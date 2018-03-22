Time To Buy Ventas While It Is On Sale - Yield 6.2%

The focus is on short-term fear today. We decide to take the other side of the trade and invest in long-term optimism. Today could be the time to get aggressive.

Ventas is one of the highest quality companies around, and it currently trades at its highest dividend yield in five years.

Despite undergoing a short-term slowdown in growth, it is clear to us that Ventas and its senior housing investments have a bright future ahead.

Buying quality businesses paying high dividends when temporarily offered on the cheap can be very rewarding for income investors.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

"Buy quality businesses when confronted with challenges and offered on the cheap…"

… Simple investment advice offered by the most prominent investors of our ages. And yet, a very difficult one to apply in practice…

Quality companies, or "blue chips", are the type of companies that are defined by superior business models, conservative capital structures, outstanding track records, and finally a moat to protect the earnings generation potential far into the future. In this sense, such companies tend to trade at elevated valuations and rightfully so.

That said, this does not mean that blue chips never run into challenges. Even the very best franchises including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) do occasionally run into trouble - causing their share price to tumble amid short-term difficulties.

We think that those are the best times to be greedy and buy into temporarily discounted shares of high-quality companies. This is because:

First off, investors are known for overreacting to news and become overly pessimistic when faced with challenges. Secondly, if a business is truly of "high quality," we can expect the firm to eventually turnaround and recover.

With that in mind, we believe that one such opportunity today is Ventas (VTR), a blue chip among Healthcare REITs that is currently on SALE due to short-term fears.

Seeing this massive share price decline, one would assume that the company is undergoing some significant disruption in its business model with declining earnings, right?

Well, interestingly, the large drop in share price occurred all while Ventas kept posting record earnings in 2017 - allowing it to even increase its dividend by another 5%:

2017 was another excellent year for Ventas, as we generated record cash flow from operations and delivered normalized FFO per share and same-store property cash NOI growth at the high end of our expectations…The Ventas Advantage has proven resilient through cycles for two decades…. As we enter 2018 - our Company's 20th anniversary year - we are confident that we will continue our long track record of superior consistent performance as the industry leader." Ventas CEO quoted after Q4 2017 earnings report.

Put differently, Ventas continued to create value even during the latest market sell off; and despite of this, the current dividend yield is now standing at its highest in five years!

Could this be the long-awaited OPPORTUNITY to buy shares of Ventas on the CHEAP?

In this article, we seek to answer the above question by first reviewing the challenge that Ventas is facing, and secondly assessing if Ventas has what it takes to recover from it.

Short-Term Pain FOR Long-Term Gain

Let us start by saying that regardless of how pessimistic the market may be, Ventas is clearly not falling off a cliff. This is a firm that just posted overwhelmingly positive results with some of the highlights being the following:

Ventas beat on revenue and delivered FFO per share in line with expectations. Reported FFO grew by just 2% for the full-year 2017 compared to 2016 due to continued portfolio changes, but income from continuing operations (per share) grew by 13% for the full-year 2017 compared to 2016.

For the full-year 2017, the company's same-store portfolio NOI grew by 2.5% compared to the same period in 2016. While many healthcare REITs struggle to maintain rents, Ventas keeps increasing them. Proof that the portfolio is of high quality.

Dividends for 2017 were increased by 5% compared to last year; and an additional 2% increase was announced for the first quarter of 2018.

Finally, Ventas was named one of Fortune's "2018 World's Most Admired Companies" in January 2018, the only healthcare REIT on this year's list, recognizing the company's industry leadership, exemplary stewardship and world-class team. In the Harvard Business Review's ranking of "The Best-Performing CEOs," Ventas's financial performance ranked in the top four percent of all companies measured, listed at number 32 of almost 900 firms - highlighting the superior and consistent performance of Ventas over an 18-year period.

A firm that is able to increase its dividend by 5% and grow at this pace is certainly not one that is facing "major" challenges. Rather, Ventas is suffering from a slowdown in its growth rate due to two main reasons:

Firstly, Ventas made the strategic decision to dispose some of its higher-yielding (but riskier) assets, and reallocate into lower-yielding (but safer and higher growth) assets. Secondly, the NOI growth rate of its assets, particularly the senior housing portfolio, is deteriorating due to increasing supply of new properties in the market.

The first reason we do not see as an "issue" or a "challenge". On the contrary, this is just Ventas doing what it is known for being the best at, namely managing risk. As such, the company recognized $717 million in gains on real estate disposals in 2017. When properties are sold, the rental income stream is reduced - resulting in less FFO until the profits are reinvested. It certainly creates dilution over the short run, but this is done with the intention of maximizing value over the long run. By taking some profits off matured (riskier) properties and reinvesting into higher growth assets, we expect Ventas to keep generating stronger risk-adjusted returns far into the future.

