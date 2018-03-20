SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.: The Company Continues To Thrive

The business

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is a manufacturer and provider of DC-optimized inverter systems that maximize power generation for both residential and commercial uses while lowering the cost of the energy produced and providing comprehensive and advanced safety features. The company has over 121 patents for their products with 161 pending worldwide. The demand for energy continues throughout the world and solar power has been growing in demand due to its efficiency and lower cost. Since their IPO in March of 2015, shares have risen 172% and since the start of 2018 alone, shares are up 43%. Through the use of patents on their unique technology that can be applied to pretty much any solar panel, SEDG has distanced themselves from any other company in the market leaving plenty of room for continued growth.

Performance

In the last 5 years, SEDG has grown revenues at an unbelievable pace, gaining over 668% in that time. Revenues for 2013 were a mere $79.04 million while the company finished 2017 with $607.05 million. From 2016 to 2017, the company saw revenues grow 23%. They've beaten estimates in every single quarter except one since their IPO and have left analysts scrambling to further revise estimates going forward. In Q4 of 2017, the company posted a non-GAAP EPS of $0.85. That beat the consensus by 30% and was a YoY growth of 94% from the $0.44 posted in Q4 of the year prior.

This outstanding performance can be attributed to the growing demand for the SEDG optimizer and inverter products that help reduce the cost of energy generated as well as increase the power that is harvested. They have seen consistent growth in the number of products shipped QoQ and in turn, seen revenues climb QoQ.

Strengths and weaknesses

The company is highly focused on research and development that will bring new and more efficient products to their expanding geographic footprint. The company has sold their products in 121 countries as of FYE 2017 and according the company's most recent 10-K filing, 42.5% of all revenues come from non-U.S. operations. This wide footprint reduces the effect that the solar panel tariffs placed on the industry back in January will have on the company's products and services. The company also continues to expand gross margins by being able to reduce overall costs to the company through their investment in R&D.

In terms of weaknesses, the company doesn't show many. They have been very successful over the last 5 years and since going public in 2015, SEDG has delivered for shareholders exactly as they said they would.

Risks

The number one risk brought up when discussing solar companies are the 30% tariffs levied by the current administration on solar panel imports to the United States. These tariffs were announced in January of 2018 and not enough time has passed for the company to get a feel for if and how they will be affected by these tariffs. I personally believe SEDG is well enough diversified throughout the world to limit any negative effects by these tariffs on the progress and growth of the company. They have an expansive footprint outside of the United States and continue to focus their efforts on expanding this already large exposure to the world.

Another risk worth noting for the future is the potential increase in competition. According to an article by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, EIA projects a 28% increase in energy use by 2040. With this increase in energy expected, one could assume that the increase in demand for more efficient energy will rise as well. This leaves a window open for more competition to enter the industry in the coming years.

Looking ahead

Despite the risks mentioned, the future looks very bright for SEDG. The company has done an excellent job of distancing themselves from competition and setting the company up for continued success going forward. The company takes a cheap alternative to energy production and makes it even cheaper through the use of their patented DC optimized inverter systems. Demand for their products has seen consistent increases QoQ and has forced analysts to continue revising their estimates upward going into the future. Analyst expectations for the company continue to be very bullish. According to MarketWatch.com, there are 12 analysts covering the stock. One ranks the company a SELL, 2 have HOLD ratings and 9 of them rate a BUY. Although the average price target among them is $51.27, lower than the most recent closing price of $54.45, with the amount of revisions the company has seen recently, I would expect this average target to be closer to my personal price target of $65 in the coming months.

Technicals

Shares are up 289% in the last 52 weeks and 43% YTD. After the impressive Q4 earnings release, shares gapped up 14% through resistance and have not shown signs of slowing, at the same time, becoming very extended off of the moving averages. Shares are currently trading 29% above the 50 day moving average. Because of how far extended the price has become, investors looking to go long on SEDG should probably wait for a small pullback towards the moving averages before initiating. Short term support sits in the area of $48 with stronger support around $39.50 and since shares are trading at all-time highs, psychological resistance will sit at each round number going forward until a pullback.

Summary

SolarEdge is a very sound company and has caught the early stages of an emerging solar energy market. They have established themselves as a strong leader in the industry and are expected to hold this position going forward as they are heavily committed to researching and developing new and more advanced technologies to make the harvesting and use of solar energy more efficient. Despite the strong past performance, shares are still relatively undervalued and trading at a P/E of 29.43 and a forward P/E of 19.42. The industry average is 30.45 and with a PEG of only 0.88, continued growth potential for the company is very high. Investors should keep an eye on SEDG as they appear to have the potential to make a huge impact on the industry in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.