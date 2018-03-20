Vector Group: An Oddball Income Generator

The management team and directors have skin in the game, owning approximately 13% of Vector Group.

The company has paid uninterrupted quarterly cash dividends since 1995 and an annual 5% stock dividend since 1999.

Vector Group Ltd. is a diversified holding company with two unrelated, but complementary businesses with iconic brand names: Tobacco (Liggett Group) and real estate (Douglas Elliman).

Introduction

Welcome to Vector Group Ltd. (VGR); the oddball income generator that has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade and happens to be the fourth-largest cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

In addition to tobacco, the company also owns substantial real estate assets and operations through New Valley LLC, which owns 70.59% of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, the largest residential real estate brokerage firm in New York metropolitan area, and fourth-largest in United States.

For income-minded investors who possess no qualms with tobacco stocks and appreciate prime hard assets such as real estate, Vector Group Ltd. deserves a closer look.

And here's why:

Investment Thesis

Not only has the company shown its ability to adapt with market changes by incorporating "e-cigarettes" into its suit of products, but it also was able to become exempt from paying a certain percentage of monies to state governments under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement (more on this later).

Strategic tobacco operations aside, even on its own, as the largest real-estate brokerage in New York City, Douglas Elliman (and by extension Vector Group Ltd.) enjoy a large percentage of the brokerage business in all five boroughs. That's like owning a piece of the city.

Follow along as I dig deeper into this largely under-followed stock to highlight the favorable MSA numbers and real estate holdings.

Vector Group Tobacco Segment

Vector Group is currently the fourth-largest cigarette manufacturer in the U.S. specifically operating in the discount tobacco market with a strong family of brands.

As of the publishing of this article, the company owns (through Liggett Group & Vector Tobacco) five main brands: Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve and Eagle 20's (seen below)

Image sourced from November 2017 Investor Presentation

Taking a look at Vector Group's Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Results below, we can see the tobacco segment is responsible for almost two-thirds of the company's total revenue:

I'd like to focus on three main elements of the company's tobacco operations as I feel they are the most relevant factors for potential investors to consider:

The Discount Cigarette Market Leader

According to data found in Vector Group's December 2017 Form 10-K, information from Management Science Associates, Inc. showed the discount cigarette segment represented 27.5% of the total U.S. cigarette market in 2017 compared to 27.4% in 2016.

Vector Group (through its subsidiaries) commands a whopping 13.5% share of the overall discount market segment for 2017 compared to 12.0% for 2016 and 11.8% for 2015.

The company has been able to control an increasing percentage of the market share due to offering competitive manufacturing services to various partner brands and private label brands.

Interestingly enough, this growth trend has room to expand as Vector Group's manufacturing facility produced approximately 9.2 billion cigarettes in 2017, but maintains the capacity to produce approximately 17.4 billion cigarettes per year.

The company's facility was designed for the execution of short production runs in a cost-effective manner, which enables Liggett to manufacture and market 109 different cigarette brand styles.

Source

Pictured above is the Liggett 40+ acre campus which includes a 240,000 square foot manufacturing area and a 60,000 square foot raw materials warehouse. Additionally, Liggett maintains a 125,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution center.

The complex is a self-contained, full-service manufacturing environment, including manufacturing, purchasing, engineering and maintenance and information systems.

Competing in the discount segment became more difficult for the premium cigarette brands (Philip Morris USA Inc., RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, and ITG Brands LLC) due to the Master Settlement Agreement ("MSA") reached in November of 1998, which leads me into element number two:

Vector Group's Favorable Master Settlement Agreement Terms

Under the MSA reached in November 1998 with 46 states and various territories, cigarette manufacturers selling product in the U.S. must make settlement payments to the states and territories based on how many cigarettes they sell annually.

In simple terms, the states wanted compensation in perpetuity for Medicaid and other medical costs incurred by caring for those with smoking related illnesses. The settlement was only 100% applicable to the four largest tobacco companies at that current time (referred to as the "Majors") therefor not including Liggett.

