Arena Jumps On Positive Clinical Trial Results

After a tough week where Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) lost 25% of its value, the company roared back by surging up 25% on the release of phase 2 clinical trial for its drug candidate Etrasimod. Etrasimod is being tested as a treatment in ulcerative colitis but has other possible uses within the autoimmune disease sector.

The clinical trial was called OASIS and the results in the 2 mg arm of the trial were deemed to be statistically significant. According to management, the safety profile of Etrasimod makes it carry best in class potential. The company announced that it intends to progress into phase 3 clinical trials, which could be simplified because there is clear differentiation between doses. This is an instance where the lower dose not having statistically significant results could be a bit of a blessing.

Relative to placebo, there was a statistically significant (p = 0.009) 0.99 point improvement in a 3-component (stool frequency, rectal bleeding and findings on endoscopy) Mayo Clinic Score (ranging from 0 to 9) with etrasimod 2 mg at week 12. In the 1 mg group, there was a 0.43 point improvement in 3-component Mayo Clinic Score at week 12 relative to placebo, which was not statistically significant (p = 0.146). Significantly more patients in the etrasimod 2 mg group achieved endoscopic improvement compared with placebo (41.8% vs. 17.8%, p = 0.003). The proportion of patients achieving clinical remission, defined by the 3-component Mayo Clinic Score, was 33.0% in the etrasimod 2 mg group compared to 8.1% for the placebo group (p < 0.001). Remission as defined by the 4-component Total Mayo Clinic Score was 24.5% and 6.0% for etrasimod 2 mg and placebo, respectively (p = 0.004).

In an after hours conference call to discuss the results, CEO Amit Munshi seemed to indicate that Arena intends to proceed without a partner. While this is possible, I believe that it is also plausible that such rhetoric could be a way to sweeten the amount on any potential offers. With its cash reserves, Arena can certainly afford to be patient and diligent about the prospects of potential partnering or a sale.

As many readers may know, I have been bullish on Arena's pipeline and the potential which exists within it. The company anticipates announcing several pipeline developments during 2018. Arena management makes no bones about comparing its Etrasimod to Celgene's (CELG) Ozanimod. This not only indicates management confidence, but seems to have compelled analysts to place higher price targets on Arena's stock. Celgene bought Recptos for over $7 billion two years ago to acquire Ozanimod.

Highlights of the clinical trial were a nice reduction in the Mayo Clinic score (a system to measure severity across 3 categories). While the 1 mg dose did not produce statistically significant results, it did show response. Most importantly, the 2 mg group (which had no serious adverse events) was a significant reduction.

Chart Source - Arena Pharmaceuticals

A secondary endpoint on the trial design was measuring endoscopic improvement. Nearly 42% of patients in the 2 mg arm saw improvement in this category, while the placebo group was nearly 18%.

Chart Source - Arena Pharmaceuticals

Additional secondary endpoints were similarly positive.

Source of Charts - Arena Pharmaceuticals

Perhaps the most exciting data point in the presentation was the results for clinical remission. A full 33% of the patients on Etrasimod achieved clinical remission in the 3 component scale, while just 8.1% in the placebo group attained similar status. In the total score, 24.5% in the 2 mg group achieved clinical remission vs. just 6% in the placebo group.

Source of Charts - Arena Pharmaceuticals

Drilling down into some direct comparisons with Celgene's Ozanimod, you can begin to see quite clearly why Arena believes that it has a best in class drug and why analysts are excited about the prospects of either a buyout or Arena seeing this drug through to market.

Source of Charts - Arena Pharmaceuticals

Taking head-to-head comparisons a step further, you can see some impressive results in endoscopic improvement vs. some top notch branded drugs that are already on the market with massive sales. Names like Xeljanz, Entyvio, and Humira are some impressive brands to beat.

Source of Charts - Arena Pharmaceuticals

The bottom line is that Arena Pharmaceuticals is setting the stage to make serious waves in pharma whether on its own, with a partner, or even if bought out. Further, the safety data learned in the trial for ulcerative colitis paves the way for using Etrasimod for other indications.

In my opinion, Arena's current equity price is a great chance to get in before further upward momentum happens. Last week Arena took a dip that was fully recovered on this news. I expect the stock to run up toward 52-week highs in the near term and anticipate that the outlook for another readout in Q2 will continue the positive trends. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.