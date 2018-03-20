Synergy: The Illusion Of Success Or Grounded Potential? A SWOT Analysis

The question remains whether Synergy has the ability to fully commercialize its products, as the evidence suggests the challenge may be more than management has acknowledged.

Synergy posted significant revenue growth for 2017 from increasing prescriptions. However, according to management, the pace had been slower due to the "seasonality" impact on sales in the product market.

Background

In a previous article on Synergy (NASDAQ:SGYP), I sought to offer a discussion of the three business scenarios available to the company and the logic behind why I thought one scenario – being acquired – made the most sense. It made sense because, whether selling cars, sodas, computers or drugs (legally), success is affected by the size and growth of the market, as well as the timing of market entry and, while a later entrant can still achieve success and benefit from the consumer education provided by the earlier entrants, the longer a first-in-class drug has to establish a standard of care, the greater the market-share advantage. Moreover, a lead time of three years or more (think Linzess) offers a fairly sizable disadvantage to a later entrant, even in a market that is growing organically. Which is exactly where Trulance finds itself. In fact, according to the Synergy Quarterly report, competitors focusing on GI include: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (newly acquired by Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX), and Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). However, the reality is that there are two prescription drugs that preceded Trulance to the marketplace – Amitiza and Linzess. About those drugs…

In 2013, the first year of sales, total revenue growth from Linzess was about $117 Million. By 2015, after the move to direct to consumer marketing, Linzess had grown to $445 Million. In 2016, sales increased to $626 million, and for 2017, robust growth continued, as Linzess managed to bring in $701 Million, or a 12% increase over 2016 and a 6X increase since its introduction.

This means Linzess, following the strategic move to direct to consumer marketing, has increased revenues well within the remaining time on its patent life and consistent with projections for most peak revenues. In the belief the best is yet to come, Ironwood and Allergan tout the drug as having the potential for $2 Billion in annual sales.

Then, there is Amitiza, which actually was the first to market prescription product for CIC approved in the US in 2006, IBS-C approved in 2008, and OIC in 2013. It is also approved in Japan and marketed by Takeda, with annual sales of roughly $450 Million, up 12% 2016 vs. 2017. (So much for the argument that first to market is an entrenched position.) However, total prescriptions in the US are down 2%, suggesting that pricing might be propping up revenues. Nonetheless, due to Sucampo being acquired, Amitiza is now in the capable hands of Mallinckrodt.

While the IBS market has been projected to reach $3.2 Billion by 2021, according to findings from Decision Resources, it remains a reality that the growth is largely going to be organic rather than requiring competitors stealing market share from one another. This means the path to greatest success lies in educating patients and prescribers. And, it would seem that in this age of social media and more informed patients, the ability to reach them through direct to consumer advertising is preferable, not to mention less costly when considering SG&A expenses. As noted in the Linzess experience, this suggests the approach to best-in-class marketing goes well beyond merely investing in one’s sales force, as has been done by Synergy, and requires rethinking the process; which demands experienced, capable, strategic thinking executives.

Now, as an investor, I would like to think Synergy has assessed or should be in the process of assessing the opportunities in the product market to determine how best to compete, based on their capabilities. However, the management decisions that have been made to this point leave me concerned.

Having Gary Jacob move from CEO/Chairman to Executive Chairman, with Troy Hamilton moving into the CEO role was received by some as a positive. I am not so sure. For those unaware, an executive chair is very different than a non-executive chair. Specifically, a non-executive chairman of the board does not occupy a management position in the company. In this role, the chair operates independently from the company, receives plans and proposals from the CEO, generally through the corporate secretary and presents these to the board for approval. In the case of a chair that is also CEO, the board is receiving direction from the person who submitted the proposals rather than from an independent supervisor.

However, an executive chairman is an interesting position because the role is generally viewed as having operational responsibilities. So, essentially, the executive chairman is an office separate from that of the CEO. But in heading the board with operational responsibilities, an executive chair holds higher authority than the CEO. In fact, the position can be considered the boss of the CEO.

With that understanding, there remain concerns that Troy Hamilton’s decisions are likely to be consistent with the thinking of Jacob; a great product developer but one with no experience running a commercial enterprise. Then, there is the fact that Hamilton was the “father” of the growing sales force and is now shepherding that group into the company as a new cost center.

Sadly, I am not sure there is much new thinking going on. But therein lies the purpose behind this SWOT analysis, to seek a balanced perspective, one born of assessing both the internal and external environments, because it is such an assessment that would be the basis for Synergy to determine the best strategies to move forward.

For those unfamiliar with the term, SWOT is the acronym for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats. SWOT is a point-in-time analysis that is context-dependent; which means the current internal and external environmental conditions inform the company’s decisions and strategies. Consequently, it is essential to understand, to the extent possible, how the company arrived at its current situation, what capabilities it possesses, and how they will help or hinder the ability to compete in the marketplace. To accomplish the SWOT analysis, I relied on the following presentations and slides. However, to be certain, as with any qualitative analysis, things are omitted or discounted, intentionally or unintentionally, but reflect the purview and, assuredly, the limitations of the analyst. Nonetheless, beyond the earnings calls over the past 12 months, the presentations that grounded my analysis include:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: November 16, 2016

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: March 3, 2017

Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference: March 21, 2017

Third Quarter 2017 Update: November 9, 2017

Leerink Healthcare Conference: February 15, 2018

Quarter 4 and Full Year 2017 Update: March 1, 2017

All can be found here.