Liggett was grandfathered into the MSA and is not required to make any payments unless its market share exceeds its grandfathered market share established under the MSA of approximately 1.65% of the U.S. cigarette market (according to Form 10-K linked above).

Additionally, Vector Tobacco has no payment obligation unless its market share exceeds approximately 0.28% of the U.S. cigarette market. Vector Groups tobacco subsidiaries have gained a sustainable cost advantage over their competitors as a result of the settlement.

This essentially gives Vector Group a perpetual cost advantage. Currently the cost advantage is approximately $0.70 per pack compared to the largest U.S. tobacco companies according to its November 2017 Investor Presentation. In fact, the annual cost advantage ranged between $163 million and $169 million from 2011 to 2016.

Liggett's and Vector Tobacco's payments under the MSA are based on each respective company's incremental market share above the grandfathered market share applicable to each respective company.

In percentages, if Liggett's total current market share is 3.7%, its MSA payment is based on 2.05%, which is the difference between Liggett's total current market share of 3.7% and its approximate applicable grandfathered market share of 1.65%.

The final element of Vector Group's tobacco segment I'd like to discuss is the settlement of almost all pending litigation involving Liggett.

Engle progeny Litigation

According to the company's November 2017 Investor's Presentation, out of 5,131 litigation cases, Liggett was able to reach settlements in 5,051 cases, leaving only approximately 80 cases current and pending.

I don't believe this article would have been complete without mentioning this due to the substantial clarity this brings. This is because the hemorrhaging litigation costs are no longer an unknown. shareholders and potential investors now know how much cash is being swiped off of the books to take care of these cases.

The costs are as follows:

Liggett agreed to pay $60 million in a lump sum in 2014 and the balance in installments of $3.4 million in each of the following 14 years (2015 - 2028)

In 2016 and 2017, Liggett has settled an additional 151 Engle progeny cases for $23.2 million. Liggett has paid $19.5 million with the balance of $3.7 million to be paid in 2018.

Before moving on to Vector Group's real estate segment I want to mention its e-cigarette venture "Zoom E-Cigs LLC". Zoom entered the e-cigarette market in limited retail distribution outlets in 2013 with a cautious plan to minimize expense rather than "full-blown" national roll-out.

With the regulation and legislative uncertainties regarding e-cigarettes today, Vector Group's primary focus on the e-cigarette product is to limit risk while staying prepared to pursue opportunities if they occur.

Zoom incurred operating losses of $0.9 million, $1.4 million and $13.0 million in 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively according to the December 2017 Form 10-K. Although losses are still occurring, the numbers are moving in a positive direction.

Vector Group Real Estate Segment

New Valley LLC, is Vector Group's real estate business subsidiary. In addition to its 70.59% ownership interest Douglas Elliman Realty LLC, New Valley owns investments and properties in New York, Los Angeles, Maryland, Milan, Italy, and St. Barth's.

Douglas Elliman Realty LLC operates the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and is the nation's fourth largest residential real estate company nationwide with a network of agents and offices throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Long Island, the Hamptons & North Fork, Westchester, Greenwich, South Florida, Colorado and California.

Although a majority of Vector Group's revenue in its real estate segment comes from a single source (brokerage commissions), as an investor, I like the fact that Vector Group's real estate operations are still relatively diversified.

In my opinion, if the company's real estate revenue is going to be derived mostly from one source, it's best to be from brokerage commissions as the transfer of real estate ownership occurs in all market cycles, in theory continually generating the commissions.

As mentioned above, New Valley also owns several key pieces real estate such as the Park Lane Hotel (pictured below)

Source

The 628-room hotel sits directly on the edge of Central Park, offering uninterrupted views.

Or how about the beautiful new development at 701 Seventh Avenue (pictured below)

Source

The construction of the ultra-luxury tower will comprise of a hotel, retail, dining and an LED sign, which will span 20,000 square feet and wrap around 7th Avenue and 47th Street. The signage will be the largest in Times Square and one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

Find a complete listing of properties owned by New Valley LLC here.

