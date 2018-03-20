JF's Core Biotech Buys Edition 1 Volume 7: Updates And Taking Advantage Of Current Weakness

The model portfolio is initiating a half position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals to take advantage of overdone weakness as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex.

The biotech sector has been a weak performer lately after several bits of bad news came including a clinical hold for Solid Biosciences.

Welcome to the seventh edition in our new series, JF's Core Biotech Buys.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

***New editions will be made available on a weekly or bi-monthly basis (depending on news flow).

***This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears under-appreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5th

+0.61% for Core Biotech Model Account vs. +2.16% for IBB

General Commentary

We continue to initiate new positions and fill out some of our existing ones, although for the latter we are in no hurry as further weakness in the biotech sector could present significant buying opportunities ahead. Several bits of news have led the sector lower, including a clinical hold for recent gene therapy IPO Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB).

As always, feel free in the comments section to make your own suggestions for which stocks we should look at for the model account, including your own one sentence thesis.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Hutchison China Meditech - The company reported full-year 2017 earnings, with group revenue growing 12% to $241.2 million and net loss doubling to $26.7 million. The low cash burn is impressive considering how much muscle the company put into R&D. Management guided for current cash to provide an operational runway into 2020. As for future catalysts, its triumvirate of lead candidates (savolitinib, fruquintinib, and epitinib) along with HMPL-523 provides a solid mix of clinical results and regulatory updates that should propel shares higher in 2018.

The company is also being featured in Deutsche Bank's lineup for its Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference ("dbVIC") on March 21st and 22nd (consists of live webcast presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt programs in the US).

Radius Health - The company announced two presentations highlighting clinical data for TYMLOS at ENDO 2018. The abstract titled: "Response Rates for Hip, Femoral Neck, and Lumbar Spine Bone Mineral Density (BMD) in Patients Treated with Abaloparatide Followed by Alendronate - Results from Phase 3 ACTIVExtend," will be presented in an oral session on Saturday March 17th. A separate poster presentation will take place the same day.

Exelixis - The company announced submission of its sNDA (supplemental New Drug Application) to the FDA for cabozantinib as a treatment for patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

NovoCure - The company announced 35 presentations on TTFields at AACR in mid-April, 18 of which came from externally led research.

Abeona Therapeutics - The company announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for its ABO-202 program for the treatment of CLN1 disease. The drug candidate had already been granted Orphan Drug Designation. The thesis on this one continues to strengthen (keep in mind if 202 reaches approval voucher could be sold for a significant sum and provide cash to further the rest of the pipeline and possible commercial launches).

The company also announced fourth-quarter and full-year earnings.

Corcept Therapeutics - The company filed a lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical for infringement of Corcept patents covering the use of Korlym 300 mg tablets. This came in response to Teva's Abbreviated NDA in which it is seeking FDA approval to sell a generic version of Korlym before a key patent expires in 2028. This action will put FDA approval of Teva's ANDA on hold until 30 months or a decision that the patents are invalid, unenforceable or not infringed is issued.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiate half position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS). The two sentence/case for limited downside plus catalysts in Catalyst Tracker will be included in the next edition of Core Biotech Buys. Suffice to say for now, current weakness as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex appears overdone, Gocovri sales could exceed $500 million (even though launch out of the gate might be slow), and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could generate value.

Filling out our position in Hutchison China Meditech after its encouraging full-year update which outlined several clinical and regulatory catalysts to come.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