Ventas has a very favorable track record of doing just that, and the long-term chart of the firm is proof of it:

The management team has been very good at timing its dispositions/acquisitions to reduce risk and maximize value over the long term. A very good example of that is when Ventas unloaded the majority of its skilled nursing facility portfolio to Care Capital Properties back in 2015. The move was very timely as Ventas was able to sell off its riskier assets at relatively low cap rates before the market turned south for these assets. Today, skilled nursing owners including Omega Healthcare (OHI), Care Capital Properties, and even Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are facing problems with tenants including Genesis (GEN) that are at risk of bankruptcy. Essentially, Ventas was two years ahead of its peers and managed to reduce risk and retain value. What it is doing today with its dispositions is no different than back then.

Going into 2018, Ventas plans to continue to take strategic actions to create shareholder value over the long-term, including $1.5 billion in asset dispositions. Once again, this creates some growth dilution over the near term, but maximizes value over the long run.

This is where Ventas's slogan "Sustained Excellence" comes from:

A more concerning challenge today is the decelerating NOI growth rate of its portfolio. While the above-discussed portfolio repositioning is in full control of Ventas' management, the changes in market fundamentals are less so. Ventas can monitor changes, identify risks, sell problem properties, but if the market gets oversupplied, the assets will suffer from deteriorating fundamentals. This is what we are seeing today with significant new senior housing construction getting delivered to the market:

Source: Business Journal

Every property type is affected by some cyclicality and senior housing is no different. For rents to grow, demand has to outpace supply, but as developers got greedy, it has resulted in oversupply in the senior housing market.

Therefore, Ventas is expecting its senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") to experience a mid-range 2.5% decline in NOI for 2018. This is what the market is focusing on today. It is projecting long lasting difficulties within the senior housing portfolio - causing the large share price sell-off, but is this Mr. Market being reasonable?

Don't Panic, Ventas is Doing Just Fine…

The headline news may not sound promising, but it is far from being as bad as it may sound. First, it should be considered that the challenges facing Ventas are mostly related to the SHOP portfolio which represents "only" 29% of the generated NOI.

While this 29% portion may be posting negative NOI growth in 2018, the remaining 71% keeps delivering positive results.

Triple net properties are expected post mid-range 3.5% NOI growth and the Office segment is forecast to grow NOI by 2.25%. Overall, when averaging it all out together, we come to an expected NOI growth rate of 1.25% (mid-range) for the full portfolio in 2018.

It is less than its historical average, but far from being catastrophic.

Focus on the Long-Term Picture

As Ventas continues to reposition its portfolio towards higher growth assets, 2018 will be another year of no to little FFO growth. This disappoints short-term driven investors, but it is also an opportunity for long-term oriented buyers to jump on a high-quality company at a now highly discounted share price.

Despite hitting a bump in its growth trajectory, the long-term fundamentals of the healthcare industry remain overwhelmingly positive. As the market reaches the "overbuilt status", developers will scale back and some even go bankrupt. It will cause a slowdown in new supply - allowing the demand side of the equation to catch up. And we expect it to catch up very fast…

The older age groups with the highest need for healthcare facilities are growing at a very fast pace today with over 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement on a daily basis. The 75+ year old segment of the population is experiencing 7x faster growth than the average and is expected to account for 34 million people by 2030 (+14 million compared to today). Knowing that 73% of US healthcare spending comes from 50+ age population, it is easy to foresee how this demographic growth will result in much more demand for healthcare properties far into the future.

This is the real long-term investment story for Ventas or any other healthcare REIT. The population is aging fast… very fast… and it is expected to result in significant growth in demand over time. Today, the senior housing market may be temporarily oversupplied, but this will not last long as developers scale back, and demand keeps surging. As this occurs, we expect the NOI growth to return to higher levels and the public market to bid up the share price of Ventas.

Significant Upside Potential

At the current share price, Ventas is trading at some of its lowest FFO multiples since the financial crisis. As noted in the introduction of this article, it is also trading at its highest dividend yield at 6.2% in the last five years!

With an expected $4 of FFO being generated in 2018, Ventas is trading at just ~12 times its FFO, which is low and not reflective of a "blue chip" company. Investors are today pessimistic due to the slowdown in growth and may fail to understand that this is most likely to be just a temporary issue.

As the company returns to growing at a mid-single-digit annual rate, we expect the shares to reprice at least 15 times FFO - or a 20% higher share price compared to today. While we wait for the growth to return, we cash a 6.2% dividend yield that we consider safe.

Final Thoughts

The REIT market keeps selling off, and yet fundamentals remain surprisingly strong. We believe that by ignoring market noises, and instead studying fundamentals, we, at HDO, are able to identify mispriced securities and potentially achieve superior long-term results. At times, we, just like any other investor, have to endure a sell-off and take some short-term "pain" for long-term "gain".

In this sense, we believe that Ventas is in oversold territory. Despite having all the traits of a "blue chip," the company continues to suffer a negative market perception due to challenges which we expect to only be temporary. The latest results prove once again that Ventas is a prime-time healthcare landlord.

We expect Ventas to remain a long-term outperformer. The 6.2% yielder is solid, sustainable, and expected to keep on growing.

All images taken from company's website unless otherwise stated.

