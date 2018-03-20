Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/16/18: UAL, ETM, ECL, HOLX, LGCY, TEI, KLDX

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/16/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • United Continental (NYSE:UAL);
  • Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI);
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY);
  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX);
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM), and;
  • Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Klondex Mines (NYSEMKT:KLDX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC);
  • Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST);
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU);
  • Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP);
  • Federal Rlty Inv Tr (NYSE:FRT);
  • Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG), and;
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • US Steel (NYSE:X);
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI);
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ);
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB);
  • Alnylam Pharm (NASDAQ:ALNY), and;
  • Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Gates William

BO

Ecolab

ECL

B

$67,250,040

2

Field Joseph M

CB,DIR

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$2,994,600

3

Shapiro Edward

DIR

United Continental

UAL

B

$1,766,300

4

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$1,271,280

5

Bradley Kevin

VP,CFO

US Steel

X

B

$799,760

6

Duggan Robert W

BO

Achaogen

AKAO

B

$564,244

7

Waterton Mining Parallel Fund Offshore Master

BO

Klondex Mines

KLDX

B

$550,842

8

Dockendorff Charles J

DIR

Hologic

HOLX

B

$504,400

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

TEI

B

$425,913

10

Arougheti Michael

VP,DIR

Ares Capital

ARCC

B

$390,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Apollo Mgt Gp

BO

Vistra Energy

VST

JS*

$115,139,512

2

Cook Scott D

CB,DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$38,127,624

3

Flanagan Martin L

CEO,DIR

Invesco

IVZ

AS

$14,006,990

4

Millones Peter J

VP,GC

Booking

BKNG

AS

$7,936,540

5

Bancroft Philip V

O

Chubb

CB

S

$7,846,835

6

Greene Barry E

PR

Alnylam Pharm

ALNY

AS

$5,503,736

7

Kvalheim Grant

O

Athene Holding

ATH

AS

$4,254,017

8

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$4,160,000

9

Wood Donald C

TT,CEO,DIR

Federal Rlty Inv Tr

FRT

S

$3,532,664

10

Bearden Robert G

CEO,DIR

Hortonworks

HDP

AS

$2,551,875

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