One of the company's main focus areas is new ground up developments, and renovations of existing properties.

The New Valley strategy is to take on projects that are located in exceptional, irreplaceable, high barrier to entry locations. This should bode well with investors as all real estate is NOT created equal.

Location, location, location...

Its major markets are primarily Manhattan, the NYC metropolitan region, and Florida (Miami/Dade and Broward counties) though the company does not seem to be geographically restricted. I found a detailed fact sheet here.

Vector Group Long-Term Investments

The company owns small (well, relatively small) equity stakes in two publicly traded companies including Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) and Castle Brands Inc. (ROX).

While digging into the Form 10-K, I found the reasoning behind the equity positions was to find "various companies in which we have the ability to exercise significant influence over their operating and financial policies." Vector Group accomplishes this by placing directors within the companies and members in the board seats.

As of December 2017, Vector Group owns 15,191,205 common shares of LTS; a diversified financial services company that represents beneficial ownership of approximately 7.73%, along with 240,000 shares of LTS' 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Liquidation Preference $25.00 Per Share).

As for ROX, Vector Group owns 12,895,018 shares of Castle, a developer and importer of premium branded spirits, which represents beneficial ownership of approximately 7.7% of Castle's outstanding shares.

Although these holdings aren't usually mentioned all that often, I still believe they are worth mentioning. Here's why:

Vector Group mentioned in the same Form 10-K that the long-term investments could be used as somewhat of an emergency fund.

See below:

"In order to meet liquidity requirements as well as other liquidity needs in the normal course of business, we will be required to use cash flows from operations and existing cash and cash equivalents. Should these resources be insufficient to meet the upcoming liquidity needs, we may also be required to liquidate investment securities available for sale and other long-term investments."

In simple terms, Vector Group could liquidate these equity shares on the open market in order to receive an influx of cash to meet debt obligations (if need be). Although, I found additional information in the same filing mentioning that a portion of the long-term investments were structured as partnerships and should be considered "illiquid."

Fair enough.

At any rate, I do like the fact that the company has some common shares on the books in the event it needs to realize a gain to service debt. I prefer this method over going to a credit facility and increasing liabilities on the books.

Vector Group Financials

One of the nice parts about writing articles in Q1 is being able to reference the fresh year-end results of the previous year.

In the case of Vector Group, for the year ended December 31, 2017 revenues were $1.81 billion, compared to revenues of $1.69 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016.

In order to understand the change in percentage points we simply take current revenue, less previous revenue, divided by previous revenue:

Which shows Vector Group had a 6.89% increase in revenue for year 2017 when compared to the year previous.

Interesting...let's keep going.

Although the company missed on Q4 2017 earnings (Estimate $0.11, Actual $0.09), net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $84.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $71.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Using the same formula from above, we can net income increased a respectable 18.98% from the year previous.

Remember the discount cigarette market share data discussed earlier? As you can probably guess, this is where a majority of the revenue and net income came from.

Liggett's retail market share alone increased 3.9% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Interestingly enough, when you compare to the year ended December 31, 2016, Liggett's retail shipments increased 5.2% while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 4.1%, according to data from Management Science Associates, Inc.

Although net income increased, I still don't like the fact that Vector Group currently has negative shareholder equity. To be fair this looks like it is due to the accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses in previous years (for the most part). The losses are viewed as liabilities that roll forward until future cancellation, which means they technically exist only on paper.

On the positive side the company did refinance some of its debt in 2017 by issuing $850 million in private notes at 6.125% due 2025 in order to redeem all of its outstanding 7.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2021. This lowered the cost of the obligation by just over a point and a half while also stretching out the maturity date another four years.

Normally when I write the "financials" section of my articles I include snippets of commentary from the current analysts covering the stock. In this case, when I mentioned in my investment thesis that Vector Group is under-followed, I wasn't kidding.

