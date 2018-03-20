3 Things In Biotech, March 19: Progenics, Denali, Regeneron. Gains All Around

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Progenics looks to paint a subtler picture

Company: Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

Therapy: Iobenguane I-131

Disease: Pheochromocytoma

News: PGNX provided updated findings from its multicenter, phase 2b study highlighting biomarker studies in patients undergoing therapy with its radiolabeled iobenguane, which is currently being reviewed for approval by the FDA. The analysis presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting demonstrated that a number of markers correlated with response to Azedra. In particular, the response rate at 12 months for patients with high serum levels of chromogranin A was 67.9%.

Looking forward: These findings tend to get shareholders pretty excited, as they provide the first signs that there is a marker that might more finely tune the therapy. I can't count myself among them, though, because it rarely makes an immediate difference in these companies that are pursuing imminent approvals. The PDUFA data for Azedra is the most important near-term catalyst for PGNX. But these data definitely provide further explanation and support of the benefit of Azedra in these tumors.

Overall, I wouldn't buy on this news, but you should definitely be paying attention to PGNX now.

Denali Therapeutics gets its first patient dosed

Company: Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Therapy: DNL747

Disease: Alzheimer's disease and ALS

News: DNLI announced that it has dosed its first patient in a proof-of-concept study investigating the safety and blood-brain barrier penetration of its RIPK1 inhibitor DNL747. This brings this program into the clinical stage, allowing the company to capitalize on two parallel tracks of research in both Alzheimer's and ALS.

Looking forward: This is an interesting development following shortly after my article on DNLI, which highlighted its remarkably favorable cash position, considering that it is currently a company in phase 1 development. At last filing, DNLI sat on half a billion dollars in cash after its IPO. So it is difficult to provide a firm recommendation on DNLI, but for sure it is unlikely to need to dilute in the near future.

Too soon to buy, I think, but DNLI is a company well worth observing and doing some due diligence on.

Regeneron's ophthalmology program gets a data boost

Company: Regeneron (REGN)

Therapy: Aflibercept

Disease: Diabetic retinopathy

News: REGN's aflibercept (branded Eylea) demonstrated significant improvement in diabetic retinopathy scores compared with placebo, according to announced top-line findings from the phase 3 PANORAMA study. From baseline to week 24, the rate of improvement of two steps or more in the DRSS system was 58% and 6% for aflibercept and placebo, respectively.

Looking forward: This is a strong showing for a blockbuster agent, pointing to signs that REGN is going to be able to expand this agent's reach further. And indeed the company guided that PANORAMA results are going to form the basis for a supplemental new drug application later this year. How Eylea will compare to Lucentis in this space (assuming approval) is anyone's guess, and the findings in PANORAMA don't look remarkably different from those observed with Lucentis injections (as far as DRSS improvement).

Great news for REGN, but of course it's one mid-sized cog in a massive machine, so I would weight other factors when considering this news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.