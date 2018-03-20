How Will U.S. Crude Oil Exports Affect Oil Prices?

On Monday, oil prices fell by around 0.5%, with WTI and Brent trading at $62.09 and $65.71 respectively at the time of writing this article. In my earlier article, I had stated that rising US crude oil production will be one of the major bearish factors that will affect oil prices in near future. I was criticized by some readers for being bearish on oil prices. However, I still believe that oil is going to face downward pressure very soon. On March 15 2018, US based Energy Information Administration (EIA) published a report on increasing US oil exports. Investors must note that rising US crude oil exports are going to impact oil prices in a big way. Let us see how:

US crude oil exports are reaching more destinations

Image Source: US Energy Information Administration

The US crude oil exports (supported by increasing crude oil production) are increasing at a tremendous rate (refer the above chart). According to EIA, US oil exports surged to an average of 1.1 million barrels per day in 2017, which was almost double when compared to 2016. However, what is interesting in the report is the number of destinations that US crude oil was shipped. In 2017, the US crude oil was exported to 37 destinations as compared to 27 destinations in 2016. Some of the prominent buyers of US crude oil were Canada, China, India, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom. Although Canada remained the largest destination for US crude oil exports, its share of total US crude oil exports reduced from 61% in 2016 to 29% in 2017. On the other hand, India ( world's third largest crude oil importer), which did not receive any US oil in 2016, received 22,000 barrels per day in 2017 and in this process became the 10th largest destination for US crude oil exports. Although the Middle East remains India's biggest oil supplier, the addition of US in its oil supply- list will increase India's pool of suppliers and this will be a win-win situation for both US and India. Even China became the second largest destination for US crude oil exports in 2017, overtaking United Kingdom and Netherlands.

Image Source: US Energy Information Administration

Although the rising US crude oil production did support US crude oil exports, there was another factor that was responsible for increase in exports. It was the difference in price of the domestic crude oil (WTI) and international crude oil (Brent). Spot WTI prices averaged $3.36 per barrel less than Brent prices in 2017. This price difference pushed US to export more crude oil into the international markets and derive higher profits.

Takeaway for investors

Although the US is currently one of the biggest net importers of crude oil, as per a report published by Wood Mackenzie, the US will be able to export around 4 million barrels per day of crude oil by year 2022 and will compete with OPEC producers for gaining market share. The report even states that the existing crude price differential of around $3 per barrel will increase to $6 per barrels in next few years. "The oil market, used to volatility, used to disruption, will adjust to rising tight oil volumes", stated the report. In my opinion, a consistent rise in US crude oil exports and US oil production will prompt OPEC to respond accordingly and this will put a lot of pressure on oil prices. However, an increase in US crude oil exports will largely depend on oil prices and higher spreads. All this pointing out to a fact that I stated in my earlier article, that oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO), (NYSEARCA:SCO), (NYSEARCA:BNO), (NYSEARCA:DBO) are cyclic in nature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.