The stock is currently covered by only one analyst (Oppenheimer) with coverage beginning in 2014 as an "Outperform" and currently rated a "Strong Buy" according to Yahoo Finance metrics.

Return Of Capital To Shareholders

Ah yes, dividends. A consistent dividend payer can work wonders for the patient investor and in the case of Vector Group, it's done just that.

Below you can see the total return chart of Vector Group against the S&P500 as well as the tobacco sector. The company has consistently out-performed the S&P 500 over the past decade and has remained largely competitive with the tobacco sector over-all.

Total Return Chart by MorningStar

As of 03/2018 Vector Group boasts an annual dividend of $1.60 which works out to be a yield of around 7.8%.

But that's not all- in addition to consistent quarterly dividends since 1995, the company has also paid an annual stock dividend of 5% every September since 1999. For example, if you own 100 shares of VGR, you would receive 5 shares as your stock dividend.

Below is a chart sourced from the company's FAQ page showing both types of dividends:

Tobacco is well known for "steady-eddy" dividends, and in the case of Vector Group, this is no different. The company's tobacco sales have been the main supplier of cash flow allowing it to continue to return capital to shareholders.

Although investing in Vector Group isn't all roses...oh no sir...

Risks

As much I enjoy being a shareholder of Vector Group, I refuse to make the fatal mistake of being blind to its risks.

It's interesting, I consider the very factors that contribute to making the stock a fairly solid holding, to be the same factors that create risk for shareholders.

For example, the tobacco industry sells an addicting product that is considered somewhat defensive and pays a steady dividend. Okay great. But then on the other hand, the tobacco industry is faced with substantial and increasing legislation, regulation, taxation, and litigation, which have a negative effect on revenue and profitability.

Furthermore, inside the company's most recent Form 10-K (linked above) Vector Group stated:

"Industry-wide shipments of cigarettes in the United States have been declining for a number of years, with Management Science Associates Inc.'s data indicating that domestic industry-wide shipments declined by approximately 4.2% (approximately 10.8 billion units) and 2.4% (approximately 6.3 billion units) in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Liggett's management believes that industry-wide shipments of cigarettes in the United States will continue to decline as a result of numerous factors. These factors include health considerations, diminishing social acceptance of smoking, and a wide variety of federal, state and local laws limiting smoking in public places, as well as increases in federal and state excise taxes and settlement-related expenses which have contributed to higher cigarette prices in recent years."

As for the company's real estate operations, I believe Vector Group truly has some great hard assets that will continue to perform. Still, as with any investment, there are factors to take into account. For example, many different laws govern the development of real estate. Changes to laws such as affordable housing, zoning, air rights and others, could adversely impact Vector Group's real estate projects.

Additionally, the company could also acquire or invest in properties subject to liabilities with recourse. Any time a company undertakes acquisition of real estate, it becomes subject to several risks- underestimating operating expenses for a property, which could possibly make it uneconomical or unprofitable. A property may fail to perform in accordance with expectations, in which case Vector Group may sustain lower-than-expected income or need to incur additional expenses for the property.

Consequently, the company may not be able to sell, dispose or refinance the property at a favorable price or terms (or even at all), giving it no choice but to hold on to the property and continue to incur net operating losses. Those pretty hotels sure aren't cheap to maintain!

Conclusion

The verdict is in!

If you're looking for exposure to tobacco, it would be hard to argue why someone would choose one of the "majors" over investing in Vector Group. It has historically out-performed the sector as a whole the past decade and is a leader in its respective sub-sector of discount cigarettes.

In addition to this, Vector Group maintains its grandfathered MSA exemptions giving it a substantial cost advantage when compared to the majors.

The consistent dividend is nothing to overlook and I haven't heard anyone complain about the extra 5% icing on the cake each September.

Couple these factors with the fact that through its subsidiaries, the company owns some of the most prime real estate in the U.S. and is fairly diversified among those holdings.

If you're comfortable with the risks I mentioned above and have a long-term time horizon, you might want to put Vector Group on your watch list for the next time you want to deploy some capital.