My SWOT Analysis Of Synergy

Recognizing that SWOT is a point-in-time analysis limited by an inability to capture all elements that may exist within the internal and external domains, here is what I can offer:

Strengths

Innovative product development, only the third Rx product for CIC/IBS-C

Differentiated drug in growing product market segment

Sales force with GI experience

Revenue growth during fiscal year based solely on Trulance CIC indication

FDA approval of Trulance for IBS-C, expanded revenue potential

Control worldwide rights

Patent extension for Trulance to March 1, 2032

Revised debt agreement with CRG, achieved the cash balance necessary to access Tranche 2 of its debt agreement. Liquidity is now sufficient to fund operations into 2019

Synergy has an Altman-Z Score of 2.99. This is a point in time quantitative balance sheet analysis that determines a company's financial health. Immediate fiscal concern is at 1.50 or below

Return on Assets of 10.1% is solid (though less than the pharma industry average of 17.7%)

Weaknesses

Management decision-making, critical thinking: This is the biggest weakness any firm could have. Successful firms are noted for capable management.

Negotiating skills or management insight – while understandably based on limited information, the $5 Million upfront paid by Cipher for Canadian rights to Trulance seems very low

Long runway to Health Canada approval

Management experience operating a commercial business

Reputation or brand awareness: High-quality brands face lower adoption barriers leading to shorter time-to-peak-sales because the adoption speed is even faster, as buying resistance is much lower due to the belief of quality.

Marketing reach

Distribution capability

Communication with stakeholders, lack of transparency

Manufacturing capabilities, single API provider

Thin pipeline

Cash burn rate per quarter before move to bring sales force in-house

Ongoing expenses for move of outsourced sales force to internal P&L

Limited drug development pipeline

Prescription data through February 23, 2018, indicates Q1 prescriptions are trending lower than Q4, management suggests seasonality impact

Threats

Linzess – three year plus lead in marketing development, has direct to consumer advertising (DTC) in place. In 2013, the first year of sales, total revenue growth from Linzess was about $117 Million. By 2016, after the move to direct to consumer marketing, Linzess had grown to $626 Million, and with revenue of $701 Million in 2017, Linzess has shown about a 7X increase in revenues since its commercial inception. Moreover, Allergan is touting Linzess as potentially a $2 Billion per year revenue producer and maintains a strong distribution capability.

The acquisition of Amitiza (Sucampo) by Mallinckrodt provides strong distribution capabilities with wholesalers and retail pharmacies that might move the needle on its current $450 Million annual sales.

DTC ads significantly draw prescriptions away from competitors. The Kellogg School of Management research findings showed that revenue for branded advertised drugs would have been up to 24% higher in the absence of rival advertising.

The Cipher partnership milestones are achieved only with the approval of Trulance by Health Canada, with whom approvals are 15% slower (they take about 2 months longer) than US FDA and European Medicines, based on study of 10 year data as reported in New England Journal of Medicine.

Effect of seasonality on market sales declines – December and January reported by Synergy management

Potential market entrants, as there exists only three current prescription drugs in an organically growing market

Synergy’s very aggressive projection of growth to attain profitability by 2019 might not be attainable without a change in strategy

Economic downturn can affect the product market demand, which is largely dependent on consumers switching from OTC products in what is not a life threatening condition

To Conclude

There are two points I wish to conclude with:

First, as should be noted, I did not discuss or debate the question of whether Trulance is superior to Linzess for the very reason that the superiority of a differentiated product does not mean consumers (patients) will purchase it. To suggest otherwise exposes one to a quality trap. Without getting too far into history, one can look back at Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) Betamax video recorder as being a very high quality, highly differentiated product that failed to win over the video recording market and was defeated by Matsushita’s (now Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY)) VHS recorder that appealed to customers and offset the question of quality.

Second, my experience suggests that the companies that are the most successful are those with talented management. What I learned was to “bet” on and invest in talent, specifically management talent. Now, let me be clear about that. It does not mean management that is beyond criticism, or those having never made a mistake, or those that analysts fall in love with. The truth is talented and successful management operates with an understanding of its strengths and weaknesses, thereby recognizing the full capabilities it can employ in strategic ways to offset its weaknesses and threats (as all companies have weaknesses and face threats). The key is to take advantage of the opportunities in the competitive environment. But this does require management awareness.

I readily acknowledge that I became infatuated with a drug (Trulance), believing its differentiated potential in an organically growing product market would be the affirmed basis for success. Alas, in so doing, I ignored the Synergy management talent; which it seems, retrospectively, lacks true, complex operational experience. This means it is missing certain contextual knowledge that would be the basis for all decisions within the company. And, we need to be clear, management decides everything – What to invest in, whom to hire, what strategies should be employed, how to execute… everything! The biggest problem when making a decision is the failure to recognize not only the external challenges but also the weaknesses inherent within the firm’s internal capabilities. This ignorance can cripple or kill strategic initiatives.

Capabilities are born of experience and, thus, learned over time. This is important because it involves making mistakes, addressing failures, figuring things out, fixing things, and having successes, all of which play into the decision making process and inform one’s instinct or intuition. Let’s face it, when facing a novel situation in a different context, people can fail spectacularly and not even know it because their measure of success is stunted by their limited vision. To this end, I fear Synergy management and its board of directors may suffer the indignities of the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

Having been part of a due diligence team for a company that made numerous acquisitions and, having done a number of competitive analyses on companies that might be the target for acquisition, I find myself back to where I was when I first wrote about Synergy.

Whether conducting a SWOT analysis or simply reading tea leaves, I remain convinced that Synergy cannot achieve “Linzess-like” success as a stand-alone business. I admire its effort and understand that the commercialization of Trulance improves the intrinsic value of the company when being considered for acquisition. However, the reality is that the sooner management moves toward being acquired, the sooner the shorts exit, the better for long-term shareholders.

