09%

Commentary: If it was not for the chart, I would probably just leave this at BOOM! Instead the chart shows the price in free-fall since the start of February so this is concerning. Except for all of the above! Explosive growth in sales and EPS quarter over quarter, terrific return on assets, equity and investment.

Huge margins. Everything you would want to see... except that chart and not knowing why it is going down. Jonathan Weber says BTI is "a great dividend stock trading at a discount."

Altria Group, Inc.

Market Cap $121.27 Billion

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 4.43%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.9

PEG Ratio: 2.22

mPEG Ratio: 1.36

DCF Fair Value: 27.30 (-131%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 69.81 (+10%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Return on Assets: 23%

Return on Equity: 78.20%

Operating Margin: 39.10%

Profit Margin: 39.90%

Other Negative Attributes:

Debt to Equity: 0.90

Long-term Debt to Equity: 0.85

Price to Book: 7.82

Price to Free Cash Flow: 96.78

EPS the Year: -51.10%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: -2.40%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: -84.10%

Insider Transactions: -3.04%

Institutional Transactions: -1.67%

Commentary: Another component of my Pretty 30 Portfolio, MO could become subject to getting weighted out of the portfolio in the future due to its now non-passing PEG. Returns and margins look good but the EPS and Sales declines are quite concerning.

The chart does not look nearly as brutal as BTI's but it seems to be moving into a wedge down. One major catalyst for MO: Heat not Burn cigarette replacement products making "smoking cool again." William Stamm calls MO "a cash cow with an inelastic product."

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Market Cap $163.07 Billion

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 4.14%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.2

PEG Ratio: 2.08

mPEG Ratio: 1.46

DCF Fair Value: 27.19 (-276%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 120.38 (+15%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 34.10%

Return on Investment: 39.50%

Gross Margin: 63.70%

Operating Margin: 40%

Profit Margin: 20.90%

Other Negative Attributes:

Price to Free Cash Flow: 193.22

Return on Equity: -50.30%

Insider Transactions: -5.16%

Commentary: A mixed bag here for a stock that could marginally qualify (via Dividend Yield, ARS and mPEG) for my Universe of Coverage. Great ROI and margins but a terrible ROE situation. Here is one thesis that a weak dollar could see PM overtake its domestic sibling MO. Aristofanis Papadatos thinks foreign currency issues are one reason PM and MO may re-merge.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Market Cap $2.78 Billion

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 7.81%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.0

PEG Ratio: 4.99

mPEG Ratio: 1.42

DCF Fair Value: 1.03 (-1836%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 26.27 (+24%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 126.80%

Other Negative Attributes:

Return on Equity: -20.60%

Payout Ratio: 260.70%

Short Float: 10.22%

Commentary: A truly mixed bag here. The ARS is a best-possible 1.0 but the payout ratio screams dividend cut. This looks like a value trap for dividend investors and the shorts are savvy to it. Here is one analysis that thinks the dividend is safe, and another that says VGR "has a strong chance of beating the market over time." Color me skeptical.

Conclusion

I hold two of the above in my Pretty 30 Portfolio, and PM may end up there if Aristofanis Papadatos and others are correct. VGR, on the other hand, is a screaming NO! I am quite happy with BTI and feel even more justified in having it as one of the heaviest weighted holdings in the Pretty 30 Portfolio.

As luck would have it, I ended up married into BTI by virtue of the Lorillard/Reynolds American Merger and later acquisition of Reynolds by BTI. As the metrics would appear to show, I ended up with the best play of the almost completely consolidated market. To imagine that PM and MO may re-merge - three stocks left in the entire industry? Wow.

Concerning is the current falling knife trajectory of its chart - but could I just end up benefiting from a technical move downward? Jonathan Weber thinks so. On the other hand, here is an analysis that suggest BTI "has a downside of 25% to 30% from the current market price." The thought is that the current slide is due to the recently announced earnings results that highlighted single-digit organic growth and declining sales volumes.

I will continue to watch BTI over the course of the next few months and if the bull case is correct, I will happily benefit from the recent price action. If the bear case proves itself then I will adjust since the facts (and metrics!) will have changed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.